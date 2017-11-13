Nvidia: Unstoppable

Rethink Technology business briefs for November 13, 2017.

Nvidia's software is a key differentiator

In Nvidia's (NVDA) fiscal 2018, some have questioned whether the company's growth could be sustained. Every quarter thus far, the answer has been a resounding "Yes!". Nvidia's fiscal Q3 earnings report on October 9, if anything, heralded an acceleration of growth. Under the prescient leadership of CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia appears unstoppable.

During the fiscal 2018 Q3 conference call, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya asked a pointed question about competing technologies in AI:

Jen-Hsun, in the last few months, we have seen a lot of announcements from Intel, from Xilinx and others describing other approaches to the AI market. My question is how does the customer make that decision, whether to use a GPU or an FPGA or an ASIC, right? What is -- what can remain a competitive differentiator over the longer term? And does your position in the trail market also then maybe give you a leg up when they consider solution for the inference part of the problem?

I have at various times weighed in on the question of ASIC or FPGA performance. My view continues to be the FPGA's simply don't offer competitive performance, while ASICs are not economically competitive. I've also pointed out that Intel's "scattershot approach" to autonomous vehicles, in which it proposes the use of general purpose CPUs, along with FPGAs, and ASICs conveys that it's not sure what the right answer is. This was echoed by Jensen in his response:

When you have four or five different architectures to support that you offer to your customers and you ask them to pick the one that they like the best, you're essentially saying that you're not sure which one is the best. And we all know that nobody's going to be able to support five architectures forever. And as a result, something has to give and it would be really unfortunate for a customer to have chosen the wrong one. And if there's five architectures, surely, over time, 80% of them will be wrong. And so I think that our advantage is that we are singularly focused. . . Our advantage is that we have a programming environment. And writing software is a lot easier than designing chips.

Maybe Intel (INTC) has realized what the right answer is, after flirting with FPGAs and ASICs for machine learning. The hiring of Koduri and what it signals about Intel's intentions is much more a threat than AMD's (AMD) chips.

But not much of a threat. It will take at least two years for Intel to field a competitive GPU capability. In the meantime, Nvidia isn't standing still. Nvidia continues to be secretive about plans for 2018, but it's clear that new consumer GPUs are in the works. These may well be new architecture built on a new process node, either TSMC's (TSM) 10 nm or 7 nm. I consider the possibility that Intel will be able to catch Nvidia at this juncture as almost nil.

Far from being threatened by the actions of Intel and AMD, I see it as confirmation that Nvidia has the optimal approach for machine learning. And this isn't just about GPU hardware. Nvidia has invested an enormous amount of R&D in developing its software platforms to go along with its GPUs. Starting with CUDA, Nvidia has expanded its offerings to include a fully autonomous vehicle operating system and development platform in Drive OS.

During the conference call, analysts commented on the improving gross margins, and Nvidia's response was that this was due to its software investments and the software component of its sales. This is undoubtedly a strong, continuing differentiator for Nvidia, that both Intel and AMD lack.

Why the AMD/Intel hook-up is not a threat

Intel and AMD recently announced a partnership to bring out a line of processors that would feature an Intel CPU core and an AMD GPU core. It should be noted, however, that this is not the GPU licensing that has been the subject of rumors since before March, when Intel's payments to Nvidia as part of an IP settlement came to an end.

The incorrect premise of the rumor was that with the presumed "end" of the licensing arrangement with Nvidia, Intel would be forced to turn to AMD in order to license GPU technology for its internal, on-chip, GPUs. It was assumed that Intel would incorporate specific AMD GPU designs such as Vega into a line of CPUs.

As I've pointed out repeatedly, the licensing agreement with Nvidia didn't end with the end of the payments, and Intel has continued to make its GPU equipped processors as before, based on its own designs and whatever IP from Nvidia that it may be using.

What was announced was something entirely different. It's really a fairly straightforward chip purchasing agreement, in which AMD sells its graphics chips to Intel for incorporation into what Intel calls Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB). EMIB allows different pieces of silicon to be mounted in a single chip package.

The arrangement makes a lot more sense for AMD than the licensing rumor ever did. The rumor would have had AMD sharing the intimate details of its GPU designs with Intel so that Intel could fabricate a combined CPU/GPU solution on a single piece of silicon. I don't doubt that AMD never wanted to do that. By simply selling chips, AMD preserves the confidentiality of its GPU design IP.

But what are the advantages offered by the hybrid approach compared to a discrete GPU? In its announcement, Intel mentions two key advantages: reduced physical size and electrical efficiency.

The reduced size cannot be argued with, although it's not clear that it really yields much in the way of space savings. And the improvement in electrical efficiency is slight. EMIB in effect just saves the slight power loss associated with signaling through a logic board printed circuit and whatever interface circuits such as PCIe are used.

Many reports on the partnership characterized it as Intel and AMD teaming up against Nvidia. If that's the motive, it's probably not going to work. The reason is the large energy efficiency advantage that Nvidia's Pascal architecture has demonstrated over Vega of 18-24%. Even if EMIB totally eliminated signaling loss between the CPU and the GPU, it wouldn't be able to make up the Vega efficiency deficit.

During the conference call, Jensen singled out this advantage in response to a question regarding the Intel/AMD hook up:

And then lastly, with respect to the chip that they build together, I think it goes without saying now that the energy efficiency of Pascal GeForce and the Max-Q design technology and all of the software that we created has really set a new design point for the industry. It is now possible to build a state-of-the-art gaming notebook with the most leading-edge GeForce processors and be able to deliver gaming experiences that are many times greater than a console in 4K and have that be in a laptop that's 18 millimeters thin. The combination of Pascal at Max-Q has really raised the bar. And I think that that's really the essence of it.

As he so often does, Huang has focused on the right issue. The competitive issue is whether the Intel/AMD hybrid will actually be more energy efficient than the use of a discrete Nvidia GPU. It almost certainly will not, leaving only a minor packaging advantage.

Qualcomm rejects the Broadcom bid

To no one's great surprise, Qualcomm's (QCOM) Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the bid of Broadcom (AVGO) to buy the company. The wording of Qualcomm's rejection announcement perhaps leaves the door open for a higher bid. Tom Horton, a Presiding Director, summed it up:

The Board and Management are singularly focused on driving value for Qualcomm's shareholders. After a comprehensive review, conducted in consultation with our financial and legal advisors, the Board has concluded that Broadcom's proposal dramatically undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty. We are highly confident that the strategy Steve and his team are executing on provides far superior value to Qualcomm shareholders than the proposed offer.

In my coverage of Qualcomm's fiscal Q4 earnings (available only to subscribers), I stated that I'm not convinced (yet) that it would be in the best interests of Qualcomm or its shareholders. What would a future Qualcomm be like under Broadcom? Broadcom has a history of picking apart acquisitions and keeping what it wants and selling off the rest.

While I don't share the Board's confidence in current management and have called for regime change, following the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission fine, a Broadcom takeover is not the regime change that Qualcomm needs. I would prefer to see Qualcomm make its own way and complete the NXP acquisition.

