Align Technology Wows Investors With Stellar Q3 Performance

In my previous articles submitted in June 2017 and August 2017, respectively, I had explained at length why I then considered Align Technology (ALGN) to be a promising investment opportunity.

Since the latest August update, the company’s share price has been up by a whopping 44.0%. And yet, the company shows no signs of slowing down. After Align Technology recently posted its Q3 2017 earnings in October 2017, which included almost a 38.3% year-over-year rise in total revenues and 40.2% growth in clear aligner revenues, it has become all the more evident why this stock is still very much a darling for investors. There is no doubt that Invisalign has been the major source of revenues for Align Technology. However, the robust boost in revenues in Q3 2017 also came partly from the significant rise in aligner cases, almost double as compared to Q2 2017, shipped by Align Technology to SmileDirectClub as their exclusive third party supplier. While this can be very much a one-time event, it is testimony to the strong global manufacturing capabilities of Align Technology which were able to accommodate this sudden rise in aligner demand.

This article is more of an update about Align Technology’s Q3 2017 performance and the trends that still make the company a compelling buy opportunity in the last two months of 2017.

But before that, let's take a look at key financial metrics of Align Technology in Q3 2017.

There is significant untapped growth opportunity available for Invisalign systems.

Seeing the exceptional revenue numbers that Align Technology has posted in 2017, it is very difficult not to worry about their sustainability. However, the company seems pretty far from the inflection point, considering that its Invisalign Clear Aligner system accounts for only about 8% of the global orthodontic market. The gravity of the growth opportunity in this segment can be better understood if we consider that the company’s product portfolio is capable of serving 60% to 70% of the global market (linked above). Beyond this, there also is the severely underpenetrated GP dentist channel, yet to be properly explored by Align Technology.

Align Technology has always targeted an operating profit margin in the range of 25% to 30% (linked above). However, the recent ongoing investments by the company, either to train new doctors in China, or focus on advertising to the teens and moms in North America and APAC, has put a strain on the margins, which is currently close to the lower end of the target range. Align Technology thus believes in balancing both volumes and margins, and hence seems poised to post healthy numbers in future quarters.

While volume growth is justified by the scale of underserved opportunity for Invisalign, investors can be worried about the sustainability of the higher average selling prices or ASPs charged by the company. A favorable shift in product mix especially due to higher sales in Asia Pacific markets coupled with price increases, despite promotional discounts, has contributed to the rapid rise in Invisalign ASP in Q3 2017. The company is confident of sustaining these levels in 4Q 2017 as a majority of the rise is attributed to mix benefits.

Teens in North America and Asia Pacific markets have been driving up Invisalign demand in 2017.

Around 698,000 teenagers (linked above) across the world started treatment in Q3 2017, up by almost 46.3% year-over-year and 26.5% sequentially.

Despite slightly weaker performance in North American due to lower demand from the GP dentist channel and natural disasters, Invisalign uptake has been exceptionally strong in the teen segment. The various sales and promotion initiatives directed at teens and moms has helped in boosting teen demand by around 46.5% on year-over-year basis in North America.

The teen demand in APAC markets, and especially in China, was even more pronounced, with Invisalign shipments to this segment in international markets rising by whopping 65.7% on year-over-year basis in Q3 2017.

The anticipated launch of Invisalign Clear Aligner Treatment with Mandibular Advancement in USA for Class II corrections will further boost demand from the teen segment. Approved in few international markets, this innovative therapy already is showing promising results. Since 30% to 45% (linked above) of the teens across the world require Class II corrections, it is evident that there is significant growth opportunity available for this product.

Align Technology has launched an innovative consumer marketing program to boost Invisalign sales.

Going beyond the usual consumer marketing programs involving advertisements and social media awareness campaigns, Align Technology launched a new consumer capture program in collaboration with Smile Concierge Team in January 2017. This initiative is aimed at providing one-to-one counseling to potential customers who reach out to Align Technology and direct them to Invisalign Providers from the Next Level Partnership Network. The Smile Concierge Team highlights the top three Invisalign practices in the patients’ areas, and the use of iTero scanner has been seen to be one of the key influencers for patient satisfaction. The team also is involved in regular follow-ups with patients through apps and mails.

While this personal touch initiative may not seem to be a very innovative idea, its implementation nevertheless has provided favorable results. Data suggests that if a patient is not able to book an appointment within 72 hours, there is 40% lower probability of converting that patient to an Invisalign user. This initiative aims to prevent this customer leak and effectively targets the gap in marketing.

Developed mainly to convert customers who are interested in Invisalign, yet opt for metal braces or no orthodontic treatment, the Smile Concierge team has definitely reduced the average research cycle time for these potential consumers. Within 10 months of its launch, this team scheduled around 20,000 Invisalign consultations across 800 practices (linked above). This resulted in approximately 5,000 converted patients, which added millions of dollars in revenues to these Invisalign practices.

While awareness is but one part of Align’s strategy to push up sales of Invisalign, the company also is looking out to solve the financial issues faced by patients. Approximately 65% of the consumers have claimed that they do not start with the treatment due to financial concerns, while 25% call out high down payment (linked above) as a major barrier to opting for Invisalign.

To work around this problem, Align Technology has come up with a pilot program for patient financing that will address the consumer’s financing concerns as well as provide insurance coverage for orthodontic treatment. With the help of a new third-party finance partner, the company has developed a solution that will allow customization of down payments, monthly payments, and interest payments for Invisalign treatment. Along with that, the company also has provided an end-to-end digital workflow for customers as well as prescribers.

In this unique financing mechanism, providers are paid by Align Technology after taking out the company’s lab fee. Since providers are not responsible for collecting money from patients, they are not forced to ask for high down payments from patients.

Beyond these initiatives rolled out in North America, Align Technology is actively promoting itself on digital media. Besides, the company is setting up local planning facilities in various international markets to provide touch points to patients. This is expected to drive Invisalign volumes in the mid- to long-term future.

iTero scanners are a major part of Align Technology’s strategy to boost utilization of Invisalign in GP dentist channel.

iTero digital inner oral scanners for Invisalign case submissions are fast replacing the older analog processes like PVS impressions, and are turning out to be a major influencing factor for customers while selecting a dental provider. The proof of this evolving trend could be seen in Align Technology’s iTero scanner shipments in Q3 2017, which was 25% higher on a year-over-year basis. The scanners saw strong uptake in Japan and are being actively promoted by distributor Patterson Dental in the US and Canada.

Align Technology’s future sales of the iTero scanner is largely dependent on adoption by the GP community, since penetration levels of this scanner in the orthodontic channel is significantly high. The distribution agreement with Patterson Dental was realized, considering the latter’s strength in this channel. In Q3 2017, total Invisalign cases arising from practices using digital scanners also rose year-over-year by a staggering 61.9%.

Lastly, the iTero fusion program also is receiving warm response especially in international markets.

However, there are certain company specific risks that haunt Align Technology.

As discussed at length in previous articles, Align Technology is excessively dependent on Invisalign uptake for its revenues and profitability. This has exposed the company to a high level of business concentration risk. This risk seems even more pronounced in times of economic uncertainty, when unemployment levels spike and patients defer elective dental procedures. This can in turn affect the demand for both Invisalign and iTero scanners from dentists, which can rapidly reduce Align Technology’s revenue and profit growth prospects.

There is intense competition to Invisalign clear aligners from traditional orthodontic appliances as well as new innovations in orthodontic space introduced by peers such as Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), 3M (MMM), Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Sybron Dental Specialties. Hence, any small loss in market share or reduction in ASP for Invisalign can have a huge impact on the financials of Align Technology, considering its over reliance on a single product line.

Finally, Align Technology also faces significant foreign currency fluctuation risk, considering that the company is rapidly expanding its operations in international markets.

However, despite these risks and high valuation levels, I believe this stock is a very good growth stock for 2017.

The company is trading at very high forward PE levels, almost close to 57.3x, which seems very expensive considering the median industry PE levels of 17.3x. However, these trends are similar to those portrayed by high performing companies. Hence, supported by continued robust revenue performance and a solid balance sheet, I believe that Align Technology will continue to trade at premium valuations in late 2017 and early 2018. Investors can thus consider adding Align Technology to their portfolio in 2017.