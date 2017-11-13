Stick With Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is a solid company that offers investors two areas of comfort. First, they can enjoy the further inevitable growth in the residential construction industry. Housing starts are well off of their lows of 2009. However, they still need to rise significantly higher in order to satisfy underlying demand for new construction due to continued household formation. Secondly, Weyerhaeuser investors can own this company without worrying about the wild swings in stock prices that accompany more volatile companies in its sector, thanks to its consistent profitability and hard assets.

While many do not know who Weyerhaeuser is, their products, including lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board, are likely all around you. These wood products are vital in the home construction market. Weyerhaeuser is the largest private landowner in the United States, and this land gives the company the ability to earn stable income from the sale of sawlogs and lumber. When times are good such as today, with lumber prices at multi-year highs, Weyerhaeuser can harvest and sell and make a fortune doing so. When prices are low, Weyerhaeuser can defer harvests and instead let its assets grow while it waits for better prices.

Housing Construction Has Not Finished Recovering:

Source: Weyerhaeuser

Looking at the above slide of housing starts, we can see that while they have recovered, they are still about 35% below where they need to be to satisfy household formation. For many years, national trend levels for new housing starts held between 1.6 and 1.8 million units annually. This includes both single family and multifamily construction. What is fascinating is that the number one reason there aren't more homes being built has nothing to do with a lack of underlying demand. Rather it has almost entirely to do with the inability of homebuilders to find enough construction workers to actually build houses. This pent-up demand gives investors today the confidence that demand for Weyerhaeuser's lumber and wood products is only going to grow.

Lumber Prices Are Strong And Timberland Earnings Are Tax-Free:

Source: BigCharts.com

Weyerhaeuser will continue to do well, with lumber prices reaching multi-year highs and housing construction continuing to rebound. Weyerhaeuser grows timber on the 13 million acres of land that it owns, and it obviously directly benefits from higher lumber prices. With Weyerhaeuser, shareholders get a nice dividend combined with growth over time. It is a REIT, which allows it to avoid income tax on its timberland profits, while its booming wood products division is able to funnel cash up to the parent company where it can ultimately be used to further support the dividend or to grow the timberland division, which then fuels higher dividends.

Source: Weyerhaeuser

It goes without saying that Weyerhaeuser is focused on dividends, and the company has doubled its dividend since 2011, but I believe another dividend increase is right around the corner, considering how high lumber prices are, how strong wood products demand is, and the fact that Weyerhaeuser's balance sheet is currently under its target leverage ratio.

High Quality Land For $2,000 Per Acre

Another very attractive quality is the 13 million acres of land that Weyerhaeuser owns. This makes it the largest private landowner in the country. When you do the math, dividing Weyerhaeuser's $27 billion market value by the 13 million acres of land that it owns, we come up with an implied price for the land of just over $2,000 per acre. In other words, buying Weyerhaeuser stock is like buying quality timberland for $2,000 per acre, except you get the wood products business and a management team in place to take care of everything for you. This timberland is the type of hard asset that holds its value very well over time, and it will go a long way towards stabilizing the company in the event of a downturn in the economy or in housing.

The Pine Beetle Epidemic In Canada Will Destroy Lumber Production For Generations

One final point that all Weyerhaeuser shareholders should be aware of is that for well over a decade, the mountain pine beetle, aided by warmer than normal global temperatures, ravaged an enormous portion of the pine forests of British Columbia and Alberta. This destruction is measured in tens of millions of acres and has dramatically lowered the long-term ability of Canada, historically a supplier of about 35% of the United States lumber needs, to continue to supply lumber to America.

Infested BC Pine Forest

Image Source: British Columbia Government

With a geographical area roughly the size of Syria destroyed, the supply gap of lumber will need to be filled from somewhere else. It's important that people understand that unlike the southern United States, where pine forests grow relatively quickly, the time required for pine forests to go from seedling to harvest in Canada can be up to 60 years. This unfortunate situation greatly increases the chances that Weyerhaeuser and its 13 million acres of land in the United States will be a major beneficiary of this disaster, and the tailwinds created will persist for the better part of most readers lives.

To summarize, Weyerhaeuser has many things working in its favor, and long-term shareholders can benefit by owning this company. Housing starts remain well below household formation trends, lumber prices are at multi-year highs and are likely to remain high. Weyerhaeuser is likely to increase its dividend in the near future, and it has a solid balance sheet with below-average leverage. Finally, tailwinds are likely to continue for years, if not decades, thanks to shortages of construction workers and the inevitable shortages of lumber coming from Canada.

