Discover A Card For Dividend Growth

Discover Financial Services engages in direct consumer banking services, taking deposits, and offering credit card, student, and other loans to its customers. The firm also operates the Discover, Pulse, and Diners Club networks. Its projected dividend payments make its current price a good value and presents a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

Is DFS a good investment partner?

Credit card companies have a very good business model for generating lots of cash flow. On the consumer end, they loan out just enough money that card holders can continue to make the payments the high interest rate charged generates. This means that most card users pay the company far more than the company loans them. And they get paid from the merchants as well, because the merchants get paid less than 100% of the amount charged. It’s not quite printing money but it’s pretty close. From a dividend growth investor perspective however, while credit card companies have great growth in their dividend payments, the yields are often quite low.

DFS has a current yield of 2.1%, which is certainly not high yield, but it is respectable. That makes it worth looking at to see if it can meet my 4 keys for a dividend growth company: growing markets or revenues, growing profits, managing debt well and growing a well-supported dividend.

I like it best when a company recognizes for itself the importance of my 4 keys and provides that information to prospective shareholders and the public. If the company sees these keys as important, management is more likely to keep working to achieve them in the future. So the first place I look for information addressing my 4 keys is the DFS annual report.

DFS makes its money by loaning out money to others and charging them interest to use it. In the chart above we see the increasing amounts of such loans over time. Credit cards are the most profitable loans and they have also seen the larger share of growth, $11.9 billion since 2012. This data shows a growing ability to make more loans and so addresses my first key of growing markets.

The chart above brought to my attention something that I had forgotten. I had forgotten that DFS was the company that issued Diners Club cards. Many years ago a company I worked for got employees who traveled Diners Club cards. It was very useful for tracking business expenses. I had thought those cards went away, so it’s interesting to see that they still are in use. Transactions involved using its cards also generates revenue for DFS. I like that the Discover Card is increasing its transaction volume and that Diners Club is staying fairly steady. What appears to be a decline in the Pulse segment bears watching going forward.

The net income for DFS appears to be reasonably steady. As a dividend growth investor, profit per share is more important that total profit. However, you can only buy back so many shares, so net income is another item to keep an eye on.

Given that net income is fairly flat, decreasing share count is important to increasing the EPS. Since 2012 DFS has been pretty aggressive in decreasing the share count as the share count at the end of 2016 is only about 78% of the count back in 2012. This reduction in share count means that it takes less cash to both support the same dividend, and less cash to increase the dividend payment. This can’t go on forever however, so I will definitely want to see an increase in net income and watch to make sure the company is buying shares back at a good value.

The chart above shows a solid increase in EPS, as can be expected given the flat net income and the steep decline in share count. In the future I want to see more EPS growth based on net income growth as share purchases can’t go on forever.

The YCHart® above shows how DFS has done on 3 of my 4 keys for choosing a dividend growth company. The top chart shows how revenue has grown since 2010, when DFS began its run of annual increases to the dividend. Revenues were just over 50% higher in 2016 than they were in 2010.

The next chart shows the growth in EPS. While most of the EPS growth happened in 2010 and 2011, EPS has continued to grow at a slower rate since then. More importantly it has always been much higher than the dividend.

The next to last chart shows the growth of FCF. This hasn’t been as rapid a pace as either revenue or EPS, but it is still some 70% higher in 2016 than in 2012. More importantly it too has always been significantly higher than the dividend.

The last chart shows the dividend growth. It has the nice regular stair step pattern that is to be expected of dividend growth companies. The dividend has increased some 1,650% since 2012, so one cannot expect such a rapid increase going forward.

One place I typically check to see if the company is handling its debt well is Moody’s. I like the Moody’s site because it’s free and because it gives a lot more data about past actions and why the company got the rating assigned. It also often includes what actions and events might trigger an upgrade or a down grade in rating.

So looking at what Moody’s has on DFS (I have included a screen shot above of the most recent actions), I see an investment grade credit rating and no major concerns or indications of change. To me, that says that DFS and its management are doing a good job of managing the debt.

After looking at what DFS has done in the past, I want to see how it is doing now. For that I look at the latest earnings report from October 24 th. I am quite happy to see that earnings are up from last year and also beat analysts’ expectations. That is important both because I want growing earnings and because I will use analysts expectations for future EPS growth to project how fast the dividend can grow. Revenues were also up almost 10% from a year ago.

From the data I found and presented, DFS looks to meet each of my 4 keys. That makes it a good dividend investment company and one I would like to own. The main outstanding question is how much one should pay to get DFS shares today.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that DFS has been raising the dividend each year since 2010.

To calculate the NPV of future dividends, I first need to calculate expected dividends for the next 12 months. Currently the quarterly dividend payment is $0.35, up 5 cents from the prior payment. Based on the past, I can expect 3 more payments of that amount. I think it’s reasonable to expect the next dividend increase to be the same as the last, which will make the dividends expected over the next 12 months to total $1.45.

Going forward, I think a 13% increase is also reasonable. However, to check that I will take the TTM EPS figure of $5.82 and apply the expected growth rate of 8.4% (analysts’ expectations from Finviz.com) for 5 years to get an expected EPS of $8.71. From my calculator I will take the value for that year of $2.37. Using those two values I calculate a payout ratio of approximately 27%. Given that the current payout ratio is approximately 24%, 27% should present no problem for DFS. Based on that calculation, 13% dividend growth rate gives me both an increase close to the same dollar size as the latest increase and keeps the payout ratio fairly steady over the next few years.

Using those parameters I get an NPV of the dividend stream of $68.06. Following my standard custom of rounding up to the next dollar amount, that makes my buy price anything under $69. Since DFS had a price of $64.76 at the close on Friday, I think DFS is currently a buy.

Conclusion

Credit card companies when run well generate lots of cash. DFS gives every indication of being such a cash machine. Unlike many other credit card companies it has a reasonable yield around 2%. Even assuming slower dividend growth than exhibited since 2012, the dividend stream one can expect to get from DFS makes it worth purchasing at this time.

