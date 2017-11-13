General Motors: Buy And Hold

In our last article on General Motors (GM), we alerted dividend investors to the growing likelihood that the stock was ready to break above its 2013 highs. It did not take long for this bullish forecast to become validated, as announcements of new strategic moves in the electric vehicle space were well-received by the market and stock valuations in GM were pushed to new long-term highs. These moves were followed by a third-quarter earnings report that was far better than most analysts were expecting. Since then, downgrades from Goldman Sachs have shifted the focus toward cyclical headwinds that are expected in 2018, and the result has been an 8.2% decline from the October 24th highs. But, in our view, these concerns have become overblown and the recent pullback in share prices represents another opportunity for investors to get long the stock. GM’s low PE, solid dividend, and consistent improvements in market share suggest that the previous break higher is just the beginning of a larger bull move. We are viewing the stock as a likely standout within the industry heading into next year, and GM’s elevated yields of 3.56% should be viewed as a highly attractive selection for dividend investors within the market as a whole.

For the third-quarter, GM beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines with adjusted earnings-per-share coming in at $1.32 (against the $1.12 that marked the consensus estimates). On the revenue side, the automaker posted $33.6 billion against expectations of $32.72 billion for the period. One factor that added to the positive surprise was the fact that GM was profitable in all of its business segments (which includes performances seen in the traditionally problematic South American markets). Thus far, markets appear to be unimpressed (and, perhaps, more forward-looking) as we have seen profit-taking at the highs that has forced share prices back toward the initial breakout levels posted earlier in the month.

GM Valuation History: Morningstar



From here, the real question is whether or not this ‘forward-looking’ view is an accurate depiction of what is likely to occur in industry sales next year. GM has made it clear that its focus has shifted away from compact cars and toward the higher profit margin results that can be found in the production of SUVs. Additionally, GM’s guidance commentaries suggests that the company will pursue cost-cutting strategies and streamline its output to improve margins and efficiency numbers. In our view, this approach will support annual sales figures more than the consensus currently anticipates, as low oil prices and strong economic data support the outlook for consumer spending on these larger vehicles. PE valuations in GM have near near 9, which is well below the industry average of 14 (and even below GM’s own five-year average of 12.2). So it is looking unlikely that cyclical factors within the industry will have the same impact on GM when compared to companies like Ford (F) and Tesla (TSLA) as we head into next year.

The central risk to the current analyst estimates is that low interest rates and Donald Trump’s plans to reduce taxes prop US GDP, increase consumer spending levels, and support corporate growth in unexpected ways. We can add to this the fact that the US Dollar remains under significant pressure, with the PowerShares US Dollar Index Fund (UUP) already showing declines of 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. These are all factors that will limit prospects for many of GM’s peers within the global automotive industry, and strengthen the outlook for the company on a comparative basis. GM has posted incredible earnings consistency for years now, and we can contrast this with a company like Tesla where we can see examples of people at the upper management level that are already jumping ship amidst the exposure of structural weaknesses in its approach. GM has made significant progress in the development of electric vehicles and this should lead to positively surprises in the company’s international growth numbers going forward.

GM Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com



Without question, the anticipated breakout above resistance near $41 was a highly bullish event and the latest pullback represents another buying opportunity for investors that are not already long the stock. The stock’s declines post-breakout are not altogether surprising given the fact that GM is working off an overbought condition on the weekly indicator readings. GM’s 3.56% dividend yield and its 24.4% payout ratio should be combined with its low PE valuation and strong balance sheet in its assessment as a ‘buy and hold’ well into 2018. Cyclical risks and growing headwinds from the Uber/Lyft rideshare trends will likely make their presences felt in some fashion. But we believe that the broader picture supports the outlook for GM, and we continue to view the stock as a buy at current levels.



What is your position on General Motors? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.