Dynavax: Heplisav-B Approved, What Was Said On The Conference Call And What It Means

On October 9 Dynavax (DVAX) announced approval by the FDA for Heplisav-B, an adult hepatitis B vaccine. Followers of the company will know the road to approval has been long, twisting and torturous. It is not really necessary for this purpose to review that process, but suffice it to say that DVAX management has shown grit and determination in seeing this process through to a successful conclusion. Congratulations. I will not spend time here on the science of the product, or the history. Let's look forward, at the business as an investment.

DVAX hosted a conference call post approval announcement to celebrate a little (well earned), to provide some information on next steps and to take questions from analysts. I thought it would be useful to highlight the talking points in the call in some detail, and to think about how the Heplisav -B roll out may impact the company's valuation.

The Approval

Simply put, the FDA's approval went beyond even the expectations of DVAX management. Not only was it clean, and provides data which favorably compares Heplisav-B to the current standard, GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Engerix-B, the approval also includes data for diabetics with hepititis -B, which was not expected. This opens up new avenues for monetization of the product. More on that later.

So, all good here, no negatives, and an unexpected bonus.

The rest of the call was devoted to discussing preparations for the product launch, which is planned for 2018.

Transition to a Commercial Enterprise

DVAX has, until now, not had a commercial product, and has not developed the infrastructure necessary to be a business focused on sales and customer support and all that goes with that transition.

Below are some of the steps outlined, along with timing, and what cost information that was shared.

Post marketing study

DVAX and the FDA agreed that DVAX would conduct a post marketing study of Heplisav-B, essentially to find out if there are any contraindications vs. alternative. They will conduct this study using Kaiser Permanente in California. The study will cover 25,000 Heplisav-B patients and 25,000 Engerix-B patients. The study is expected to take 10 months, with a one-year follow up period, and final results are expected in 2.5 years. The study is expected to cost $10 million over its life.

This study is fairly standard, and will not (provided it's clean) impact marketing the vaccine in the US. It will, however, impact marketing outside the US, as the company indicated it will not file an application in Europe until the post marketing study is completed.

Building a commercial infrastructure

DVAX expects to launch Heplisav-B in Q1 2018. In preparation, in Q4 2017, they will build the infrastructure necessary to support the launch including

GPO contracting

Finalize payer coverage

Distribution Services Agreements

Field team recruitment through a third party

Safety, medical, legal, accounting and other support infrastructure

That's the internals. No cost estimate was asked for in the Q&A and none was offered that I heard.

Sales

Third party sales force. Positive is apparently the application of Hepititis-B vaccines is fairly concentrated in large organizations so no need to call on myriad physicians. Estimated cost of sales - $25 million for the sales force - $25 million for out of pocket - i.e. marketing. So $50 million per year.

Getting Paid

In order for physicians to prescribe Heplisav-b, they will want to know they are going to get paid. For larger organizations that administer the product, DVAX needs to get contractually approved and on the formulary. So there will be extensive negotiations with insurance companies and other organizations to get Heplisav-B into the commercial stream. No real granularity as to timing was provided.

Product Availability

Currently, DVAX has about 250K vials of product available and the ingredients to manufacture about 750K more doses. Their production facility is expected to come back on line in the second half of 2018.

Heplisav is administered in two applications (vs 3 for Engerix) so 1 million doses covers 500,000 patients.

Pricing

What will Heplisav-B sell for? The question was asked but unanswered. Fair enough - there are a number of moving parts - fewer doses, higher efficacy, etc. For comparison, Engerix-B sells for about $56 per dose according to this.

Launch outside the US?

As indicated above, management indicated an application will be filed in Europe after the post marketing study is complete - say early 2019. No word on the rest of the world.

Other Issues?

Apparently, both GSK and Merck have patents regarding Heplisav-B. GSK's expires in June of 2018, so no great issue, but Merck's has 2.5 years to run. How will DVAX deal with this? They expect to have licensing agreements. They will pay GSK and Merck for the use for their patents. Negotiations are ongoing.

How big is the market?

The US market, not including diabetics, is estimated at around $300 million per year. The global market is estimated at around $300 million also. The number of people suffering from diabetes in the US alone is about 100 million. It is recommended that all diabetics be aware of and take steps to ameliorate any effect from hep-b. Potential commercial market opportunity - unknown, but likely large.

Partnership possibilities

A path for development stage pharma companies when they achieve a marketable product is to partner with big pharma in the commercialization of their product. DVAX has indicated in earlier communications that they would entertain this path. In this most recent conference call, however, in large part because of the unexpected inclusion of the diabetes information by the FDA, DVAX seemed to step back from the partnership track. Perhaps that is heartfelt, perhaps it is positioning.

Conclusions

DVAX has a superior product in Heplisav-B. The potential addressable market is probably in the billions of dollars. The opportunity is there. In addition they have other products in the pipeline which are not the subject here.

If they go it alone, an independent transition from R&D to commercialization, we are looking at years of transition activities with costs and execution risks that are hard to quantify. In that case, an investor should be prepared for the long haul (as such things are measured in the markets) with a fair amount of volatility. Be ready for capital raises as well. As Friday's action showed, this equity will not be for the faint of heart.

There is the possibility of partnership. My belief is that the inclusion of the diabetes information by the FDA caused DVAX management to pause in their thinking and re-evaluate the value of the franchise. The most predictable path forward, in the best interests of their investors and patients, is probably a partnership. I believe they are re-evaluating the economics of that path based on the FDA approval.