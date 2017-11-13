Macy's - Recent Performance, Stock Rally, And Doubts

Key Takeaways From Q3

Macy's (M) recent results have been mixed and it's necessary to understand what positives and negatives Q3 results contained and why the stock rallied after the release.

I would start by saying that the top line didn't show any positive sign. Revenue continued to trend down and the YoY decline accelerated to a negative 6.1% from a negative 5.4% in the previous quarter, despite the easier comparison with Q3 2016. Even including 30 bps of impact from the hurricanes (according to the management) the trend would still have shown a further deterioration from the previous quarter. Both revenue and comps (down 3.6%) posted the second worst decline of the past 6 quarters. It's evident that there is still a problem of traffic and demand that limits the recovery in the top line.

Turning to the positives, there was a nice improvement of profitability that helped the company beat EPS estimates, at least as reported. Although operating margin remains very low at just 2.3% of sales, it implied a 40 bps improvement from the previous year. Anyway, we have to be careful here as the adj. performance depicts a different scenario. If we exclude non-recurring items such as gains on the sale of real estate, restructuring costs and settlement charges, operating income would have been $111 million, against $128 million in Q3 2016 if we applied the same approach. Therefore, operating income actually declined 13.3% in adjusted terms, much more than revenue or comps. Using this approach, it's evident that there is still a problem of profitability besides the obvious weakness in the top line. It's bad to see that despite the comparison with an extremely promotional environment last year, Macy's hasn't been able to deliver any margin improvement if we exclude non-recurring items. It's obvious that this is not a turnaround story yet. On the other side, the management confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent, sales down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $3.38 and $3.63 excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges, restructuring and other costs and net premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases. This guidance implies the expectation that Q4's YoY performance will be much better than in the previous three quarters, with sales and comps from flat to moderately positive.

No particular developments worth mentioning when it comes to analyzing the balance sheet. Liquidity ratios remain more or less the same with a current ratio of 1.29 and, overall, the balance sheet looks a bit better. Long-term debt declined a few percentage points from $6,562 million in Q3 2016 to $6,297 million and inventory levels declined a bit more than revenue.

Macy's Rally

There was no particular improvement in the company's fundamentals that can justify the recent rally in the stock price. I don't think that a company whose top line is declining at an accelerating pace and whose adj. operating income continues to shrink can attract investors more than it did 3, 6 or 12 months ago. There is much more behind the recent rally. The reason was in every newspaper and it's the same reason why many other retailers have rallied in the past two trading sessions. The proposed tax reform seems to contain only positives for corporations like Macy's while the debate on a potential import tariff seems to be dead or, at least, frozen. Starting from the lower corporate tax (20% against the current 35%) that will benefit all the profitable companies, the proposed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is a positive for all the profitable department stores for two main reasons:

It's positive for all profitable corporations. A lower Corporate tax immediately boosts income and EPS, leading the market to re-price those stocks at higher levels, as the same multiples would have a higher number as a denominator.

The proposed tax reform doesn't include import tariffs. Concerns that the Government may impose import tariffs on goods coming from China, Mexico and other economies contributed to worsen the sentiment on retail, apparel and fashion stocks, due to the detrimental effect on the respective companies, which heavily rely on imports of anything from raw materials to finished goods.

As the rally in many other related stocks suggests, the rally of the last few days was largely helped by a rising tide that lifted all the boats, and I think it's only marginally related to Macy's Q3 results, which were rather unimpressive and only confirmed ongoing challenges.

Underlying Business Trends

Macy's clearly faces a structural problem. While somebody believes the business model is destined to continue to decline, I don't have such a negative perception but I still can't deny that seeing comps decline at this pace despite the numerous store closures, Backstage's growth and all the other initiatives is a bad sign.

The digital business is growing well, posting 33 quarters in a row with double-digit growth. Anyway, that's not so great if total sales and comps continue to decline at this pace. There is even the risk of cannibalization from a lower-margin segment, especially if we consider that the number of online purchases with free shipping is on the rise as a result of a push in the loyalty program. This segment is a clear margin drag and doesn't seem to make any difference on the top line.

The same is true for Backstage, which is performing well according to the management. The problem is that it's not making any difference and, just as in the case of the digital business, I am even afraid that it could be cannibalizing sales of the core business. The problem is that comps, revenue and adj. margins are declining in any case and that's due to structural problems.

Despite the apparent quality of many of its assets, which are located in high-traffic areas, there are many other Macy's stores that are largely unprofitable, driving down the overall company's performance. Macy's should close many more unprofitable store to reach profitability but it can't do it because its marketing power and the omni-channel business would suffer. It's a dog chasing its own tail. Moreover, are we sure that the company is able to monetize its unprofitable stores? Comps continue to decline even while the company closes stores.

There are some measures the management implemented that might help improve the situation, but so far they haven't given so great results. These measures include:

A higher focus on omnichannel purchasing patterns, trying to improve customer retention and increasing cross-channel opportunities, such as buy online, pick up in store.

More measures to increase customer retention, such as the launch of a loyalty program that includes free shipping and the possibility to accumulate discounts, which could help stabilize the top line despite an obvious dilutive effect on margins.

The expansion in the off-price retail segment through Backstage, which should offset some of the weakness related to the fierce competition from off-price retailers such as TJX (TJX) Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington Stores (BURL).

Expansion of owned brands. Third-party retailers suffer from a higher margin drag coming from e-commerce due to the higher variable costs (e.g. free shipping) which are not offset by any advantages of selling something online. While brands can cut the middle man and sell their products directly to consumers through their e-commerce platforms, third-party retailers only incur higher costs, which means that growth in the e-commerce channel is dilutive to margins.

We have seen that even during this quarter, e-commerce, cross-channel purchases and Backstage didn't generate any visible benefit for Macy's revenue. Moreover, we didn't get any detail on the performance of Macy's own brands, which don't seem to be gaining share inside the store and whose expansion could help avoid a deterioration in margins. In other words, both sales and margins are going down and there is no reason to believe they will reverse anytime soon, as all the factors that were supposed to help the company with this task don't seem to be working.

Final Thoughts

My stance on Macy's at $20 remains a neutral one, as it was at $25 and at $30. It's obvious that if we consider the apparent value in Macy's real estate and we believe that it's close to what Starboard Value and the others calculated, the stock is likely cheap. On the other side, a going concern is a going concern. And if a going concern is in constant decline and faces structural issues such as many unprofitable stores and margin dilution from the unstoppable e-commerce growth, then the value trap thesis can find a strong support. Whether it's trading at 7, 8 or 6 times EPS, it's still a value trap. My view is that Macy's is not a company in terminal decline, but we don't know how much smaller it has to get. I prefer to wait for at least a few positive signs before considering buying the stock, even if this means sacrificing part of the potential upside.

