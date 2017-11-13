Synergy: The Agony (Too Much) And The Ecstasy (Not Enough, Yet)

Synergy offers nice gains if it lives up to its potential; however it will likely face a difficult path.

It is terribly difficult to right-size stakes in speculative pharma plays. Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) offers a case in point. Whenever it seems as if Synergy has broken through inertial forces and is about to launch, it falls back. Think of January 19, 2017, when Synergy received Trulance FDA clearance for chronic idiopathic constipation "CIC". At the time, Synergy was trading over $6.00 per share.

Now it can't seem to even hold a $3.00 print. This morning as I write on November 10, 2017, Synergy has played its drama out in a microcosm. On headline beats in earnings and revenue, it gapped up towards $3.20. After a few minutes, at about $3.17, it fell back, exhausted by the effort. It is in the ~$2.80 area as we approach noon and down still further on the close.

No doubt, nimble traders can make huge earnings on such moves. For those who are trying to make a longer term investment, the situation is murky. The premise of this article is that Synergy's prospects are enticing but uncertain. Particular care should be taken when investing in this name to assure that your stake is sized to fit your risk appetite. One approach to managing risk is to buy shares following downdrafts and sell covered calls when the stock is peaking.

After submitting this article for publication on Sunday, 11/12, 2017, I find on Monday that Synergy announced its pricing on a secondary stock offering. As the world turns, we learn more and more. Synergy's challenges are significant, nothing could make it more clear than such an unpleasant surprise announcement.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals is enjoying geometrically increasing sales, rapidly increasing payer coverage and near-certain, near-term label expansion.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals just completed its Q3, 2017 earnings report. Hooray, it was an all around beat. It beat consensus earnings by $0.06. It beat on revenues.

The top portion of Slide 4 from its earnings slide deck sets out an exciting factoid, as shown below:

Later in its slide deck, it issued the slide below showing solid monthly and geometric quarterly increases in cumulative prescriptions for Trulance:

There is more. Not only have its historic script sales moved ahead smartly, but it has garnered this growth in early stages before it had achieved big wins in insurance coverage.

Now Synergy has multiple insurance payer wins from both private payers and from Medicaid and Medicare plans. Constipated patients who seek Trulance relief will mostly find that they have insurance assistance. The following excerpt from slide 7 in Synergy's slide deck sets out its coverage achievements to date.

Such coverage has to bode well for Trulance as it moves ahead to 2018. Most of us are consumers of various prescriptions; we know all too well how large the matter of insurance coverage looms in our prescription purchase decisions.

There is another big bonus factor in Synergy's favor going forward. Today, Trulance is only FDA approved to treat adults with CIC. Trulance has a PDUFA date of January 24, 2018 to receive an FDA label expansion as a therapy for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation "IBS-C".

Insofar as Synergy has recently passed Trulance through the FDA gauntlet for CIC, expectations are high that it will receive this label expansion. There can be no question that Synergy's sales reps will have an easier time when they are able to market Trulance to treat both CIC and IBS-C.

Synergy is suffering from high expenses and unfortunate market dynamics in its chosen market.

Synergy has some exciting pluses as noted above. However, as is often the case, there are other considerations at work. Synergy's growing script sales do not exist in a vacuum. They have been nurtured in a hot environment, suffused with expense.

Synergy has been playing the game, having a race, income against expenses. In Synergy's case so far, income has been dwarfed by expenses. No news here, it costs money to make money. The issue for Synergy investors is to assess, as best they are able, how the income/expense dynamic will play out for Trulance in the future.

Such an assessment is easier said than done. Synergy's Q3, 2017 slide deck sets out the bare bones as follows:

A quarterly cash burn approaching $60 million is nothing to sneeze at. If it were to stay there it would run through current cash balance in two quarters. To its credit, Synergy has its near term existential cash situation under apparent control.

Its recently acquired credit facility affords it potential drawdown rights up to $300 million. SA's news feed outlined the loan terms as follows:

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP -0.5%) inks a $300M debt deal with investment shop CRG LP structured as senior secured loans. The first tranche of $100M was funded on closing, the second $100M tranche on or before the end of February 2018 and two $50M tranches on or before the end of March 2019. The loans mature on June 30, 2025 and carry annual interest of 9.50%. Proceeds will fund the continued commercialization of constipation med TRULANCE (plecanatide).

Interest at 9.5% is not cheap. The annual nut on the first $100 million tranche is $9.5 million. However, in the scheme of things from the standpoint of a Synergy shareholder, the loan provides a level of clarity that was comforting. I had thought it reduced the likelihood Synergy shareholders would face dilution from a secondary stock offering before Trulance has had a decent chance to prove itself. This morning's news proved how wrong I was.

During Synergy's Q3, 2017 CC, Citi analyst Eugene Kim tried to drill down on Synergy's expected SG & A and R&D expenses for 2018. Synergy's newly appointed CFO, Gary Gemignani, was able to address, vaguely, the R&D component off the top. He stated that these should reduce in Q4, 2017, and then continue with slight reductions in 2018.

As for the far greater SG & A expense component, he responded as follows:

Regarding SG&A, it's a little bit more complicated because we're still -- we're actually going through the process right now of trying to figure out where to deploy the investment and where we could more efficiently manage our overall burn. So as we said also during the September business update call is that come the first quarter early next year, we will provide further detail or guidance regarding our SG&A expense and we expect to do that.

As for the market dynamics, they are tough because of competition. The standard of care pre-Truelance is Linzess which has been on the market for several years. Truelance has significant advantages over Linzess, yet Linzess still presents difficult competition. In addition, there is the venerable prescription Amitiza and numerous nonprescription remedies for constipation.

Synergy offers nice gains if it lives up to its potential; however, it will likely face a difficult path.

Despite its challenges and its recent share price woes, sentiment surrounding Synergy is surprisingly buoyant. Nasdaq's graphic, summarizing analyst opinions as shown below, skews decidedly to the positive.

Synergy has shown little appetite for paring operational costs. Accordingly, optimism surrounding the name must be grounded in hopes for continued revenue gains.

In order to bring a ~$60 million quarterly cash burn to heel, revenues are going to have to climb dramatically higher than $5 million. Synergy seems to have established a significant monthly expense base. Accordingly, the sooner the better is definitely the case when it comes to increasing its revenues.

Synergy has its sales teams and its marketing plans in place. The game has barely just started. We are only seven months into launch. Next year, after four solid quarters of escalating revenues juiced with label expansion and insurance coverage, the cash burn could transform to a net quarterly gain.

When that happens, Synergy should have options aplenty. At that point some of the price targets that get bantered around so easily will take on real meaning.

The risks are many.

Synergy has chosen to play by its own rules. It is going it alone. It has no pipeline, other than its potential label expansion for Trulance expected in January. It would be a terrible blow if, for some unknown reason, the FDA would fail to approve or delay approval. This is possible but it seems remote.

The greater risks for Synergy's shareholders are twofold. First, the dilution risk is ominous and destructive of shareholder value. Second, Synergy must not only keep increasing Trulance sales it must increase them fast enough. Its $5 million net revenue this quarter is a good start, but it is only a start.

In order to meaningfully attack Synergy's expenses it needs to double its $5 million revenues and then to double them again and then again. Even with three successive quarters of doubling its net revenues, Synergy would still be in a cash burn situation.

What's more, Synergy must take care while it is boosting its revenues. Synergy cannot afford operational miscues. Raising revenues will not have the required impact on cash burn if expenses ratchet up at the same time.

Conclusion

Synergy is in a sour sweet spot. It is growing sales of its FDA approved therapy and appears likely to continue to grow them. Nonetheless, it still has much to prove before it can provide its investors with positive share price improvements.

Management is playing coy. We will know more "early next year", presumably when we hear how Trulance fared before the FDA on it IBS-C label expansion.

Synergy is an investment for those who are willing to take significant risk of loss in hopes that their optimistic assessments will come true, likely not in 2017, but more likely 2018 or...?

The Synergy story makes for fine drama. I appreciate comments from SA members adding to the narrative.

