ROTY Edition 1 Volume 50: Updates And Trades Resulting From Our Breakdown Exercise

With three open slots for positions to be established, I will be looking for the same type of asymmetric risk/reward situations that have worked out well for us in the past.

I remain very positive on Tracon Pharmaceuticals and the underlying thesis, but weakness in the stock price has tested my patience considerably.

Over the weekend we engaged in a useful exercise that consisted of taking a hard look at each ROTY position, with surprising implications.

Welcome to the 50th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me, the past decade or so, it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits, and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

Over the weekend we engaged in a useful exercise that consisted of taking a hard look at each ROTY position. We summarized the investing thesis in one sentence, outlined key risks and I provided my current thoughts. Feedback from readers was positive and I look forward to engaging in this exercise regularly. I also believe that it would serve readers to do so on their own on a monthly or quarterly basis.

I have added a couple new stocks to the Contenders List, and continue to rule out more speculative names while sticking to my forte of finding situations where I believe I have an edge (prior positive data, under the radar situations, near term catalysts, etc).

Updates on Model Account Positions

AVEO Pharma- The company received a key analyst initiation from B. Riley FBR with a $5 target, as analyst Madhu Kumar stated his expectation of a positive readout for the TIVO-3 study in the first quarter of 2018.

Global Blood Therapeutics- The company announced a successful outcome to the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board review of the phase 3 HOPE study, which recommended it continue as planned. The inclusion of SCD patients as young as 12 years old was also approved. It was also announced that investors will receive an important update with the HOPE-KIDS study at ASH.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals- I encourage readers and those holding shares to read the third quarter conference call transcript. Top-line PFS data in RCC was pushed out until the first quarter of 2018, which I take to mean that patients are taking longer to progress as management stated at least 80 events need to be confirmed by the independent central review committee. On the other hand, the stock is not currently cooperating and continued weakness is causing me to think about selling for now (and keeping an eye on it on the Contenders List for reentry).

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Selling full position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)- I mentioned in my most recent update that monotherapy results were a win for the company. However, the higher volume selloff today and lack of bounce I was looking for make me want to wait on the sidelines. I plan to monitor closely for positive developments with combination studies as well as with their collaborator Bristol-Myers Squibb for possible re-entry later on. Readers know that I prefer taking slight losses (currently a 7% loss) as opposed to holding when the tide is turning against me.

2. Selling full position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- I continue to believe that in the near term (Q1 or Q2) RCC and wet AMD readouts will be positive, with the first of these having the possibility of causing the share price to double or more if it hits. That being said, the anemic volume and continued weakness have worn on my patience long enough. I will take the slight loss and monitor this one carefully for reentry later on.

Final Thoughts

The ROTY model account has three open slots for positions to be established, for which I am in no hurry to fill. I will be looking for the same type of asymmetric risk/reward situations that have worked out best for us in the past. This process and rough patches in general are a great exercise in patience, as I typically find that periods of outperformance follow shortly after and I make of point of learning from each loss.

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

