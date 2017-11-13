Another Canary Sings In The East

After rising for 23 out of 25 sessions, the previously invincible Nikkei has fallen for four days in a row.

Here's something else to add to your list of possible canaries.

You should probably start paying attention to the Nikkei.

For those somehow unaware, Japanese equities (EWJ) had been on an absolute tear until last week, as optimism around the economy and PM Shinzo Abe's sweeping election victory emboldened the bulls.

Abe's move to capitalize on North Korea jitters by consolidating his power lent credence to the notion that an end to easy monetary policy is nowhere in sight. Ironically, October's inexorable Nikkei rally effectively allowed the BoJ to remain sidelined - through October 24, their ETF purchases were down sharply compared to previous months.

Foreigners returned en masse and ultimately, this was the result:

Headed into last Wednesday, the benchmark had risen for 23 out of 25 sessions.

And then it fell apart. I mean, not really - that's hyperbole, but the cracks started to show last Thursday when seemingly out of the blue, the Nikkei tumbled in the afternoon session. Of course it had risen during early trading and there was some dip buying at the end, so ultimately the decline was a meager 0.2%, but the fact that it fell again on Friday didn't bode well.

Sure enough, Japanese stocks had their worst day in seven months on Monday with the Nikkei tumbling for a fourth day.

A couple of things here. First of all, this was obviously long overdue. I mean just look at the daily returns panel in the bottom pane there. It can't rise every, single day. But beyond that, it's possible that we've run out of near-term catalysts. “With corporate results behind us and no major economic data in sight, the market is in for a tussle between those waiting to buy and those trying to take profits,” Shinkin Asset Management's Naoki Fujiwara told Bloomberg on Monday.

Additionally, think about the dollar. Obviously a rising USDJPY is huge pillar of support for Japanese equities, and with questions swirling around the tax bill in the U.S. there are renewed concerns about whether the "reflation" narrative that was part and parcel of the "Trump trade" is ever really going to play out. The broad dollar had its first losing week in four last week and if it stalls out and can't move higher, well that's an issue for USDJPY, especially if geopolitical risk comes calling and gives traders an excuse to buy the yen.

But wait, there's more. As my buddy Kevin Muir pointed out in his latest daily missive, the Government Pension Investment Fund has hit its target weighting of 25% in Japanese stocks and according to a piece in the Nikkei Asian Review, "is now selling into strength and buying into weakness as well."

I probably don't have to tell most readers this, but GPIF is a whale. Note how they've been increasing their allocation to domestic equities (more on how that came about in Kevin's piece linked above):

(Deutsche Bank)

So you can look at that one of two ways: they're a buyer on dips which is good, but they're also no longer an accumulator, which is bad.

Whatever the case, the Nikkei selloff has stolen the spotlight on Monday and along with the rout in junk bonds, it's something to keep your eye on when it comes to where the cracks are starting to show.

