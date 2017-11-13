Despite Myriad Concerns, Verizon Looks Cheap

Although it will probably take a catalyst – either improved financial performance or favorable industry development – to change investor sentiment, I think that the stock can return to a P/E multiple of 15 within the next 12 months, which translates to a target price of $60 per share.

It has been a rough year for telecom stocks. The S&P 500 telecommunications services sector, which includes only three stocks, is down 18.5% year-to-date. Of the three, Verizon (VZ) is the best performer, down "only" 15.9%, while AT&T (T) and CenturyLink (CTL) are down 19.5% and 34.9%, respectively.

The declines reflect concerns that the established telecom companies are being hurt by price competition in the wireless market, potentially disrupted by "over-the-top" streaming video services, like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and threatened perhaps by the lack of regulatory clarity around net neutrality.

Consumers want to get their video and telephone services as cheaply as possible. Many have switched from cellphone plans costing $80-$100 per month or more with data caps to unlimited data plans offered by Sprint, T-Mobile and others for about $40 per month. Younger consumers especially are opting to forego the $120 per month triple play from Verizon or Comcast, in favor of an internet connection, Netflix (or some other over-the-top (OTT) video provider) and no local telephone service, for about $60 per month.

Verizon has changed its wireless plan terms and pricing twice over the past few years to allow its customers to gain control over their data consumption costs. In its latest go-round, it now offers unlimited data plans at sliding scale rates for multiple line accounts. A family of four can now get unlimited data for $40 per line per month (or $50 per line per month with higher speed connections).

The switch has resulted in a steady decline in Verizon's wireless service revenue and a modest increase in operating costs (with its network operating at higher capacity). This has put downward pressure on Verizon's profitability.

In its 2017 third quarter, Verizon reported that 78% of its wireless postpaid customers have migrated to these "unsubsidized" unlimited data plans (from "subsidized" base rate plans with potential data overage charges). That's up from 67% at the end of 2016 and 42% at the end of 2015. The transition to the new wireless pricing model is therefore nearly complete. As a result, the company's wireless service revenues and average (monthly) revenue per postpaid account (ARPA) increased sequentially for the first time in 12 quarters.

Verizon's wireline business also faces a unique set of challenges. First, there is the ongoing transition of business and residential customers away from legacy copper-based networks. Many (younger) retail customers are opting to forego a dedicated telephone line in their residences, relying instead on their cellphones entirely. As already noted, more customers are avoiding (or cancelling) Fios triple-play service (voice, video and internet) in favor of an internet connection and OTT service, like Google's Chromecast. This shift can be seen in the recent declines in Fios video subscribers, about 1% year-to-date, even as Fios internet connections continue to increase at a 4% annual rate. Although cheaper plans are available, Fios' high-quality video connection and complete channel line-up does help to keep subscribers in place.

Verizon agrees that customers are paying more than they should for access to lots of video channels that they do not watch. For this, it blames the media companies who long ago structured their agreements with cable providers to require them to carry all of their channels, even those with few viewers. In Verizon's view, the video business needs to be disrupted; but it is difficult to see exactly how this will play out.

For now, there are, I believe, no "skinny" video bundles that offer just the local broadcast networks and the most popular cable networks that would steal away large numbers of Fios video subscribers. Content providers are probably cautious about signing on to cheaper, skinny bundles for fear of jeopardizing their fat payouts from cable providers. Yet, Verizon is rumored to be developing its own skinny bundle.

Outside of Fios, Verizon's wireline business provides a suite of telecommunication and IT services for enterprises of all sizes and for third party telecom service providers on a wholesale basis. Revenues for the wireline business have increased so far in 2017, due mostly to the acquisition of XO Networks. Wireline operating income has also improved this year, due to lower pension costs and the absence of 2016's union work stoppage.

Besides looking for growth opportunities, Verizon remains focused on cutting costs to offset the downward pressure on revenues. New network technology and hybrid IT platforms that integrate fixed and wireless networks provide new ways for the company to expand its network capacity at lower cost. Verizon is also adopting "six sigma" principles to streamline its operations. Earlier this year, CEO Lowell McAdams announced an initiative to achieve $10 billion of cumulative cost savings, equivalent to about 10% of total operating costs, within the next four years. Some of that savings will presumably be reinvested in new growth opportunities.

Verizon remains committed to maintaining its technological and qualitative edge. It plans to be among the first to upgrade to 5G wireless technology, which promises another leap in network speed and capacity. This will require further upgrades of its back-haul fiber optic networks to manage efficiently the expected increase in data volumes. The XO acquisition gave Verizon fiber-optic IP and Ethernet networks in 30 U.S. metropolitan areas, mostly outside of its existing footprint. The acquisition of Straight Path Communications earlier this year gives Verizon the millimeter wave spectrum it needs to roll out 5G telecom service.

Verizon has also set its sights on other adjacencies, including digital media (and digital advertising), with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo; telematics (i.e. vehicle fleet management) and other cloud-based solutions for mobile workforces with the acquisitions of Fleetmatics and Telogis; and the Internet of Things (IoT), through the development of its intelligent network edge infrastructure.

Despite the downward pressure on revenues, Verizon's earnings have been relatively flat over the past couple of years. On a GAAP basis, its diluted EPS declined from $4.37 in 2015 to $3.21 in 2016, but the decline was due mostly to a temporary increase in severance, pension and benefit costs and debt redemption costs, offset in part by gains on divested businesses. Adjusted for these net costs, the company's (non-GAAP) EPS was $3.87 in 2016, down slightly from $3.99 in 2015.

So far in 2017 (through the third quarter), Verizon's GAAP EPS has improved from $2.11 to $2.80. Its EPS has benefited from the absence of last year's unusual costs, as well as more gains on divested businesses. Adjusted for these items, its 2017 YTD non-GAAP EPS declined slightly from $3.01 to $2.89.

Verizon's cash flow paints a somewhat different picture. The company's cash flow from operating activities (CFOA) declined by 42% in 2016, from $38.9 billion to $22.7 billion. The decline was due primarily to a $5 billion drop in GAAP net income, a $4 billion increase in accounts receivable, a $4.5 billion negative swing in accounts payable cash flows and a $3.0 billion higher cash outflow into Other Assets, due mostly to a $3.0 increase in non-current receivables on wireless device payment plans.

Year-to-date 2017, CFOA was roughly flat at $17.2 billion; but this year's operating cash outflows included a $3.3 billion increase in discretionary payments to Verizon's pension plans. Without those payments, this year's CFOA would have been $20.5 billion.

The disparity between Verizon's earnings and cash flow performance is due mostly to its increasing use of wireless device payment plans. Under these plans, Verizon offers customers the ability to purchase their smartphones and other wireless devices over two years (without downpayment, interest charges or prepayment penalties). The plans allow Verizon to book revenues immediately from the sale of the wireless devices with a corresponding increase in accounts receivable (and a portion classified as deferred purchase price receivable). Verizon gets a substantial portion of its cash immediately by selling the receivables to special purpose financing vehicles (SPFV) that then issue asset-backed (AB) debt. Under accounting rules, the cash received from such debt issuance is classified as a financing activity and not as an operating activity.

Verizon's consolidated accounts receivable have increased from $13.5 billion in 2015 to $17.5 billion in 2016 and then to $21.5 billion at Sept. 30. Most of the increase is due to the wireless device payment plans. Net of imputed interest and allowance for credit losses, receivables under those plans increased from $3.1 billion in 2015 to $10.6 billion in 2015 and then to $14.0 billion at Sept. 30.

That increase in receivables has undoubtedly raised eyebrows with analysts. It represents an increase in days receivable from 37.5 in Dec. 2015 to 60.4 in Sept. 2017, according to my calculations. Yet, the increase represents a change in Verizon's cash conversion cycle, due to the adoption and rollout of the payment plans, rather than an upsurge in customers falling behind on their payments.

To illustrate, under the payment plan, I can buy the new iPhone X, which retails for $1,000, for $41.66 per month over 24 months. (Alternatively, if I am a Verizon customer, I can trade in my existing phone for credit that is applied to the $1,000 cost of the phone.) Verizon sells that $1,000 gross receivable to an SPFV and the SPFV then finances the receivable through the issuance of AB debt, which I estimate in this example to be $630. All payments received from customers under these plans are dedicated first to paying interest and principal on the asset-backed debt. Once the debt is paid off, Verizon keeps the remaining payments.

For accounting purposes, Verizon books the amount that it expects to receive from lenders, adjusted for imputed interest and expected credit losses, as accounts receivable. In my example, let's assume that the receivable is $900 after interest and credit losses and that Verizon books account receivable of $630, equivalent to the cash that it receives from the AB debt issuance. The balance of $270 is recorded as deferred purchase price receivable and is included in other assets. That amount is adjusted over time to reflect the estimated fair value that Verizon expects to receive after credit losses, imputed interest and debt repayment.

These payment plans have been popular with customers. The percentage of smartphones activated on Verizon's network from these device payment plans increased from 18% in 2014 to 54% in 2016 to 70% in 2016 and to 77% year-to-date in 2017. That high percentage suggests that a significant number of customers who might have otherwise paid cash to upgrade their smartphones have opted to utilize the plan.

These zero downpayment plans present obvious credit risks for Verizon. The company has established credit procedures to minimize the risk of loss. Its credit standards are more stringent for new customers (who do not already have an established relationship with the company). So far, credit losses, appear to be running at about 4% annually; but 18% of the total actual amount billed to customers was past due as of Sept. 30. Verizon will most likely continue to adjust its policies as it gains more experience with the plan. It remains to be seen what credit losses will be in the next economic downturn.

Ignoring for the moment the cash raised from the sale of payment plan receivables, Verizon's free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) has declined meaningfully over the past few years, due mostly to the decline in its CFOA from $39 billion in 2015 to $22.7 billion in 2016.

Free cash flow can be defined in different ways. I define FCF as CFOA plus cash flow from investing activities (excluding the change in marketable securities and similar investments). By that measure, Verizon's FCF was $8.9 billion in 2015 and $11.7 billion in 2016. Year-to-date in 2017, its free cash flow has fallen to $3.5 billion from $15.1 billion in 2016.

My FCF definition includes the cash cost of acquisitions, which is usually excluded from most FCF definitions; but it includes proceeds from asset sales. In 2016, the improvement in Verizon's FCF was due in large part to $9.9 billion in asset sales. The decline in FCF so far this year was due to a drop in asset sales combined with an increase in acquisitions. Either way, it is apparent that Verizon's FCF (under my definition) has been barely sufficient (and insufficient in 2017) to cover the dividend payment, which now runs about $9.6 billion annually.

The company defines free cash flow in what some might consider to be a more traditional manner: CFOA minus capital expenditures. By that measure, Verizon has had a long history of generating more than enough FCF to cover its dividend payments. However, most recently, Verizon's FCF has not been sufficient to cover the dividend.

In 2016, YTD (9 mos.) FCF, according to the company's definition, was $6.3 billion and the dividend payment was $6.9 billion. YTD 2017, FCF was $5.9 billion and the dividend $7.1 billion. However, management also includes the proceeds from AB financings in its calculation of cash available to meet the dividend, even though ABS proceeds are categorized as a financing activity under GAAP. YTD in 2016 and 2017, it raised $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively, from such borrowings.

Supporting management's view is the fact that these AB loans are non-recourse to Verizon, so the lending institutions cannot legally pressure the company to pay them back. Thus, they are analogous to a collection of a receivable and might rightfully be considered as an operating activity. Even so, lenders will not continue to finance these receivables if credit losses greatly exceed estimates. The advance rates do seem sufficiently conservative so that the lenders will probably get paid, even in a worst-case scenario. However, Verizon bears the risk that it might not be able to collect the entire deferred purchase price receivable (which is recorded in other assets).

The downward pressure on revenues and the decline in CFOA highlight the tough competitive environment in which Verizon currently operates. Management had set a goal of restoring the company's credit rating to A- (or better), where it was before it took on $49 billion of debt to buy out Vodaphone's 50% stake in Verizon Wireless. Its debt is currently rated Baa1/BBB+. However, in May, the company acknowledged that changes in the way that credit rating agencies are now looking at the industry make it unlikely that Verizon will achieve a credit rating upgrade in 2018 or 2019.

The underperformance of Verizon's stock price in 2017 also highlights the concerns of equity investors. The stock closed today (11/10) at $44.88, which is 11.5 times estimated 2017 GAAP earnings of $3.90 and 12.0 times estimated 2017 non-GAAP earnings of $3.75. Consensus estimates anticipate a 2% increase in (non-GAAP) earnings in 2018, which gives the stock a forward P/E of 11.7.

Verizon's stock is valued in line with its peers, but at a significant discount to the overall market. The S&P 500 is valued at 20.7 times estimated 2017 earnings and 18.0 times projected 2018 earnings.

The low valuation is a clear indication that the market is concerned about Verizon's ability to meet consensus estimates in 2018 and sustain its profitability in 2019 and beyond. The stock's 5.3% dividend yield helps anchor the stock price. Without the dividend, Verizon's stock price would almost certainly be lower.

Despite the concerns of equity investors and the credit rating agencies, management remains confident in Verizon's ability to achieve its performance and strategic objectives. Even so, it was surprising to me that Verizon's Board of Directors recently raised the quarterly dividend again by 2.2% from $0.5775 to $0.59, the 11th consecutive annual increase. Although this move can be interpreted as another a sign of confidence, I believe that the move meant little or nothing to most investors, who are mostly concerned about the sustainability of Verizon's earnings (and hence the company's ability to pay the dividend long-term).

All stakeholders should participate in the company's belt tightening. Although the percentage increase in the dividend was small, raising the dividend adds to Verizon's cash outflow at a time when its free cash flow has been declining, making it more difficult for the company to address customer concerns over high service fees. Verizon's stock did get an unrelated bounce shortly after the Sept. 7 dividend increase announcement, as did its peers, but the stock has since given back all those gains and more.

The stock's current dividend yield of 5.3% is attractive, though risky. Barring a significant setback in the economy, I do not expect that Verizon will be forced to cut the dividend anytime soon. On the other hand, a rebound in Verizon's stock price will almost certainly require a catalyst: either a clear improvement in its financial performance and outlook or a positive industry development.

One such catalyst could be the long-anticipated merger of Sprint (S) and T-Mobile US (TMUS). While hopes were high that the two companies would reach a merger agreement, which would take a major competitor out of the market and so reduce downward pricing pressure on consumer rates, media reports indicate that the two companies called off merger talks recently. Those same reports suggest that Masayoshi Son, the CEO of Japan's Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which owns 83% of Sprint, has been driving a hard bargain. Mr. Son brazenly suggested that Sprint would now concentrate on upgrading its network, raising its annual capital spending on its network from $3.5-$4 billion to $5-$6 billion. If so, then Mr. Son is probably just bluffing. Sprint remains highly leveraged and its current capital spending already far exceeds its CFOA. Unless Mr. Son plans to invest significantly more equity in Sprint or raise equity in the public markets, I think that Sprint would be unable to raise its capital spending to that level for any sustained period of time.

T-Mobile USA, on the other hand, seems to be in much better shape. It is less leveraged (but its debt is still rated below investment grade) and has reported significant gains in profits and cash flow over the past several years. Like Sprint, TMUS probably does not have the balance sheet to complete future required network upgrades entirely on its own.

When news of the collapse of the merger talks was announced on Monday (Nov. 6), all major telecom services stocks fell 2%-11%. Verizon's stock fell 4% on that day. Consequently, the announcement of a merger deal between Sprint and T-Mobile USA, however unlikely that seems now, would help to reverse the current negative sentiment on the large cap telecommunication stocks.

Besides the Sprint-T-Mobile merger, the large cap telecommunications services stock face some regulatory uncertainty around the concept of net neutrality and most recently, the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Despite AT&T management's assertions, I do believe that there is an antitrust issue in the AT&T-Time Warner merger because the large cable providers would have greater control over content, affecting or even limiting the potential roll-out of competing OTT video services. Even so, I believe that the merger should be approved with assurances that AT&T would not limit the ability of competing OTT video providers to get a quality connection over AT&T's network or access to its content at a fair price. Similarly, I believe that net neutrality rules should be relaxed, so that the major network providers can manage network pricing and access as they see fit, provided that there is sufficient regulatory oversight to ensure that they are not abusing the privilege or harming competing content providers. It remains to be seen what the Justice Dept. and FCC will ultimately do.

Despite this year's significant underperformance, I believe that telecom stocks can still narrow the performance gap over time, especially if the broad market advance continues. Even with its ongoing challenges, Verizon has high-quality assets and is committed to maintaining its technological edge. While I am concerned about the recent decline in its FCF and the increased risk associated with its wireless device payment plans, the company has also taken steps to reduce costs, lengthen its debt maturities and build its position in faster-growing niche businesses that will help it to maintain its financial flexibility while continuing to pursue its strategic objectives.

As a result, I think Verizon's stock has simply become too cheap. I think that even the partial alleviation of current concerns could lift the stock's forward multiple to 15 times earnings, which is still well below market. That equates to a price target of roughly $60 per share, a 33% advance from the current level, excluding dividend income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: An earlier version of this article was published in the Income Builder newsletter.