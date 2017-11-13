Sanofi Wants To Make A Major Footprint In The Multiple Sclerosis Space

It was announced this past week that Sanofi (SNY) had licensed a pre-clinical product from a private biotechnology company located in California by the name of Principia Biopharma. The licensed product known as PRN2246 has been developed by Principia up to and including IND enabling studies. This drug is known as a BTK inhibitor, which has been a popular drug over the last few years. If the name BTK inhibitor sounds familiar, that's because it is.

Imbruvica (ibrutinib) is a BTK inhibitor, which was developed by Pharmacyclics. Pharmacyclics is now a part of Abbvie (ABBV) because of being bought out. Imbruvica has been approved to treat a host of diseases such as: Mantle cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease. In my opinion, despite only being a pre-clinical product, Sanofi has the possibility to create this drug into a blockbuster in the future if trial results hold up.

The Deal

According to the deal, Sanofi has paid $40 million upfront to license this MS drug. It has also committed to pay Principia up to $765 million in potential milestone payments. Another stipulation to the deal is that Principia gets the option to co-fund the phase 3 trial. If it chooses that option it can then be able to obtain an increase on royalties on worldwide sales of the product and a loss sharing arrangement in the United States. This may seem like a lot of cash that Sanofi has put up to get its hands on this BTK inhibitor, but in my opinion it is totally worth it.

Why, you ask? Because this drug is not any ordinary BTK inhibitor. It has shown in pre-clinical trials to pass through the blood brain barrier. That opens up the possibility to achieve amazing results in multiple sclerosis, and other neurological conditions. It also modulates immune cell signaling activity in other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. That opens up the door for PRN2246 to target a host of other conditions that Sanofi can go after. Even if the clinical product does not work out it won't be the end of the company. The most that Sanofi stands to initially lose is the upfront $40 million payment it made to Principia. The $765 million is only to be released pending positive milestones over time.

MS Franchise

It is a good thing that Sanofi has added this product into its pipeline. That's because it is attempting to bolster its multiple sclerosis franchise. It has two currently approved products to treat a form of multiple sclerosis known as relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (NYSE:RRMS). This is a type of multiple sclerosis where symptoms flare up randomly, causing what are known as relapses. The first currently approved product for RRMS is an oral drug known as AUBAGIO. The second approved treatment is known as LEMTRADA.

Although, because of LEMTRADA having the ability to give serious life threatening side effects it is only used after two or more other MS treatments have failed. The best part is that Principia has developed a host of BTK inhibitors using its Covalency platform. It has modified the drug to not deplete B-cells in the body, thereby reducing systemic exposure. That makes its BTK inhibitor drugs in its platform very safe to take.

Risks

The biggest risk is that this product has only completed the pre-clinical stage of testing. It will need to go through more rigorous testing to determine if it can achieve its goal of being a strong treatment option for RRMS patients. The good news is that Principia has been designed PRN2246 differently compared to all the other versions of BTK inhibitors. It has been designed to be safer. The complete efficacy of the this drug won't be known until other larger trials have been completed.

Conclusion

Sanofi buying the pre-clinical drug product PRN2246 was a good move. If the deal works out, the company will have an opportunity to expand this licensed product into other neurological indications. As has already been mentioned, this BTK inhibitor crosses the blood/brain barrier, which means there are many other neurological conditions it can go after. As long as the drug continues to show safety and efficacy in late-stage studies, then it has a good chance of eventually being approved. This will open the door for Sanofi to target many other indications, and will help to keep its MS franchise intact.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.