Jagged Peak Energy: A Brief Review Of Its Q3 2017 Results

If the current commodity prices sustain, the credit facility represents sufficient liquidity for the company to continue to fund its ongoing capex program.

For the full-year 2017, the company looks to have a capex of $550-575 million for development of oil and gas properties and infrastructure.

It posted a quarterly accounting net loss of $15.2 million, or -$0.07 per common share. Adjusted EBITDAX was $56.6 million.

From January 1 through Oct. 31, the company has ramped up production with 34 new operated wells coming online, aiming to produce 23,500 boe/d in November.

On November 8, 2017, Permian Basin pure play Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) announced the financial and operating results for 3Q2017. Below are the highlights:

Landholding: Total leasehold position of the company increased to 72,600 net acres as of September 30, 2017.The acreage straddles the Ward, Reeves, Pecos, and Winkler counties, TX, and is situated in the eastern margin of the Delaware Basin (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Acreage of Jagged Peak, after company presentation in November 2017.

Inventory of drilling locations : Lower Wolfcamp A, the main producing bench, appeared to produce above expectation. The encouraging well results in two new target formations, i.e., the Wolfcamp C and the Woodford Shale, provide for the potential to add over 300 locations to the inventory of drilling location, currently at 1,412 as identified in the 3rd Bone Spring, Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B formations.

: Lower Wolfcamp A, the main producing bench, appeared to produce above expectation. The encouraging well results in two new target formations, i.e., the Wolfcamp C and the Woodford Shale, provide for the potential to add over 300 locations to the inventory of drilling location, currently at 1,412 as identified in the 3rd Bone Spring, Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B formations. D&C: The company spudded 15 gross operated horizontal wells and completed and put online 11 gross operated horizontal wells during the quarter. For the three quarters so far in 2017, the company has spudded 39 gross operated horizontal wells and completed and brought on stream 32 gross operated horizontal wells.

Production : The company produced 19,180 boe/d, 78% in oil, in the quarter, an increase of 201% yoy and a 30% increase compared to 2Q2017 (Table 1).

: The company produced 19,180 boe/d, 78% in oil, in the quarter, an increase of 201% yoy and a 30% increase compared to 2Q2017 (Table 1). Capex : The production growth was driven by heavy capital spending. The company scrambled to transform the acreage into HBP. capex for drilling and completion activities were $158.9 million. The company also spent $3.6 million on infrastructure and $7.8 million on acquiring over 2,200 net acres (Table 1).

: The production growth was driven by heavy capital spending. The company scrambled to transform the acreage into HBP. capex for drilling and completion activities were $158.9 million. The company also spent $3.6 million on infrastructure and $7.8 million on acquiring over 2,200 net acres (Table 1). Profitability: It posted a quarterly accounting net loss of $15.2 million, or -$0.07 per common share. After adjusted for certain non-cash charges and non-cash commodity hedging loss, the company made $15.4 million, or $0.07 per share. The 3Q2017 lease operating expense of $2.94/boe and YTD2017 LOE of $2.68/boe are impressive, thanks to its water infrastructure that provides for cost-efficient water sourcing and disposal. On a per boe basis, the total cash expenses decreased, with the G&T and production tax increases more than offset by LOE and G&A reduction (Table 1). Adjusted EBITDAX was $56.6 million, at "a peer-leading EBITDAX margin of"$32.04/boe. Jaggers commented, "In the third quarter, the Company saw adjusted EBITDAX climb 44% over the second quarter 2017 and 271% over the third quarter 2016. This continues to represent extraordinary and highly economic growth as we move towards our goal of more than tripling 2016 production this year."

Table 1. The 3Q2017 results, after company presentation in November 2017.

2. So What

2.1. Acreage de-risking

With Wolfcamp C and the Woodford Shale being de-risked, the company can potentially increase the total inventory of drilling location to more than 1,700. The company is now producing from seven distinct benches across its acreage position. Joe Jaggers, CEO of the company, said, "In this quarterly release, we are announcing two exciting new wells - one targeting the Wolfcamp C and another targeting the Woodford Shale. ...These two wells mark our second and third announcements establishing new development targets this year, with the previous announcement of a successful 2nd Bone Spring well in August 2017. While some of these targets are characterized by a naturally higher gas-to-oil ratio, such as the 2nd Bone Spring and the Woodford Shale, than our traditional lower Wolfcamp A landing zone, these targets are highly economic and still produce an attractive oil cut."

The Woodford de-risking can potentially significantly increase the value of the 27,000 net acres in the Big Tex operating area. The well SNL 3427-1422H recently tested with success the Woodford Shale, producing an IP30 of 227 boe/d/1,000' with an oil cut of 63% (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The Woodford Shale being de-risked and Jagged Peak acreage, modified after company presentation in November 2017.

The Wolfcamp C is prospective in the Cochise and Whiskey River operating areas, which has been tested regionally in both the Delaware and Midland basins. The Wolfcamp C has a higher porosity than Wolfcamp A and B and benefits from a strong pressure support from the typical over-pressured Wolfcamp section plus additional depth. The well State 5913A GG Houston 2H has achieved a peak 24-hour rate of 177 boe/d/1,000' from a 6,662' completed lateral (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The Wolfcamp C being de-risked and Jagged Peak acreage, after company presentation in November 2017.

2.2. Drilling and completion

As for drilling and completion operations, Jaggers admitted, "we have experienced completion delays related to frac fleet equipment reliability from our service providers and the learning curve of less experienced crews. ...These delays have increased our completed well costs and will reduce our total number of well completions in both the third and fourth quarters of 2017. ...We now expect to complete 15 to 17 operated wells this quarter and expect that our production will range from 26,000 to 27,000 Boe/d during the fourth quarter 2017."

However, the company still achieved some excellent well results with better-than type curve performance and a high oil cut of over 80% (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Well performance of five recently completed wells with optimized completions, after company presentation in November 2017.

3. Now What

3.1. De-risking assets

Going forward, Jagged Peak plans to continue to actively de-risk across the acreage and column. The company seems to be campaigning to market its acreage with the appraisal drilling. Is it anticipating being acquired? It could be interesting to keep a watchful eye on the development.

Fig. 4. The past and future de-risking of the acreage of Jagged Peak, after company presentation in November 2017.

On top of its current inventory of 1,412 long lateral drilling locations, the company looks to add potentially over 920 locations from the Woodford, Wolfcamp C, and the Bone Spring zones through active appraisal drilling. Should these formations are proved up, the company can raise its inventory of drilling locations to the north of 2,300 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The current and anticipated drilling locations by formation, after company presentation in November 2017.

3.2. Liquidity

On October 26, 2017, the borrowing base and lender commitments under its credit facility were increased by 70% to $425 million. Concurrently with the borrowing base redetermination, the company had the pricing structure and unused commitment fee of the company's credit facility improved to reflect favorable, current market rates.

The company began borrowing against its credit facility in September 2017 and had an outstanding balance of $35 million as of September 30, 2017. As of November 3, 2017, the company had $80 million of outstanding borrowings against its credit facility, leaving $345 million of undrawn capacity.

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $3.9 million of cash at hand. If the current commodity prices sustain, the credit facility represents sufficient liquidity for the company to continue to fund its ongoing capex program while maintaining leverage consistent with its long-term target of 1.0X net debt / adjusted EBITDAX ratio.

3.3. 2017 outlook

For the full-year 2017, the company looks to have a capex of $550-575 million for development of oil and gas properties and infrastructure, excluding leasehold and surface additions, as compared to previous guidance of $525 to $570 million. Drilling and completion will get $530-550 million, while water infrastructure construction costs $20-25 million.

The 4Q2017 production is expected to average 26,000-27,000 boe/d, up 38% sequentially. From January 1 through October 31, the company has ramped up production with 34 new operated wells coming online, with its current estimated net production for November to date being 23,500 boe/d. In full-year 2017, production is expected to average 17,500-17,800 Boe/d, with 47-49 gross operated horizontal completions with an approximate average lateral length of 7,800' and an approximate average working interest of 94%, down by 3-6 wells.

The company projects a slight reduction of expenses on a boe basis (Table 2).

Regarding the plan going forward, Jaggers said, "Our plans for fourth quarter 2017 include an average of six drilling rigs and three completion crews throughout the quarter. As evidenced by our third quarter results and our current estimated net production rate of 23,500 Boe/d, I have confidence in our team's ability to continue to execute our development plan. Following our successful fall borrowing base redetermination, we remain well capitalized with the liquidity to continue to fund our operations into the foreseeable future."

Table 2. The 2017 full year guidance, after company presentation in November 2017.

3.4. Highlights of ongoing operational catalysts

Operational catalysts for the company include testing additional reservoirs and increased well density:

The company is concluding completion operations on its first 3rd Bone Spring well and has drilled and cased its second 3rd Bone Spring well.

It is currently drilling a 2.0 section 2nd Bone Spring well to build on its successful 2nd Bone Spring appraisal announced in August 2017.

To continue testing increased density, the company has drilled and is completing two spacing tests in its Cochise project area. The first test is a 2-well pad that will test staggered spacing in the upper and lower Wolfcamp A. It has also drilled and is currently completing a 3-well pad on 660' spacing within the same lower Wolfcamp A landing zone in its Cochise project area.

The company has licensed 3D seismic covering the Cochise project area which is being used to identify high-quality shale targets and assist in geo-steering laterals. The company is participating in a 3D seismic survey over its Whiskey River project area which is scheduled to wrap up by end-2017. Furthermore, seismic permitting work has begun in the Big Tex project area with data acquisition planned in early 2018.

The company continues to add to its understanding of the reservoir system by collecting additional core data in order to validate the petrophysical model.

3.5. Investor takeaways

Jagged Peak has been aggressive in ramping up activity, on the one hand, to get to HBP status in the vast majority of its acreage and, on the other hand, to prove up additional drilling locations. While growing production, it is also enhancing the attractiveness of its assets to shareholders and potential acquirers alike.

Among the Permian pure-play peers, including Resolute Energy (REN)(see here), Rosehill (ROSE)(see here), Centennial (CDEV), Callon (CPE), Concho (CXO), Energen (EGN), Diamondback (FANG), Parsley (PE) and RSP Permian (RSPP), Jagged Peak posted the fastest production ramp-up over the last few quarters.

As a corporate consolidation likely to sweep across the Permian oil patch, Jagged Peak may be considered as a potential acquisition target. If acquired, in one fell swoop, the operational inefficiency and long-term liquidity concerns are resolved; and shareholders can reap an investment gain with a premium. But if that is not happening, the company's future may depend on whether higher commodity prices will sustain and how low the interest interests will remain, as the current financial performance and liquidity situation of the company detailed above have shown.

If you like this article, you should consider signing up for my Marketplace exclusive service here now. The subscribing members of my Marketplace exclusive service get an early access to all of my top ideas and the lively Chat Room.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.