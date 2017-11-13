Government Tax Reform: Still Fighting The Battles Of The Past

Globalization will continue, China will push to take the lead on this, while the US fails to consider that information technology and finance have made a world with no borders.

More and more, I believe, the tax reform efforts of the US Congress take the form of fighting the battles of the past.

Tax reform efforts will be on the front burner this week as Congress tries to get something done before the Thanksgiving recess.

Government proposals, in terms of legislation, tax reform, or regulation, almost always is backward focused. Governments are almost always fighting battles that are related to past situations.

Certainly the same thing can be said about the proposals being fought over in Washington, D. C. at the current time.

The government is going to cut taxes to help the “middle class”. It is going to cut taxes on US companies so that they will bring more of the “cash” they earn, back into the United States. The government is going to cut taxes so that corporations will spend more on capital investments and get the economy growing at a faster pace. And, the government is going to take off many of the onerous regulations placed on industry so as to help make industries and the financial sector more vibrant and competitive. The coal industry is especially hungry for regulatory changes.

We still operate under the Keynesian illusion that if we pump up the economy through government expenditures that this will put more people to work in the jobs they used to have and will provide them with more income to boost their consumption expenditures.

The last twenty years shows that efforts like this aren’t that effective anymore - if they ever were.

The economy has changed. Jobs have changed. After putting a lot more women in the workforce in the 80s and 90s after the advent of feminism and creating a labor market where corporations hoarded workers because they did not want to lose those workers cyclically, the employment situation changed.

Toward the end of the 1990s the labor force participation rate began to decline. After the Great Recession, the labor force participation rate returned to a level last seen in the late 1970s - around 63.0 percent.

The labor force participation rate has remained around this level throughout the period of economic recovery following the Great Recession. And, one sees in the statistics that those leaving the labor force in recent years tend to be men rather than women. That is, the labor force is being composed, more and more, of women and not men.

The problem is that many potential members of the work force do not possess the skills and training that is needed these days. As a consequence, those that don’t “fit” leave the labor force, and more and more of the “leavers” seem to be men more than women as the statistics indicate that women are getting more education these days attempting to keep up with job requirements.

The unemployment rate drops lower and lower, yet the labor force participation rate does not seem to change. Hence there are concerns that “brunt-edged” macroeconomic spending programs will not achieve. Hence, Shawn Donnan writes “Doubts that Growth Plans Will Help the US 'Left-Behind'.”

Tax cuts are also planned to encourage corporations to bring “cash” back into the United States.

There is some truth to the story that corporations are keeping money offshore to avoid paying US taxes. Corporations are moving more and more of their business to other lands, shipping jobs overseas and this is hurting America, not only in terms of tax revenues, but in terms of capital investments and jobs.

The reality of the situation is that the world has changed. As Rana Foroohar writes in the “Financial Times” that this focus is “all a distraction from the debate we should be having” because we are now in an “age in which most wealth is going to reside in intellectual property that can be located anywhere.”

She continues, “rich people and companies can float over national concerns and existing tax structures with ease (and quite legally).” This is especially true for those that are smart and sophisticated and for those in “finance and tech groups.”

Furthermore, supply chains are spread across the globe now and competition will continue to drive this process.

To be competitive in the world, people and corporations must be able to keep up with what is going on elsewhere around the globe. And, the pressure on this is going to grow with China pushing to be the world leader in technology and innovation by 2035.

Pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiating the North America Free Trade Act is not going to help America stay competitive. Also, isolating America from the Paris Climate talks is not going to contribute to the US participation in what is going on in the world. And, with the negative talk about immigration and foreigners coming to the States, foreign students, a real strong point in American education, is taking a hit and has actually declined for the first time in a very long time.

The pace of globalization, although it may slow down for a while, will not be stopped. No one has realized this more than China. And, as the United States has backed off participation in the world, China and its leaders have stepped in to take up the slack and the leadership. Long-term, regardless of the control it is now exerting on its people, China knows it must play a huge role in the future of globalization. Current American leadership has just thrown it a gift that Chinese leaders had not been expecting.

And, in the case of regulations, industries will take whatever they can get. The financial industry, particularly the larger institutions, spent a lot of money preparing for the Dodd-Frank rules that followed the Great Recession. As usual, they did a pretty good job of protecting themselves.

Obviously, the organizations that got hurt were the smaller institutions that did not have the resources or sophistication to make moves to protect themselves. Hence, part of the rhetoric of the new discussions concerns the need to remove some of the rules that have hit these smaller organizations.

The bigger institutions were slow to pick up on changing regulations. They had just spent large amounts of money to adjust to the Dodd-Frank regs and now were going to be facing the expenditure of even more money to take advantage of whatever new environment that was to be created.

But, now the bigger institutions are on board and are fully in support of less regulation. They will adjust to move into the new era of bank regulation. In fact, if history is any guide, they will have most of their adjustments in place by the time the changes are made.

The tax reform efforts are fighting the last war, as is always the case. In the post-World War II, the government has spent a lot of time and effort changing rules, changing legislation, and changing stimulus programs. In this world, the wealthy and the sophisticated have learned how to protect themselves in such an environment and also how to benefit from the changes.

In an open economy, like the one the US operates within, private-sector expectations change, even though those in the public-sector keep believing that the private-sector expectations are still what they once were. The public-sector still keeps fighting the battles of the past.

