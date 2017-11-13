HedgePath Pharmaceuticals - Undiscovered, Underfollowed, And Undervalued

Note: Be advised that this article contains medical imagery that some might consider graphic.

Background

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:HPPI) is a Tampa-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused currently on repurposing the marketed antifungal drug itraconazole for new indications in oncology. HPPI recently announced enrollment completion of its Ph. II(b) trial of a proprietary SUBA-Itraconazole capsule in Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS). The company would like to file an NDA sometime in the second half of 2018 after a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA around the middle of 2018, barring any feedback from the FDA that suggests the Ph. II(b) data alone would not be sufficient for subsequent FDA approval. HPPI was granted Orphan Drug Designation for SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of patients with BCCNS in June 2016 due to a lack of any approved treatment for BCCNS currently.

HPPI was formed from the reorganization of Commonwealth Biotechnologies, Inc. following its exit from Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy in August 2013. Essentially, Commonwealth Biotechnologies was a corporate shell and private equity firm Hopkins Capital Group acquired the shell with a new business plan and focus on taking a long-used anti-fungal drug (itraconazole) and repurposing it for cancer treatment. HPPI currently trades on the OTCQX Market, though management could seek to uplist to the NASDAQ or NYSE.

As of 9/30/17, HPPI had ~370 million shares outstanding, and based on a closing price of $0.36/share on 11/7/17, the company's market cap is $133M. Assuming the exercise of all outstanding options and warrants, the fully diluted share count would be ~427 million and the company would receive an additional ~$6.4 million in cash proceeds from the exercises.

HPPI's CEO Nick Virca recently gave an online presentation on 10/5/17, and a replay of that presentation can be found here (free to listen but registration required).

Itraconazole - Anti-Fungal Treatment and Now a Cancer Agent?

Itraconazole, a triazole antifungal sold by a number of generic companies now following Janssen Pharmaceuticals's patent expirations, is normally administered as capsules, tablets, or as an oral solution. It is widely used in the prevention and systemic treatment of a broad range of fungal infections, including aspergillosis, blastomycosis, candidiasis, and histoplasmosis. Importantly, Itraconazole is different from other azole antifungal agents in that it is the only inhibitor in this class that inhibits both the hedgehog signaling pathway (discussed later in the report) and angiogenesis. Quite a bit of clinical work with itraconazole has been conducted in dozens of trials over the years by various investigators in various cancers, including basal cell carcinoma (BCC), prostate cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and glioblastoma, just to name a few. Generally speaking, the conclusion from many of these trials, as best summarized in this journal article, was that itraconazole may be effective in cancer treatment either as monotherapy or in combination therapy, though certainly additional clinical work would be necessary to obtain FDA approval for such indications.

HPPI and Mayne Pharma Relationship

Shortly after HPPI was formed in August 2013, the company announced a Supply and License Agreement with Mayne Pharma International Pty Ltd (OTCPK:MAYNF), an Australian-based and ASX-listed specialty/generic pharmaceutical company, whereby HPPI was named the exclusive U.S. licensee of Mayne's SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of cancers and Mayne Pharma would be responsible for manufacturing its proprietary formulation of an improved version of itraconazole, termed SUBA-Itraconazole. Following a couple of rounds of equity financings in June 2014 and May 2015, HPPI began its Ph. II(b) clinical trial in BCCNS with SUBA-Itraconazole in September 2015.

The company recently announced that it completed its Ph. II(b) trial enrollment of 38 patients and was taking steps to lock the trial's database in preparations for a future meeting with the FDA in spring 2018 and, in all likelihood, a subsequent NDA filing in BCCNS thereafter. HPPI's regulatory strategy is driven by the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, given that itraconazole has already been approved for use in humans for anti-fungal applications and has a long history of safe and efficacious use in that regard and because the company is developing an improved version of itraconazole as an anti-cancer agent. HPPI either owns outright or has exclusive licenses regarding the use of SUBA-Itraconazole as an anti-cancer therapy as well as the manufacturing and composition of matter for SUBA-Itraconazole for anti-cancer therapy.

As stated before, HPPI is the exclusive U.S. licensee of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of cancer from Mayne Pharma. While possibly a bit unknown here in the U.S., Mayne Pharma has a $1B market cap and generated ~$440M in revenue in its FY17 (ending 6/30/17), more than double its revenue in FY16. While Mayne Pharma has worldwide operations and revenue from many countries, it has been increasing its focus on the U.S. market over the past few years, especially in its generic division. It may be worth noting that Mayne Pharma is one of the defendants in the ongoing generic drug price-fixing litigation in the U.S. against many generic manufacturers.

Mayne Pharma's patented SUBA-Itraconazole is based on its SUBA (stands for "super bioavailability") drug delivery technology that:

Improves the solubility/absorption of SUBA-Itraconazole in the body and allows for 90% bioavailability vs. generic itraconazole's 55% bioavailability due to its polymer drug dispersion technology Allows for SUBA-itraconazole absorption regardless of stomach acidity conditions or in patients with acid reflux and taking proton-pump inhibitors (such as Nexium or Prilosec) Reduces the variability of SUBA-Itraconazole levels within and between patients compared to generic itraconazole Allows SUBA-Itraconazole to be taken either with or without food or acidic beverages

Thus, all these factors contribute to SUBA-Itraconazole being well-suited for chronic use in treating cancer due to its improved absorption, predictable therapeutic levels and clinical response, and reduction in the active drug quantity needed to deliver the required therapeutic blood levels, which decreases the toxic side effects when compared to generic itraconazole.

Outside of the U.S., Mayne Pharma markets SUBA-Itraconazole in Australia as an improved anti-fungal treatment and has out-licensed it in over 15 countries around the world. One would expect Mayne Pharma or its license partners to seek regulatory approvals for SUBA-Itraconazole for cancer treatment indication(s) outside the U.S. following FDA approval, likely piggy-backing off of clinical work performed by HPPI in the U.S.

Beyond its role as the SUBA-Itraconazole manufacturer and supplier, Mayne Pharma is also the majority stockholder of HPPI and owns 53.4% of the common shares outstanding as of 9/30/17 and 51.7% of the company on a fully diluted basis assuming the exercise of all options and warrants. Mayne Pharma may terminate the Supply and License Agreement between HPPI and Mayne Pharma if HPPI fails to achieve regulatory approval to commercialize SUBA-Itraconazole in the U.S. by 12/31/18. The implications of these last two statements will be discussed towards the end of the report.

Basal Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS)

BCC accounts for ~80% of non-melanoma skin cancers diagnosed each year in the U.S., which means ~3.3 million BCC cases are diagnosed annually. BCC typically starts in the top layer of the skin and develops in areas regularly exposed to the sun and other forms of UV radiation, especially the neck and head areas. BCC is usually curable if the tumors are restricted to a small area of the skin, and surgical excision is the primary therapy used to treat BCC and has 5-year cure rates of 92-98%. Locally advanced BCC, or laBCC, refers to basal cancers that have not spread to other body parts but cannot be treated by surgery or radiation. It is estimated that laBCC occurs in 1%-10% of BCC patients, and that mBCC occurs in up to 0.5% of BCC patients. In HPPI's most recent 10-K, the company cites 65,000 BCC patients needing surgical treatment for facial tumors that require excision and potential plastic surgery, amounting to a $600 million potential market based on SUBA-Itraconazole's anticipated $5,000/month cost. Patients with mBCC have a median survival of 8 months.

BCCNS, sometimes referred to as Gorlin Syndrome or Gorlin-Goltz Syndrome, is a hereditary BCC disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 31,000 people. In the U.S., BCCNS is considered an orphan disease due to a patient population of just 10,000 people. The root cause of BCCNS is a genetic abnormality in the PTCH1 gene, which, for 90% of BCCNS patients, leads to a life-long formation of BCC tumors, often in the torso and facial areas (as seen in Figure 1), and numerous surgical excisions to remove such tumors. Repeated surgical excisions, especially those required in the facial region, are the standard of care in BCCNS and often lead to physical disfigurement and scarring. One of the primary characteristics of BCCNS is the development of multiple BCC tumors at an early age, often in adolescence, which is contrary to BCC, which often comes later in life after greater exposure to the sun during one's lifetime.

BCCNS is also responsible for the increased risk of development of other cancers early in a person's life, including medulloblastoma, breast cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and ovarian cancer, not to mention other unique physical features as well (e.g., cleft palate, large head size, a protruding jaw, pitting in the palms of the hands/feet, skeletal abnormalities). Currently, there is no FDA approved therapy for BCCNS treatment, but since BCCNS patients may develop BCC symptoms much earlier in life than BCC patients, there is a great unmet need for a low-toxicity therapy to minimize surgical procedures and prevent new BCC lesions from forming. HPPI deems the BCCNS market to be a $300 million market opportunity in patients with High or Moderate tumor burdens (see Figure 2). Notably, this excludes the ~4,500 patients with Low Tumor Burden, which is almost half the 10,000 BCCNS patient population. It is unclear to what extent management thinks they can penetrate this Low Tumor Burden segment over time, but for starters, they are not including it in their initial total available market estimate.

Source: Cram.com

Source: Slideshare.net, Slide 22

Source: Intechopen.com

Figure 1. Patients with BCCNS

Figure 2. Company's estimate of BCCNS Total Available Market (Source: HPPI's 8-K regulatory filing on 10/5/17)

Hedgehog Pathway

The Hedgehog signaling pathway transmits information to embryonic cells necessary for proper cell differentiation, growth, and survival. The appropriate activation of this molecular pathway plays an important role in the initiation, growth, and metastatic spread of many cancers, including both BCC and BCCNS, which represent the closest association with hedgehog signaling, as well as brain, GI, lung, breast, and prostate cancers. It is believed that abnormal activation of the hedgehog pathway leads to development of disease through the transformation of adult stem cells into cancer stem cells that give rise to the tumor.

Importantly, itraconazole inhibits the hedgehog pathway in a mechanism unique from other FDA-approved hedgehog inhibitors (vismodegib and sonidegib, discussed below). Furthermore, hedgehog signaling must be suppressed continuously to inhibit tumor development and growth. This is about as technical a discussion of the hedgehog pathway that is warranted for purposes of this investment article, but a more in-depth discussion of this pathway can be found here.

Competing Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor Drugs

There are two Hedgehog Inhibitor oral drugs already approved for locally advanced BCC (laBCC) and/or metastatic BCC (mBCC): vismodegib and sonidegib.

Vismodegib (brand name: Erivedge) was developed by Genentech (a subsidiary of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)) and approved in January 2012 under the priority review program (i.e., six-month review time) of the FDA for patients with mBCC or laBCC that have recurred following surgery or who aren't candidates for surgery or radiation. Approval followed a single, single-arm Phase II trial with 104 patients enrolled and efficacy measured in 96 patients. The trial's primary endpoint was objective response rate (ORR), which measured 30% in patients with mBCC and 43% in patients with laBCC. All responses in the mBCC cohort (n=33) were partial responses. In the 63 patients with laBCC, 13 patients had complete responses (21%) and 14 patients had partial responses (22%). Adverse reactions occurring in more than 10% of patients were muscle spasms, alopecia (hair loss), dysgeusia (distorted taste), weight loss, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, vomiting, arthralgias (joint pain), and ageusia (loss of taste).

Grade 3 adverse reactions included weight loss, fatigue, muscle spasms, and decreased appetite. Of the patients in this trial, 21% were diagnosed with BCCNS, but importantly, 54% of these BCCNS patients dropped out of the trial due to intolerable side effects/toxicity. Vismodegib was the first FDA-approved drug for use in the advanced forms of the most common skin cancer (i.e., BCC). The recommended dose of vismodegib is one 150-mg capsule once daily, with or without food, and each capsule's average wholesale price (AWP) is $422 (or $154,000/year) vs. the initial price of $250/capsule. In 2016, vismodegib generated over $200M in worldwide net sales with 2/3 of this amount coming from the U.S. For what it's worth, here is the drug label for Erivedge.

Sonidegib (brand name: Odomzo) was developed by Novartis (and later sold to Sun Pharma in December 2016 for $175 million + milestone payments) and approved in July 2015 for laBCC that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy. Similar to vismodegib, sonidegib was also approved after just a single, double-blinded Phase II trial (n=194 patients). There were two doses tested (n=66 @ 200mg and n=128 @ 800mg, both given once per day) in the sonidegib trial, but the higher dose had worse side effects/adverse events and more clinical discontinuations and dose interruptions from adverse events (not to mention a lower objective response rate of 45%), so only the 200 mg dose is FDA approved. As with vismodegib, the primary endpoint was objective response rate, and in the lower dose cohort of 66 patients, tumor reductions occurred in 38 patients (58%), three of which were complete response (5%).

Due to side effects and adverse reactions, 34% of patients in the 200mg cohort stopped treatment. At the 200mg approved dose, the most common side effects were muscle spasms, alopecia, dysgeusia, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, decreased weight, decreased appetite, myalgia (muscle pain), abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting, and pruritus (itching). The recommended dose of sonidegib is one 200-mg capsule once daily on an empty stomach at least one hour before or two hours after a meal. Sonidegib's AWP cost per capsule is $402 (or $147,000/year). Odomzo revenue figures are a bit challenging to find, but the drug was apparently on an $80 million/year run rate in the U.S. as of 3Q16. For what it's worth, here is the drug label for Odomzo.

Additionally, both vismodegib and sonidegib come with a Black Box warning regarding embryo-fetal death and severe birth defects for pregnant patients. Neither vismodegib nor sonidegib are approved for BCCNS. It's also worth pointing out the low bioavailability of vismodegib (32%) and sonidegib (10%) in the body, which means higher-than-desired dosing is needed for efficacy, which also causes higher-than-desired side effects. By comparison, SUBA-Itraconazole has a 90% bioavailability.

Ph. II(b) Interim Data in BCCNS

As mentioned previously, HPPI recently completed enrollment of its open-label Ph. II(b) trial in BCCNS patients with its SUBA-Itraconazole oral capsule (150mg twice per day) at five treatment centers in the U.S. For those interested, here is the ClinicalTrials.gov database's webpage for HPPI's SUBA-Itraconazole BCCNS trial.

The primary endpoint of the trial is overall response rate (ORR) of BCC lesions up to 26 weeks, with a pre-specified threshold of 30% ORR. Secondary outcomes include safety/tolerance, duration of response, time to next surgical intervention, and number of new BCCs eligible for surgical removal, among others. Management previously released interim data updates in August 2016, October 2016, and May 2017 to go along with the recent update on Oct. 30, 2017.

Management expects to have top-line data available in December 2017 and, ideally, a pre-NDA submission meeting with the FDA around mid-2018. NDA submission would presumably soon follow this meeting at some point, barring any guidance from the FDA that is contrary to their feedback to date with the company, and assuming the final data package is consistent with the data the company has shared thus far.

HPPI enrolled 38 patients in the trial, and each patient was required to have at least 10 surgically eligible BCC tumors at the time of enrollment along with a history of prior BCC surgical excisions. In fact, the average patient in the trial had 195 BCC tumors removed from prior surgeries. In the Oct. 30, 2017, interim update, HPPI reported a 54% ORR (i.e., >30% reduction in tumor size) in 467 individual target tumors evaluated, including 28% of tumors that had a complete response (i.e., completely disappeared). Despite the extensive surgical history of the patients in the trial, just a single tumor of the 467 tumors analyzed required surgical excision.

Furthermore, the response rates has been quite durable, with 60% of responding lesions continuing to respond during ongoing treatment that exceeds one year on average. The patient dropout rate is just 11%, and the side effect profile has been very encouraging with no serious adverse events due to SUBA-Itraconazole or reports of hair loss, loss of taste, or disabling muscle cramps as seen with vismodegib and sonidegib, the other hedgehog inhibitors, in their trials. In its totality, this data seems quite superb: strong efficacy, a massive reduction in surgical excisions required vs. the patients' prior histories, and a relatively mild side-effect profile.

Figure 3. Waterfall Plot of Response Rate - October 2017 presentation of interim Ph. II(b) trial results (Source: HPPI's 8-K regulatory filing on 10/5/17)

Figure 4. Response Rate Duration - October 2017 presentation of interim Ph. II(b) trial results (Source: HPPI's 8-K regulatory filing on 10/5/17)

So the pivotal question at this point is: Will the Ph. II(b) trial alone be sufficient for HPPI to obtain FDA approval in BCCNS patients with SUBA-Itraconazole? Based on feedback from the FDA in July 2017 and summarized in Figure 5, management is very encouraged at the prospects of being able to file an NDA in 2018 after a mid-2018 pre-NDA meeting with the FDA.

Figure 5. FDA Guidelines given to HPPI in July 2017 (Source: HPPI's 8-K regulatory filing on 10/5/17)

SUBA-Itraconazole's ORR of 53% compares quite well to sonidegib's ORR of 58% in its higher-dose cohort and vismodegib's ORR of 30% in mBCC patients and 43% in laBCC patients. Moreover, SUBA-Itraconazole has a higher complete response rate (28%) than sonidegib (5%) or vismodegib (0% in mBCC, 21% in laBCC). As seen in Figure 4, the response rates have been quite durable over time, which is important for a chronic condition like BCCNS. SUBA-Itraconazole's median duration of response hasn't been determined yet but it currently exceeds one year. Sonidegib's median duration of response is 26.1 months, and vismodegib's is 7.6 months. The very mild side effect profile seen from SUBA-Itraconazole compares favorably to sonidegib and vismodegib (described earlier). The 11% dropout rate seen in HPPI's trial is also very telling when compared to sinodegib's 34% dropout rate and the 54% dropout rate seen in BCCNS patients tested in vismodegib's trial.

In its feedback to HPPI, the FDA seems somewhat flexible with respect to the traditional RECIST (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors) methodology for solid tumors in the BCCNS setting. RECIST essentially uses outcomes like complete response, partial response, stable disease, progressive disease, duration of response, and ORRs as guidelines for determining efficacy. The interim data discussed already shows that SUBA-Itraconazole seems quite efficacious when using RECIST outcome measures (again, ORR of 54% including 28% complete responses), but the FDA is also willing to use other outcome measures in BCCNS given that these BCC tumors are not metastatic --i.e., not spreading to other parts of the body, and that patients continue to get new BCC tumors during their lifetimes because of the inherent nature of BCCNS.

Thus, the fact that just 1 BCC tumor in the Ph. II(b) trial out of 477 BCC tumors evaluated thus far required surgical intervention seems important and positive. Also, the fact that each patient averaged 195 surgeries already prior to enrolling in the Ph. II(b) trial, but, again, just one patient needed surgery while enrolled in the trial also seems very positive. The mild side effect profile and low dropout rates may play a larger role in the BCCNS setting given the onset of BCC tumors that usually begin in adolescence and its life-long affliction.

As a reminder, both vismodegib and sonidegib were approved by the FDA after just a single Ph. II trial, just like HPPI is aiming for with SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS, which is an orphan drug indication. The risk/reward for SUBA-Itraconazole in this patient population seems highly favorable, and it simply does not make sense -- or ethical -- for the FDA to not approve SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS from just the single Ph. II(b) trial based on its approvals of vismodegib and sonidegib. The data and safety for SUBA-Itraconazole is at least as favorable in the orphan BCCNS setting as vismodegib and sonidegib were in the laBCC setting when they each submitted for approval from their single Ph. II trials. Or at least that's what I think!

Beyond BCCNS for SUBA-Itraconazole

Assuming SUBA-Itraconazole is indeed approved for BCCNS, it would not take a large intellectual leap to think that some dermatologists and oncologists may want to use it as an off-label treatment in their current laBCC patients. The totality of SUBA-Itraconazole's efficacy and favorable side-effect profile may simply be a better treatment option than vismodegib and sonidegib. All three agents are hedgehog inhibitors, so this is not out of the realm of possibilities. Insurance reimbursement could be an initial hurdle, and HPPI could not market the drug for laBCC, but off-label use would be a material upside development for the company. The fact that SUBA-Itraconazole will likely have a yearly cost of "just" $60,000/year compared to vismodegib (Erivedge) and sonidegib (Odomzo) that each cost ~$150,000/year may make the off-label usage of SUBA-Itraconazole easier to swallow for insurance companies. It will be interesting to see how and if things play out in the BCC setting.

Beyond the BCCNS initial target indication, HPPI is evaluating its next cancer indication to move forward with in clinical trial testing. This next trial will likely start sometime in 2018 and will be in either lung or prostate cancer. Both of these indications have previous (non-HPPI) clinical research supporting the thesis that generic itraconazole could be effective in treating these cancers.

Patients with non-squamous cell and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) -- most often caused by cigarette smoking -- ready to be placed on first-line Cisplatin/Pemetrexed IV chemotherapy may benefit from combination therapy of itraconazole or, more specifically, SUBA-Itraconazole, with this front-line chemotherapy treatment, based on earlier encouraging clinical work. The median survival of the ~56,000 patients in this patient population is 8-10 months. HPPI estimates that this is a $1.7 billion opportunity based on a $5,000/month cost of therapy for SUBA-Itraconazole. In a previous small (n=23) Ph. II trial in non-squamous NSCLC, median PFS of the Pemetrexed + itraconazole arm was 5.5 months vs. 2.8 months for the Pemetrexed-only arm. Overall survival was also longer in the combination arm with itraconazole (median 32 months) vs. Pemetrexed-only (median 8 months), with an associated p-value = 0.012. No evident differences in toxicity between the study arms were found.

Based on a previous Ph. II trial in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer conducted by John Hopkins University, HPPI would like to test SUBA-Itraconazole in high-risk men with non-metastatic, castrate-resistant prostate cancer to study the effect of itraconazole therapy in delaying metastases. This is currently an unmet medical need in this patient population but patients are treated with drugs designed for metastatic disease on an "off-label" basis. Therapy with SUBA-Itraconazole, which is a non-toxic, non-androgen dependent therapy could delay the use of and the side-effects from androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) drugs that are formulated for metastatic disease treatment. HPPI figures there are 45,000 high-risk men with prostate cancer that could lead to metastases of the bone, representing a $1.5 billion market opportunity at a $5,000/month SUBA-Itraconazole therapy cost.

In the previously referenced Ph. II trial comparing a low dose (200 mg/d, n=17) schedule of itraconazole and a high dose (600 mg/d, n=29), the primary endpoint was prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression-free survival (PFS) rate at 24 weeks, with a pre-specified threshold of 45% success rate for statistical significance. The low dose arm showed 12% success rate, but the high dose arm was successful with a 48% success rate. Median PFS, a secondary endpoint, was 11.9 weeks in the low-dose but 35.9 weeks in the high dose, which is comparable to a range of other drugs in this patient population.

Whichever indication the company chooses to move forward with next, this trial will be larger than the 38 patients in the BCCNS trial, and given the company's low cash balance, will most assuredly happen after an equity financing. It's also not clear if a single Ph. II trial would be sufficient for a label expansion (assuming approval for BCCNS) or if multiple confirmatory trials would be necessary for each of the lung and/or prostate cancer indications.

Concerns and Unknowns

FDA Risk: This is an obvious risk and has been discussed at length previously in this article. Essentially will the FDA think there is sufficiently positive data in the single Ph. II(b) trial results to grant approval for SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS without requiring a second confirmatory trial? Based on the company's feedback from the FDA thus far and the totality of the data thus far shared in the trial, it sure seems like a very high likelihood that approval in BCCNS will be granted based on this single trial.

Cash: A primary concern at the moment is the company's necessity for cash, as the cash balance at 9/30/17 was just $887,361. On the recent presentation on 10/5/17, CEO Virca stated they were looking at equity financing options and specifically mentioned the option of doing a small raise through a PIPE in the near term (i.e., presumably before YE17) followed by a larger raise/registered offering in the spring of 2018 to help fund the next clinical trial in lung and/or prostate cancer. Historically, cash burn at the company has been fairly moderate, as R&D expenses were $2.6 million and $1.7 million in 2016 and 2015, respectively, and cash G&A expenses were $2.6 million, and $2.3 million in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Cash burn from operations in the first 9 months of 2017 was $2.4 million (vs. $2.6 million YOY), though there was an additional $3.7 million in one-time cash usage in 2017 due to the acceleration of restricted stock units (RSUs) that were paid out. Headcount at HPPI is extremely small, and the team has historically done a good job at keeping cash burn to a minimum. But, in order to fund additional trials, submit the NDA application for SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS, and "keep the lights on," the company needs to raise cash via equity again. Previous capital raises were conducted in June 2014, May 2015, and May 2016. Shares issued in the June 2014 and May 2015 raises were priced at $0.075/share, and the May 2016 raise was priced at $0.12/share.

Mayne Pharma: Near the beginning of this report, the following passage appeared:

Beyond its role as the SUBA-Itraconazole manufacturer and supplier, Mayne Pharma is also the majority stockholder of HPPI and owns 53.4% of the common shares outstanding as of 9/30/17 and 51.7% of the company on a fully diluted basis assuming the exercise of all options and warrants. Mayne Pharma may terminate the Supply and License Agreement between HPPI and Mayne Pharma if HPPI fails to achieve regulatory approval to commercialize SUBA-Itraconazole in the U.S. by 12/31/18. The implications of these last two statements will be discussed towards the end of the report.

One would think that given Mayne Pharma's majority ownership stake in HPPI and its critical nature as the exclusive manufacturer of SUBA-Itraconazole for HPPI, there is nothing an investor should worry about from this important partnership. Yet, it is not clear that this is the case.

On the one hand, Mayne Pharma has participated in all three of the company's financings and has a contractual right (but not obligation) to do so on a pro rata basis in future financings by HPPI. And Mayne Pharma has been agreeable on two previous occasions and amended (i.e., pushed back) the date of its termination right of the Supply and License Agreement should HPPI fail to reach commercialization of SUBA-Itraconazole. Currently, Mayne Pharma has the right to terminate the SLA by the end of 2018 if HPPI cannot commercialize SUBA-Itraconazole by then. Quite simply, Mayne Pharma helped fund HPPI when necessary and provided additional flexibility to HPPI by extending the clinical and regulatory window when HPPI became somewhat bogged down early in its corporate and clinical development.

Moreover, Mayne knows the importance of the U.S. market in establishing SUBA-Itraconazole as an anti-cancer agent, and revenue from its U.S. operations are increasingly a larger percentage of total revenue at the company. Lastly, it is commonly believed that Mayne Pharma is a natural acquirer of HPPI at some point, whether that be before or after the NDA is filed for BCCNS, once FDA approval is obtained, or some point early on in the commercialization phase. Given their worldwide rights to SUBA-Itraconazole and the many other possible cancer indications it could pursue, it just makes too much sense for a pharmaceutical company like Mayne Pharma to be a majority shareholder of a junior biotech company like HPPI without acquiring the remaining shares once the key risk of obtaining FDA approval is greatly mitigated or completely off the table. At some point, Mayne will likely look to make an offer for HPPI. That should be a good thing, right?

Well, yes, but it's worth pointing out some events and possible conjecture that makes the current situation a bit trickier than what is apparent on the surface. In November 2016, Mayne Pharma exercised 48.4 million warrants on HPPI to push its ownership stake just over 50% at the time. At that point, as spelled out in the Equity Holders Agreement with HPPI, it had the right to appoint two members to HPPI's Board of Directors. Mayne Pharma already had one appointee on HPPI's 5-person BOD dating back to its initial funding in June 2014, and it swiftly moved to remove 2 existing Board members and replace them with 2 more of their appointees by early December 2016. One of the two Board members they removed was the Chairman of the Board, Frank E. O'Donnell Jr., M.D., who also managed the private equity firm Hopkins Capital Group that was instrumental in acquiring the corporate shell that later became HPPI.

O'Donnell also formed Hedgepath, LLC that was technically the investment arm of Hopkins Capital Group in HPPI. Hedgepath, LLC and O'Donnell still currently own ~27% of HPPI. So without much hesitation, Mayne Pharma decided to exercise enough warrants to seize a majority stake in HPPI and then appointed 2 of its own representatives to the BOD while simultaneously kicking the other big stakeholder in the company off the BOD. Thus, now Mayne Pharma has 3 of the 5 BOD representatives, including the Chairman of the Board. That is quite the power play and simply cannot be overlooked! This series of rapid events would not happen unless Mayne Pharma had a more active role with HPPI in mind at some point. One would like to think this could come in the form of an acquisition at a nice premium to market levels at some point in the future when HPPI is trading at a higher valuation. And it might -- but could there be another plan in mind?

What about that early termination clause mentioned above? Based on a current projected NDA submission in the second half of 2018, it is highly unlikely SUBA-Itraconazole will get FDA approval by 12/31/18. If this is the case, might Mayne Pharma look to execute an even bigger power play at that time and refuse to extend this termination date a bit longer in order to somehow wrestle control from HPPI at a cheaper price? After all, HPPI may have the FDA approval for SUBA-Itraconazole at some point in the first half of 2019 (my own assumption), but they cannot buy the drug from anyone but Mayne Pharma, and if Mayne Pharma terminates the SLA at 12/31/18, then what? Maybe this scenario creates enough uncertainty in the marketplace that Mayne Pharma can make a low-ball offer for HPPI at that time. It makes complete sense for this to be the case, and as the majority shareholder why would they want to pay anything more than they have to for the remaining shares? The power play late in 2016 by Mayne Pharma might have foreshadowed future gamesmanship when HPPI is much nearer to commercialization. However, hopefully Mayne Pharma plays the role of an agreeable partner and simply pushes the termination date back again like they have done twice before without looking to gain more favorable terms.

Thwarting any "devious" plans Mayne Pharma may have, though, would be interest from another pharmaceutical company in acquiring the SUBA-Itraconazole asset by purchasing HPPI. If it is perceived that SUBA-Itraconazole might be the best-in-class hedgehog inhibitor or another biotech company wants to make a bigger push into the dermatological segment or wants to expand SUBA-Itraconazole more rapidly into other cancer indications, then Mayne Pharma may find itself in a competitive bid situation. Could another pharma company be enthusiastic enough about SUBA-Itraconazole to want to pay an attractive premium for HPPI and, thereby, buy out Mayne Pharma's majority stake in HPPI as well? As a current shareholder, I truly hope this is the case. Maybe this is unlikely, but it would certainly throw a monkey wrench into any "low-ball offer" Mayne Pharma may be thinking of for HPPI. A shareholder can dream, right?

Commercialization Risk: Assuming FDA approval of SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS, the next hurdle would be for management to successfully commercialize the drug. CEO Virca has said that a small sales force would be adequate to reach the primary medical centers -- including some that participated in the Ph. II(b) trial -- that treat a large portion of the targeted BCCNS patients. For a company with essentially just a few employees currently, a commercial launch is not a trivial risk. Securing reimbursement would also be a key step towards a successful launch. Mayne Pharma's interest certainly lies in the successful commercialization of SUBA-Itraconazole in the U.S., so surely they will be heard from at some point once this phase is reached.

Trading Illiquidity: Just a glance at the price chart of HPPI can tell an investor that illiquidity is a real problem for the stock. The stock can go a few days at a time without a single trade occurring, and on days where there is volume, it is rarely over 30,000 shares. A big part of HPPI's illiquidity stems from the share structure of the company. As seen in Figure 6, 85% of the company's common shares are closely held by either Mayne Pharma, Dr. O'Donnell/Hedgepath, LLC (private equity founders), and current management and BOD. This figure is actually closer to 94% if all the investors from the May 2016 financing have not sold a share (however unlikely).

So, the current float may be as little as ~24 million shares, and even many of these shares -- perhaps as many as 10 million shares -- may be still owned by investors with previous ties to Commonwealth Biotechnologies, the entity that HPPI effectively acquired out of bankruptcy in 2013. Simply said, this is a very tightly held company. For potential retail investors, this illiquidity creates a problem when wanting to buy shares, and institutional investors essentially have to wait until the company does a more formal capital raise in order to buy in size. So despite what appears to be a strengthening fundamental biotech story, the stock's inherent illiquidity is not helping to bring incremental investors to the table at this time.

Figure 6. Current Share Ownership (Source: Data taken from company filings and personal estimates)

Lack of General Awareness of HPPI: I would venture to say that most investors had never heard of HPPI before stumbling across this article. It is a very underfollowed and unknown story to most investors, even healthcare investors. This problem is due to various factors, which likely include the following:

the genesis of the company was not a more traditional IPO; instead, HPPI was formed following the acquisition of a corporate shell exiting bankruptcy

the tight share structure and illiquidity just mentioned

the fact that the company is not in a traditional pivotal Ph. III trial even though its current Ph. II(b) trial will likely prove to be its pivotal trial (Ph. III trials simply get more coverage and investors track such trials closer)

there is no partnership catalyst remaining, as the company partnered with Mayne Pharma practically at the very beginning of its corporate history. Furthermore, Mayne Pharma is not a well-known pharma company in the U.S., so some may not validate the partnership that is in place between the companies

HPPI's rights to SUBA-Itraconazole are exclusively in the U.S., no worldwide rights

HPPI management is not real active in reaching out to investors…it does not issue quarterly earnings press releases, does not hold quarterly earnings conference calls, and rarely attends investor conferences

many investors won't consider stocks trading under $1/share or penny stocks or stocks not trading on the Nasdaq or NYSE

the lack of any sell-side analyst coverage to help spread the story and offer insights to institutional investors

There is not much the company or management can do to change the first few factors, but the last few can or might be modified going forward. Management absolutely needs to do better in sharing the story, especially as many of the catalysts ahead in 2018 get closer. A story like HPPI's doesn't exactly tell itself, so they need to hold more earnings calls for potential investors to hear the story and attend more investor conferences and have 1x1 meetings with potential investors. It would benefit the company for the incremental investor to want to try to buy shares on the open market, but the information hurdle to learn the HedgePath story is currently too high for many investors.

In conjunction with the next capital raise, the company may look to uplist from the OTCQX exchange to the Nasdaq or NYSE, though this would likely involve a reverse split of the stock. An uplisting should open some new investors to the story and help validate the story to investors, but admittedly a reverse split may exacerbate the illiquidity issue a bit. Following a likely registered offering in the first half of 2018 and a possible exchange uplisting, the company might attract sell-side analyst coverage, which would offer additional validation to investors.

Final Thoughts

Based upon the Ph. II(b) clinical data shared thus far by HPPI and the FDA's guidance regarding potential approval from a single trial in the BCCNS patient population, it sure seems like SUBA-Itraconazole should get FDA approval in BCCNS based on the single Ph. II(b) trial. This important milestone seems like a 1Q/2Q 2019 event. An equity capital raise, perhaps split into two separate events, seems likely over the next 3-6 months and would provide the necessary capital to initiate a new Ph. II trial with SUBA-Itraconazole in either prostate and/or lung cancer in 2018. An uplisting to either the Nasdaq or NYSE and the initiation of sell-side coverage would also add some credibility to the HPPI story. With the clinical and regulatory catalysts ahead over the next 18 months, and as more investors gain comfort in the strengthening story, HPPI's valuation should respond favorably from current levels.

