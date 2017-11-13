J.C. Penney: Why The Q3 Beat Will Continue Into Q4

Management is setting up for a big Q4 beat due to not revising guidance and an easier Q4 EPS requirement.

Company’s Q3 earnings beat their pre-announced guidance, which was given just two weeks ago.

J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) reported a much stronger than anticipated earnings release on Friday, despite pre-announcing results two weeks ago. Q3 EPS came in at ($0.33) and sales of $2.81 billion. This compares to estimates of ($0.43) and $2.77 billion, respectively. In addition, SSS were up 1.7% compared to the pre-announced guidance of up 0.6% – 0.8%.

How does a two week time difference account for such large variability in earnings report? Let’s take a closer look.

Why was Q3 so much better?

On October 27th, exactly two weeks ago, management decided to pre-announce Q3 results. They guided EPS between ($0.45) – ($0.40) with SSS increasing 0.6% – 0.8%. Actual Q3 results were EPS of ($0.33) and SSS of +1.7% (Source: Company Website). Those are relatively large variances for such a short time period.

JCP data by YCharts

An explanation to the surprising Q3 results could be as follows.

Management could have taken a more conservative approach to earnings guidance in order to save face against a challenging retail environment. Sales were much stronger than anticipated in the last few weeks of October. Inventory clean-up was more beneficial than anticipated.

It is not uncommon for management teams to give softer guidance in order to protect themselves from a severe earnings miss. Everyone has heard about the classic “beat and raise” tactic used by company’s when their industry is performing well. It wouldn’t be out of the norm if companies used the same tactic when their industry faces headwinds – that is, guide low to protect themselves.

It is also plausible that sales were much strong than anticipated in the latter half of October. Macy’s (NYSE: M) also reported stronger than expected earnings for their Q3 in addition to reaffirming their FY17 guidance. Although their SSS are still negative, their reaffirmation may be an indicator that the overall retail environment is stronger than what most investors believe.

One absolute contributing factor was the women’s division. In their pre-announcement, management attributed the inventory liquidation as favorably impacting sales during September and October. This helps free up inventory for the upcoming busy holiday season. CEO Marvin Ellison stated, “based on the encouraging results from a third quarter reset in women’s apparel…we made the strategic decision to accelerate a wider transformation of the entire women’s department by clearing slow-moving inventory primarily in women’s and other apparel categories” (Source: Company Website). In other words, the company discounted their women’s apparel in order to clear up inventory space. As a result, this worked out and management saw a strong showing from their women’s apparel business.

What’s going to happen in Q4?

J.C. Penney’s “Holiday Challenge” will gain traction. Their “Holiday Challenge” (Source: Company Website) is an initiative designed to engage customers during the holiday season. J.C. Penney believes this marketing tactic will draw customers to view more of the company’s offerings. This will take place beginning Black Friday (when they open the doors at 2:00pm on Thanksgiving Day) and go through the following Friday, November 24th. As a side note, Black Friday prices will be available on the company’s website four days earlier.

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marci Grebstein, stated, “by leveraging this key shopping period, we are looking to surprise holiday shoppers with the level of relevant merchandise available at JCPenney, updating their perception of our brand this season and beyond”. Immediately after the Black Friday shopping extravaganza, J. C. Penney will continue their Holiday Challenge with Cyber Monday sales from November 25-29.

During management’s pre-announcement, they indicated FY17 SSS between -1-0% and EPS between $0.02 - $0.08. Management affirmed their FY17 guidance heading into the fourth quarter. The ultimate question is, what will the Q4 earnings release look like?

Source: Company Website

The interesting point here is management’s pre-announced FY17 EPS mirrors post-Q3 guidance. In both cases, management guided to $0.02 - $0.08 EPS. There was no adjustment made for Q3 EPS of ($0.33) compared to the pre-announced guidance of ($0.45) – ($0.40). One would think there should be a $0.07-$0.12 upward revision. My thought, management is being conservative heading into their biggest quarter of the year.

Q4 2016 posted EPS of $0.61 and SSS of (0.7%). Management is confident heading into this year’s holiday season with expectations (deduced from Q1-Q3 actuals and FY17 guidance) pointing towards EPS of $0.17 - $0.23. This would be a 62% - 72% decrease y/y.

A valuation of 14x forward P/E is very comparable to their peer group and to the retail industry in general.

Summary

Barring a Q4 collapse in SSS and EPS, J.C. Penney is on track to beat earnings, once again. It’s hard to imagine a company of this stature to see earnings drop 60%+ in their biggest, busiest quarter, something management is guiding towards.

Despite pre-announcing Q3 earnings just two weeks ago, J.C. Penny beat their own expectations. This could be a prelude into a stronger than expected holiday season. Management maintained their FY17 earnings guidance and elected not to revise for the Q3 beat.

In my opinion, even after the run up in the stock (up 15% on Friday), this is a sure buy. With more retailers still to release earnings, including Gap (NYSE: GPS), L Brands (NYSE: LB), TJMaxx (NYSE: TJX), Urban Outfitters (NYSE: URBN) and more, the stock has the potential to remain volatile. A few earnings misses yet to come from other companies will surely drive J.C. Penny back down. However, over the long-term, especially heading into Q4, investors would be wise to buy the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JCP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.