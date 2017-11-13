Argos Therapeutics' (ARGS) CEO Jeff Abbey on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Argos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARGS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Abbey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Charles Nicolette - Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Research and Development

Analysts

Gil Bloom - Needham &Company

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Argos Therapeutics Conference Call to discuss the Interim Data Update from the ongoing Phase 3ADAPT trial presented at the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jeff Abbey, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Abbey, please go ahead.

Jeff Abbey

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call to discuss the update on the analysis of Interim Data from the ongoing Phase 3 ADAPT clinical trial, evaluating Rocapuldencel-T for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma, which was recently presented at the SITC meeting. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Charles Nicolette, our Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President-Research and Development and Dr. Richard Katz, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, I would like to point that if you go to the investors section of our Web site, under events & presentations and go to the bottom of the page under presentations, the presentation that I and Charles will walk through this morning is the SITC 2017 Immune Data Presentation.

In addition, there will be an archived webcast of this conference call available on the investors section of our Web site following call. I would also like to point out that various remarks that we may make during this call about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the Company and other statements containing the words believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of the periodic reports that we filed with the SEC from time-to-time, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. In addition, any forward-looking statements presented on this call represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

So I’ll now turn to the presentation and walk through the introductory slides and then turn it over to Charles who'll walk through the data slides. So first of all, as everybody recalls, we had our interim analysis of the clinical data in February 2017, the data that Charles will present is immunology data, which has been updated but all of which is based on the interim analysis from February 2017 and specifically any of the clinical data is still from that date.

This data was presented by our head of immunology, Mark DeBenedette. As I said at the recent SITC annual meeting, and it does include significant new data that we have analyzed since the update that we provided or Dr. Figlin provided at the ASMO meeting in September, and some of the data presented by Charles is similar data to presented previously that includes new patients. But specifically, we have new data that we're presenting on the amount of bile12 secreted by each patients products, as well as the percentage of regulatory t-cells at baseline, which you look at in both arms of the study and both of those are correlated with survival as you will see.

The memory t-cell response and the regulatory t-cell data is available only for patients at North American sites due to limitations of the immunology analysis that we do. And then the next slide, just a reminder that the interim analysis in February was at 75% of the originally targeted number of events, which was 290, so 217 events at the time. And importantly, at that time, the median follow up of survival was approximately 20 months. And as you know, despite the recommendation of the IDMC to discontinue the trial for futility based on the original primary end point of median overall survival, we met with the FDA and decided to continue the study because other factors we believe additional follow up is necessary to determine whether there is efficacy from Rocapuldencel-T or not, specifically because of the long term memory immune response that we're seeing as Charles will indicate, as well as additional data that we'll be presenting today and additional data that we reported at ASMO, especially the extended durability of tumor responses in the combination arm as compared to the control arm.

So we are now planning to submit in the coming weeks an amended protocol with an amended statistical analysis plan design that specifically looks at long term survival benefit comparing the combination arm to the control arm, and we'll obviously look forward to updating everyone when that amendment is accepted by the FDA.

So without any further discussion, I'll turn it over to Charles to discuss the data. And at the end of Charles’ presentation, we’ll open it up for any questions.

Charles Nicolette

Okay, thank you, Jeff. So for those you who have the slides in front of you, I'm looking at slide number five. As you may recall, we previously had reported immune monitoring data on 117 North American patients. We’re restricted to North America as Jeff mentioned, because of the problematic shipping of blood draws overseas and having them remain in good shape. So all of the data that we're going to see here is from North American patients.

We previously reported on 117 patients but we have the analysis on that has now been extended to 146 patients. And what you're looking at on this slide is what we had hoped to see, which is that after administration of Rocapuldencel-That we would see an increase in antigen specific memory T-cells. These memory T-cells were actually defined pre-clinically as having a phenotype of CD8+/CD28+/CD45RA-, so it's very specific type of immune response. Again, define pre-clinically and we’re observing it happening in the patients.

What you’re looking at in the graph here are the first two plots on the left are there is one and two, so that's pre and post the first cycle of SUTENT, but before dosing the Rocapuldencel-T. And what you can see is that there is no statistical significance to the change in the magnitude of memory T-cells present in the peripheral blood as measured in absolute number of cells per milliliter. And in contrast to that, we see a highly statistically significant increase after we start administering the product. This is six, nine, 12 are after three, five, seven doses were administered. And I'll point out that the strength of the p-values here have increased as we added more subjects to the dataset.

So the next question that we had was that whether or not these memory T-cells are contributing to clinical outcome. And to address that, I'm looking at slide number six now. We looked at the magnitude of the memory T-cell response as a function of survival using the log rank analysis. And what we learned was that after seven doses were administered, the magnitude of the memory T-cell response was a statistically significant predictor of overall survival. And you can see the Spearman's rho co-efficient of point four with a p-value of less than 0.0001, so highly statistically significant. Of the 146 patients that we performed the analysis on, 100 of them had are included in this analysis because they have received at least seven doses. And what we're looking at here on the survival graph are just varying cuts of these subjects.

So patients that were below the median number of cells/ml are the lowest survival compared to those above the median, which is quite a bit better. If you look at the top third number of cells/ml, it's even better. And when you go to the top 25% number of cells, all of the patients are alive. So this was very good to see that we can stratify the survival based on the magnitude of the memory T-cell response. And this is consistent with our observations from the Phase 2 trial and fully in line with our expectations for the mechanism of action.

I'll also point out that when we look at the number of these memory T-cells present before administering our product, at Visit 2. So right before administering the product, we can see that there are antigen-specific memory T-cells in the blood, but they do not correlate with survival. And what that is hinting at is that the preexisting memory T-cells are somehow not contributing to the survival outcome, but rather the newly created memory T-cells induced over the course of administering the first seven doses. So this was very good to see because it suggests that the induced memory T-cell response is the active ingredient in extending survival.

Now, we had pre-clinically defined the Interleukin 12 secretion from the product as a potency marker. And the reason for that is -- and we published on this. The reason for that is that the Interleukin 12 secreted from the dendritic cells is a necessary cofactor to achieve the generation of memory T- cells. And so we wanted to ask the question whether or not in vivo, the IL-12 levels that were secreted from the product are predictive of the number of memory T-cells and also survival.

So I'm looking at slide number eight now. And again, you can think of this as a pseudo baseline marker, because the Interleukin 12 secreted from the product is known before we ever start dosing. The median amount of Interleukin 12 for 179 subjects that we've analyzed so far is 394.1 pictograms/ml. And if we stratified those patients, we're looking at a survival curve here and if we stratify those patients based on below the median number of pictograms/ml or above the median number of pictograms/ml, you can see that the curves are clearly stratified. And what that's telling us is that the more Interleukin 12 when product is secreting the better the survival. And in fact, there are statistically significant correlates with Interleukin 12 to both survival and the magnitude of the memory T-cell response.

So if we look at slide number nine, let's look at the top chart first. And this is looking at IL-12 as a function of survival. For all of the subjects, there are 179 of them that we analyze we have a statistically significant correlation with the amount of IL-12 produced by the product and survival with a p-value of less than 0.0002. And interestingly, there were 14 subjects that we were able to manufacture products for and measure the IL-12, but were never dosed. And in those subjects, albeit only 14 of them, there was no correlation between the amounts of Interleukin 12 and survival.

And what this maybe hinting at, although the ends are small, is that the ability to secrete IL-12 at whatever level is only leveraged after administering the product. So the baseline capacity to produce IL-12 is not realized unless the product is administered to take advantage of it. So that's the correlation with survival. And as expected, we also looked at the Interleukin 12 levels as a function of the number of memory T-cells per milliliter generated over baseline. And this is exactly what we had expected to see where pre-dosing, if we look at the change between visit two and visit one, so this is pre and post the first cycle of SUTENT but before the product is administered, there's no statistically significant correlation with the number of memory t-cells present.

However, after the administration of three, five and seven doses at each of those time points the number of memory t-cells per milliliter is a statistically significant correlate with the amount of IL-12 that was produced by the product. And you can see as more doses get on board, the strength and significance of the correlations increase. So this to be is demonstrating that the generation of the memory t-cells by the product is being mediated by the mechanism of action that we had articulated from our pre-clinical work, which was dependent on the amount of Interleukin-12 produced by the product.

So now, I'm going to turn to the first analysis that we've done where we were able to conduct the analysis across both arms. And that was looking at the number of regulatory t-cells present in the peripheral blood of the patient immediately before administering the first dose of Rocapuldencel-T. And what we observed was quite surprising, and that's shown on the last slide, slide number 11. And to our great surprise, we found that the more regulatory t-cells present at baseline the better the survival was, but only if you received the product.

And that you can observe in the top left hand Kaplan Myer survival curve where we're looking at the percentage of CD4 t-cells with regulatory t-cell phenotypes and that phenotype is CD4 positive, CD 25 positive, [17.53] [indiscernible] [Flex P3] positive and CD-127 negative. So it's very clearly and thoroughly defined population. And what we observed and you can see is that those subjects that had greater than the medium number of regulatory T-cells per-milliliter did better in terms of survival.

And in fact, it's a statistically significant improvement. In contrast of that, if we look at the standard of care patients at the same time point, so right at digit two and we stratify based on the low and above the Median Tregs, it's the opposite. The more Tregs that patient had the worst they get. So we see exact opposite of what we observed in patients by received the product. And the explanation for this is something that's a subject of ongoing research, and we presented some of that research that's suggesting what's happening here at the SITC Meeting. And I'm going to just verbally address that in a minute.

But let's just look at the table on the right hand side. We have conducted the analysis on 294 subjects across both the arms, so is a 196 in the treated -- the combination arm and 86 and standard of care arm. And what we observed is that at each time point that we measured the regulatory T-cells, the percentage of regulatory T-cells present was a statistically significant correlate to survive only in patients that received the product and at no time point did the standard of care arm achieved any correlation.

So what this is suggesting is that and again unexpectedly that somehow in patients receiving the product the regulatory T-cells are playing some role in enhancing the clinical outcome. And our observations, preliminary observations that were presented at SITC, showed some in-vitro work where we ask the question what happens to these regulatory T-cells when we expose them to the product in a test tube. And remarkably, we observed that the regulatory T-cells change in a functional sense from inhibitory function to proinflammatory function.

So somehow where the product is flipping the Tregs into infected cells that are useful, we believe and targeting the tumor and enhancing the clinical outcome. This is a completely unexpected observation and highlights potentially a new aspect of the mechanism of action of Rocapuldencel-T, and we will continue to study the clinical details or the mechanistic details of how this is acute by the product. And potentially, it could point towards other therapeutic interventions or combinations that will enhance the effect of Rocapuldencel-T.

So I'm going to stop there. This is the latest dataset from the immunologic or correlate side of things. And we can open it up to questions at this point or Jeff you want to make any comments.

Jeff Abbey

Thanks, Charles. Let’s see if there's any question and then if not, I’ll wrap it up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We do have one question from Gil Bloom with Needham &Company. Your line is open.

Gil Bloom

Just question about that last segment, so do you see a new protocol coming out that would require the measurement of Tregs before the administration of your product?

Charles Nicolette

So that's a good question, Gil. And the answer is, it's premature as you know when we did the interim analysis that led to recommendation of not continuing the study. The data were very immature and the data that we're looking at here is from that same data card from February of 2017. So I think it's too early to tell whether or not the baseline regulatory T-cell levels would be useful screening tool for inclusion criteria in another protocol. At this point in time, it looks like that's possible where it might predict a better outcome, if you have higher levels and receive the product. And at the same time, predict core outcome in standard of care setting.

So what we need to do is wait until we update the clinical data and we have fewer sensor patients, meaning patients still alive. As you recall, at the time of the analysis that was done in February, more than half of the patients were still alive in each arm of the study. So the data are a bit premature to declare victory on this, but it's certainly moving in that direction.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Chad Messer with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Chad Messer

Just a follow-up on Gil’s thought there and take a step back for a minute. And I know this is all here's doing hypothesis generation stage here. But can you give us a little bit more about how you're thinking these Tregs might be working. I always thought that Tregs is being anti-inflammatory, if you will, and you think the thing they’re going to some kind of pro-inflammatory state maybe this is just my naivety about immunology. But can you maybe explain what you think might be going on there, and I know you're just guessing.

Jeff Abbey

So as I mentioned, Chad, this was a surprise to us. We had expected to see exactly what you described that the regulatory T-cells would be inhibitory to inducing the anti-tumor effect. And that appears to be the case in patients receiving standard of care. But as I mentioned verbally, the data are not here although, it was presented at SITC. If we simulate the immunization in a test tube, in the laboratory and using the patients' blood cells and the patients' product and specifically look at what's happening to the regulatory t-cells. After they're exposed to the product, they become pro-inflammatory.

As I said, I don't know we can't say for sure what the mechanism there is, but it seems pretty clear that something unusual is going on. And as I said, we're continuing to study this from an R&D standpoint to understand it better. So let's take these data as empirical at this point, it's exploratory. Although, pre-planned to look at it. We just need to understand it a little bit better. And also, when we update the clinical outcome data with fewer sensor patients in the mix we'll get to see whether the correlations are increasing in strength and significance or not.

Chad Messer

Great, thanks. And good luck for the ADAPT trial.

Jeff Abbey

Thanks Chad.

Operator

Thank you. I don't see further questions in the queue. So I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Abbey for closing remarks.

Jeff Abbey

Thanks, James. As always, I'd like to express our sincere appreciation to all the patients participating in the ADAPT trial and other clinical programs, as well as their families and the doctors who advise and treat them. I want to thank everybody for their time and attention today. And we look forward to updating you in the near future. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.