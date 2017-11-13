Nordstrom: Go-Private Deal Looks To Be Revitalized Early Next Year

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) was the subject of going private talks late last summer as the Nordstrom family, and an equity partner, looked to line up heavy financing to take the company private. With the retail Amazon (AMZN) scare in full bear mode, the company had trouble lining up the needed financing to take the company private, as store comps continue to struggle, and as bankruptcies mar the retail space. Looking at possible above double-digit potential financing rates, the family finally decided to put the takeover bid on hold to focus on the holiday season before potentially renewing talks early in 2018. With the holiday season seeming to promise good things for the retail space, and a good recent earnings report, Nordstrom might be in line for another round of privatization talks early next year, which very well could end in a deal, if the family can get borrowing rates down into the single digits.

Nordstrom had its latest earnings call recently and had some positive results it can bring to lenders to help in discussions next year. First, lenders always want to know about cash flows and sales. Nordstrom has over $600 million in strong operating year-to-date cash flows with a debt leverage of 2.5 times on adjusted debt to EBITDA, which is a ratio a lot of companies like to target. It has had success keeping its merchandise margins relatively stable with five quarters of sales growth outpacing inventory growth. This means management is doing a great job of not having excess inventory, which would need to be clearanced out, thus killing future margins. Nordstrom is projecting full year sales growth up 4% with roughly flat same store comps, even with the hurricane effects of last quarter. The comps hurdle is the main issue the company needs to overcome in the future to really get things moving in the right direction again, though it is doing better at comps than many of its retail peers.

Now, how is Nordstrom's digital push progressing in its attempt to parry the Amazon effect on all of retail? First, it has a lot of new nice programs, making it easier for customers to digitally find and get what they want with a variety of options on how they receive their articles. They have started a buy-online and pick-up-in-store program with a curbside service option. This is perfect for people on the go who know what they want, don't want to spend time in lines, and want instant delivery as they are on the way to work, or as they pass a store on their way home. The company is also now offering a reserve-online try-in-store option, which takes the hassle out of finding the correct style and size amongst all the in-store racks. Instead, a customer goes straight to a desk, gets their clothing, and heads right to a changing room to try on their clothing for fit and style. Finally, the company will soon be offering 24-hour curbside pickup in major markets, including Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, and San Diego, again making things quick and easy for customers.

With online sales approaching 25% of total sales for Nordstrom, digital initiatives are essential, while building a loyal customer base is the key to making sure these initiatives are profitable in the long run. Nordstrom's rewards program is approaching 10 million active loyal customers, who account for more than half of total sales of the company year to date. Keeping your best customers happy with quick and easy sales, along with great cardholder perks, can help the company keep and grow sales as Amazon's advantages are no longer seen as that much of an advantage.

Now, let's take a look at how the holiday season looks to be shaping up. Just looking at retail hiring strategies, this holiday season looks to be projecting better than ones in years past. However, these strategies are evolving as several key retail establishments focus on specific areas of hiring and hours as demand looks to be more robust than previous years, especially with so many store closings in the retail sector. Here is how a few retailers like Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Macy's (M) are staffing for the upcoming holiday season compared to Nordstrom. Notice that Macy's in particular is losing some of its retail hirings as it continues to aggressively close stores, but it is aggressively hiring for expanded online sales initiatives for the season.

Retailer 2016 2017 Change % Wal-Mart Overtime Expanded Overtime Target 70k 100k 43% up Macy's - Retail 83,000 80,000 3.6% down Macy's - Online Distribution/Warehouses Staffing 20% up Nordstrom 11,400 13,650 20% up

Table by Trent Welsh

Retail establishments appear to be more sensible with how they are approaching the holiday season, by focusing on their relative strengths. Company's hope to capitalize on blazing consumer confidence heading into the holidays, which could translate into a banner season for those retailers making the right moves. With consumers in position to spend more money this holiday season, the question is who will be the winners and who will be the losers.

With Nordstrom focused on capitalizing on a potential banner holiday season, a successful meet or beat on expectations could open the door for renewed go-private negotiations at the beginning of 2018. If holiday sales meet or exceed expectations, I would expect the stock price to once again approach the $45-50 range (12-25% upside) early next year as the Nordstrom would most likely renew its privatization efforts, with a much better chance at getting lenders on board for a sub double digit interest rate.

Nordstrom opened its last earnings call with this statement:

"As a reminder, on October 16th, the company announced that members of the Nordstrom family have suspended active exploration for the balance of the year of the possibility of proposing a transaction to take the company private. The company does not plan to comment further on the process including on today's call."

Notice the wording of the statements? Negotiations are suspended, not ended. The company wants to focus at this time on the holiday season, not speculation on the go-private process. I fully expect the Nordstrom family to take up going private talks beginning next year unless the holiday season is a complete bust for the brick-and-mortar retail segment. I see Nordstrom's stock as an opportunity for 2018 and would recommend accumulating shares especially under $40 with the idea of good potential upside in the first half (if not the first quarter of 2018) after the holiday season concludes, and the Nordstrom family resumes its quest to take Nordstrom's private. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN, M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.