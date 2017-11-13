TravelCenters Of America Arbitrage Recap

Currently, we have no opinion on whether the baby bonds are a good or bad investment, and as such that will not be a part of this article.

Lately the products in question have normalized and we decided that it might be a good idea to provide you with a recap.

About two months ago we informed you about a major mispricing in the baby bonds of TravelCenters of America.

Most of you are familiar with our approach towards preferred stocks, baby bonds and closed-end funds -- we tend to capitalize on mispricings instead of taking directional risk most of the time.

The arbitrage which we noticed in TravelCenters of America's (NYSEMKT:TA) baby bonds was a great opportunity to participate without the necessity of having an opinion and staking precious capital while lacking the capacity to adequately assess the situation. And it was a good fit for our philosophy -- we prefer to be more conservative.

Hindsight: A Friend Or Foe?

Let's take a look back to TravelCenters of America and the coverage provided in the old "TravelCenters Of America: The Arbitrage" article about the company's baby bonds. In hindsight, one might think: Did these people actually hold a pair trade for two months? How did they cope with the borrow costs and avoid getting called out of the Short position?

And the answer is pretty simple -- you do not, we do not. Or, if we do a review of our own article, it would have been clever to point out that once the volatility is gone and the products start settling down you can let go of the short position and enjoy the ride. For all I know, many investors would have simply preferred to have a naked long position. But there is absolutely no room for speculation on what the best approach might be -- some worked better than others and no one could have known for sure how the market will treat this lovely bunch of baby bonds.

Probably the best moment to cover the short side of your pair trade would have been when TA received investors' sympathy thanks to Mr. Buffett's newly acquired stake in Pilot Travel Centers on Oct. 3.

Source: Barchart.com - TA Daily Chart (1 year)

Anyway, we are getting carried away from the main objective and this is not good by any means, so let's do our thing and take a look at this magnificent roller coaster.

The Beginning

In the early and late days of August and September, as the leaves were preparing to let gravity do its job, TravelCenters of America was having a dispute with it. Surely, a majority of you remember that a significant part of Seeking Alpha was buzzing about it -- a little clash of bulls and bears, perhaps.

Amid all the noise, my team and I noticed a opportunity that did not require one to have an exact opinion as to where the company is headed, what will happen with its baby bonds, etc. We managed to sneak in and establish a pair trade in TA's baby bonds, which had fallen victim to a mispricing.

To illustrate what I am referring to, here is a screenshot from our software taken two months ago and posted in the initial article:

Source: Author's software

Yeah, gravity definitely had no power in TravelCenters of America's domain at the time. The volatility was providing us with an excellent yield spread between two of the company's baby bonds -- TANNL and TANNI. Or, as shown in the charts back then:

TANNI: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.25% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2028

Source: Barchart.com / Our Initial Article

TANNL: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.00% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2029

Source: Barchart.com/our initial article

Even a simple look at the charts would leave you wondering whether the market had priced both of these in a fair manner. The metrics did all the talking:

Source: Author's database/our initial article

Two months later, with a positive Black Swan -- or perhaps a White Swallow, given the small magnitude -- event, we decided that it might not be a bad idea to take a look back and see whether this mispricing has persevered.

To the Present

Picking up right where we left off:

Source: Author's database

Looks much better, correct? We think so.

In fact, there could be a little discussion as to which of the baby bonds would be the best portfolio pick for the TravelCenters of America die-hard fans. But we will avoid drifting off topic in this direction.

The returns generated by the pair trade might vary significantly based on the trader's style and risk profile, and there is absolutely no value in elaborating on this aspect. What is known for sure is that it worked out pretty well. And, of course, wrapping up is prohibited until we take a glimpse at all three of the baby bonds' charts:

TANNI: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.25% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2028

Source: Barchart.com - TANNI Daily Chart (1 year)

TANNL: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.00% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2029

Source: Barchart.com - TANNL Daily Chart (1 year)

TANNZ: TravelCenters of America LLC, 8.00% senior notes due Oct. 15, 2030

Source: Barchart.com - TANNZ Daily Chart (1 year)

Once again, everything seems in order -- or at least there is no mispricing to lure us into these products. Maybe it's time to gain a better fundamental understanding of the company and consider an investment. Doubtful, but you can never know for sure.

Conclusion

Once again, we witnessed that the market might sometimes act like a sloth, but it manages to clear out all sorts of mispricings in the longer run. Whether we manage to utilize such opportunities in the best way possible is totally up to us.

In the case of TravelCenters of America's baby bonds, we took our piece of the cake and it was not bad at all. Hindsight might say that there was a better course of action, but the aforementioned is not our friend.

