eBay: A Great Opportunity

Recently, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit of around $0.58 a share, which caused a big drop in price. While many were expecting a higher profit per share and rushed to sell their stock, there’s no need to panic. The dip in expected earnings, while a disappointment to many, doesn’t look bad when considering what caused it and the future outlook of the company.

The dip in expected profits is a result of bigger spending in both marketing and the development of its website. While that extra spending reduced expected earnings by a bit, it was made with an eye towards the future. For example, the company began testing with user listings, enabling customers to organize their search results by products rather than listing, and is developing eBay Guaranteed Delivery which would enable three-day business shipping or less on over 20 million items. eBay has been taking the right steps towards capitalizing on an expanding e-commerce while making a push to catch up on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

If that’s wasn’t enough, the expected earnings per share of $0.58 represent a 29% growth from last year's $0.45. So overall, eBay actually had a strong year and is ready to take on bigger challenges. Other metrics also point towards eBay being a good buy. With a book value per share of roughly 1/3 of its market value, and a P/E of 5.27, it’s not unreasonable to think eBay might be undervalued. Its EPS (TTM) of 6.77 represents a 299% growth. Taking everything into account, I believe eBay is undervalued and is a good investment opportunity.

Another positive thing for eBay is the market in which it operates. Marketplaces and ecommerce sales in general are trending upwards. Everyday more people decide to buy online rather than going to the brick-and-mortar stores.

Retail e-commerce sales in the United States from 2016 to 2022 (in million U.S. dollars)

(Chart taken from Statista)

The chart displays the expected growth of e-commerce in the US. With an expected e-commerce sales growth of 12.7% for 2017 and 11.25% for 2018, eBay seems perfectly positioned to take advantage of it. According to Business Insider, the NRF expects online retail to grow 8-12%, while brick-and-mortar sales are only expected to grow 2.8%. This seems to point towards customers migrating towards online sales rather than brick-and-mortar stores.

In terms of marketplaces, eBay is second only to Amazon in terms of sales. A research done by BigCommerce estimates 45% of all e-commerce sales are done through marketplaces, with Amazon (36%) and eBay (8%) leading the way, while the rest (1%) is handled by other websites. In its research, it also found that 51% of Americans prefer to shop online, and 80% of them have done so in the past month.

All of the data points towards e-commerce growing and thriving, which bodes well for eBay. While it may not be as big as Amazon, being second in an ever-expanding e-commerce market is great news for shareholders.

Forecast Earnings Growth

(Chart taken from Nasdaq)

When looking at the forecasted growth in earnings of 12.74% in 2018, it’s clear the stock is headed upwards. For the next five years, expected earnings growth of 7.86% seems reasonable, considering the growth in e-commerce market and the changes eBay is implementing.

(Chart taken from TipRanks)

Many analysts are predicting eBay's price will rise. Using data from 19 analysts, TipRanks estimates an average price target of $39.06, which represents an 8.59% upside. Of the 19 analysts, 7 recommend to buy, 10 to hold, and only 3 to sell. Analysts from Aegis Capital, City Group, Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo are some of the ones recommending to buy.

I believe eBay is undervalued right now and that its price doesn’t accurately reflect its performance and future growth. With a large expected growth in e-commerce sales, changes to the company's platform to make it more user friendly and efficient, and expected growth in revenue, eBay is a great buy. This is the perfect opportunity to buy low on a stock that I believe will exceed expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.