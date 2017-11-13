Which REITs Have Long-Term Track Records Of Increasing Dividends?

Every day, there are several articles on REITs. I have to admit I have never heard of some of them until they turn up in article titles or text. Almost all the articles are positive, extolling the virtues of a REIT's yield or its holdings or its management.

According to the industry trade group NAREIT, about 1,100 U.S. REITs have filed tax returns. Of those, around 225 are registered with the SEC that trade on one of the major domestic stock exchanges.

As a dividend growth investor, business quality is one of my top priorities. One indicator of business quality is a company's ability to compile a solid dividend resume - not just for a year or two but for several years if not decades.

With only one or two exceptions over my dividend growth investing career, I have followed what I call the 5-Year Rule: A company must have increased its dividend for at least 5 straight years before I will even consider it for investment.

My thinking is straightforward. Since my goal in dividend growth investing is to produce income that grows reliably, I want to select companies that have grown their dividends reliably.

Of course, no one can predict the future. Any company can cut, freeze, or eliminate its dividend at any time. Dividends are discretionary. What's happened in the past is no guarantee of what will happen in the future.

But the past holds clues to the future. Obviously, a company that has already compiled a streak of consecutive annual dividend increases presents a track record that suggests that it might continue to do so.

The 5-year rule is certainly not the only requirement I have, but it is so important that I use it as a hurdle requirement. If a company does not have at least a 5-year streak of raising its dividends, I won't buy it.

Many of the articles you read do not mention or emphasize dividend growth streaks. But if, like me, you think they are important, they are easy to identify. At the moment, more than 800 companies traded on U.S. exchanges qualify under the 5-Year Rule. Sixty-nine of them are REITs.

We know this from the Dividend Champions spreadsheet maintained by David Fish at The DRiP Investing Resource Center. That's where I drew the information in the tables below. I isolated the REITs in that spreadsheet.

The next time you read an article about what sounds like a great REIT, you might want to check this list to see whether it has been increasing its dividend for 5 years or more.

There are just 3 Dividend Champion REITs with streaks of 25+ years. There are 10 Dividend Contenders with streaks of 10-24 years. And there are 56 REITs that are Dividend Challengers with streaks of 5-9 years.

