LSI Industries: A Stalled-Out Turnaround Needs To Restart

Investors who like the LED opportunity might be more optimistic, but LYTS still looks somewhat dangerous below $7.

But industry weakness and input cost inflation have hit margins and revenue the past five quarters, with LYTS heading to a six-year low as a result.

New management aimed to turn LSI's lighting business around - and had some success in 2015 and 2016.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) executed a reasonably successful turnaround starting in FY15. Dennis Wells was named CEO in October 2014, and upper management has turned over almost completely since then. In the meantime, LSI ramped up its "LSI Business System" cost improvement program, closed facilities, and looked to cut costs.

The moves had an immediate impact. LSI, which makes lighting and signage products for commercial customers, has seen a rather steady increase in revenue since the recession. But margin performance was lacking, with FY2014 (ending June) Adjusted EBITDA margins just 3.1%. (All references to Adjusted EBITDA in this article are my calculations, based on the company's reported adjusted operating income figure, and adding back any D&A not excluded from those calculations). The figure better than doubled by 2016, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing from $9.3 million to $21.1 million and adjusted EPS climbing to $0.38 from $0.07.

And the market noticed:

LYTS data by YCharts

Chart from 1/1/2014 to 8/18/2016, the date of the company's Q4 FY16 earnings release

But since then, LSI has struggled. Both adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income were halved in FY17, even with four months of contribution from the company's largest-ever acquisition. More than half of the EBITDA margin improvement made in the previous two years was erased. The culprit has been market weakness, which led the key Lighting segment down Y/Y in FY17, and margin pressure from rising raw material costs (steel, aluminum, and copper). The market has noticed that, too:

LYTS data by YCharts

Chart from 8/18/2016 to present

The gains in LSI shares under new management have been pretty much wiped out; the stock even hit a 6-year low in August before a recent bounce. And the problem at the moment is that multiples still imply some improvement - even there's no sign of that improvement as yet. There is a "skate to where the puck is going, not where it is" argument here, and the valuation isn't so onerous as to be ridiculous. But I'd like to see LYTS much cheaper - or much better performance - before jumping in.

The Business

72% of FY17 revenue came from the company's Lighting segment, a vertically integrated manufacturer of indoor and outdoor lighting for end markets like banks, fast food, auto dealers, and particularly gas stations and convenience stores. (That latter end market accounts for 30% of total sales, according to the 10-K). 22% came from the company's Graphics business, which manufactures signage for those customers. The 6% balance comes from the Technology business - though inter-segment sales are higher - which makes circuit boards, assemblies, and lighting controls. (That segment was combined into Lighting starting in Q1 FY18).

The value proposition is that LSI offers an end-to-end solution, combining the lighting, graphics, and installation:

Source: LSI August presentation

And from a top-line standpoint, it's been a reasonably good business. Sales have grown steadily for years now, with an unsurprising dip during the financial crisis and a subsequent recovery:

LYTS data by YCharts

There have been some minor acquisitions along the way - ADL Technology for $15.8 million in July 2009, Virticus for $3 million in 2012 - but for the most part LSI's growth has been organic. But as seen in the chart, the gains haven't done much for LYTS stock. Margins have been a concern of late, and the steady increase in LED sales - which are running around 80% of total Lighting revenue - don't appear to be helping.

In February, LSI made its biggest acquisition to date, acquiring Atlas Lighting for $97 million. Atlas sells into the distribution market, as opposed to LSI's legacy custom-designed offerings, which expands the product line. And LSI cited potential synergies, in addition to an estimated 10x EBITDA multiple.

But even with Atlas' contribution for four months in FY17, the company struggled. And that's continued into FY18 as well.

A Tough Few Quarters

FY17 revenue did grow almost 3% year-over-year. But excluding the contribution from Atlas, sales fell 2.7%. Pro forma figures from the 10-K show a 4% decline in revenue and a 10% drop in gross profit dollars. (Commentary elsewhere suggests some one-time pressure on COGS from the acquisition itself, however.)

In Lighting, revenue fell 2.5% on an organic basis, after a 3.2% increase in FY16. The 10-K cites "softness in the lighting market", which accelerated in the second half and continued into FY18: segment revenue ex-Atlas declined a whopping 12.1% in Q1, according to the 10-Q. Adjusted gross margins appear to have fallen about 50 bps; adjusted EBIT dropped 17% even with some help from Atlas. Raw materials are 60% of the company's total COGS and rose 5-6% in FY17; per the 10-K, LSI took pricing but couldn't take enough to completely pass along the increased raw material prices.

Graphics revenue fell 7% in FY17, albeit against a tough FY17 comparison. The convenience store and drug store markets alone drove all of the decline, with modest strength in QSR and retail offset by grocery weakness.

Here, too, gross margin came down, in a similar 40-50 bps range excluding acquisition-related costs. The company held the line on expenses in the segment, but EBIT still fell 36% year-over-year on an adjusted basis. Q1 results were a bit better, with revenue climbing almost 1% despite more weakness at gas stations; EBIT rose 45% as gross margin expanded.

All told, FY17 adjusted EBIT fell by half, and Adjusted EBITDA dropped 26% - falling below FY15 levels. Q1 numbers on a consolidated basis look much better: adjusted operating income rose 41%, and Adjusted EBITDA doubled. But given the cited ~$2.5 million/quarter contribution from Atlas, both profit figures suggest further declines in the legacy LSI business.

The broader takeaway is that it looks like the turnaround here has come to an end. Profits have moved above early-decade levels, but near- to mid-term growth looks challenging. Cost inflation remains an issue. Overall market growth isn't necessarily going to be explosive, and share gains are tough. Synergies from Atlas may still be on the way, but some should have been realized in the first seven months. The transition to LED is nearing an end, with LSI now actively walking away from fluorescent opportunities, per the Q1 release.

It's probably too soon to simply dismiss LSI out of hand, and there does appear to be some unusual weakness in some end markets. (The Graphics business typically benefits from image redesigns; unfortunately, a long list of nameplates includes CVS Health (CVS) but not Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), who has 1,300+ Rite Aid signs to swap out.) I'd expect growth to restart at some point. But I'm not sure when - and LSI still is pricing in a decent amount of growth as it is.

Valuation

On a trailing-twelve month basis, Adjusted EBITDA is about $15.5 million. There still should be ~$4 million in contribution from Atlas - if the legacy business can stabilize, which hasn't happened yet.

TTM numbers suggest a roughly 13x EV/EBITDA multiple. Peers are tough to find, but Revolution Lighting (RVLT) trades at almost 15x even after declining 50%+ since April. Acuity Brands (AYI), a larger and imperfect peer, is about 11.5x. RVLT's EV/revenue multiple of 0.9x is higher than LYTS's ~0.7x as well.

But I've been poking around the short case for AYI for a while (and unfortunately passed) and RVLT's recent weakness both comes from storm-related issues and accelerated weakness in the same markets served by LYTS. And, on its own, a 13x multiple isn't particularly cheap. Normalized free cash flow, using a recent 31-32% effective tax rate, should be in the $6-7 million range, itself implying a ~25x P/FCF multiple.

However you view the fundamentals here, LYTS is pricing in a rebound - and there aren't any signs of that rebound just yet. And I don't see the end market, or the company's history, as quite attractive enough to go betting on that rebound at this valuation. A single-digit EBITDA multiple - which would require ~40% downside, toward $4.50 or below - might be attractive, particularly with a $0.20 dividend yielding 4%+ at those levels. But even with LYTS down 30% YTD, the company still has work to do to get the valuation in line.

