Faulty, Fantasy Retirement Hopes: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Nearly a decade ago, The Wall Street Journal featured a story about an L.A.-based company that handles movie stars’ fan mail. Pathetically, a great many people evince a quite distorted view of reality, as reflected by the typical letters these stars were reported as receiving. Apart from asking these movie stars out for a date, the fans were not shy about asking for money (even six-figure sums were fairly standard). The company’s principals noted the intensity and apparent sincerity of the letters that streamed in. To these fans, the relationship with the stars was real.

Only it was not. There was no personal relationship, of course, making these requests inappropriate. One can only wonder what would impel people to plunge so deeply into a world of unreality.



And yet the world of illusion is not confined to thoughts of which movie star will accompany Junior to the prom. To some extent, fantasy is also the reality of people’s retirement planning.

That point was brought home by a truly important article on Seeking Alpha by Adam Hoffman, CFA. Adam discusses the gap between the expectations of major institutional investors like BlackRock, JP Morgan and Research Affiliates on the one hand, and individual investors on the other. The former have quite low expectations for expected future returns – based on all the standard reasons such as mean reversion, earnings growth and the like. Thus, BlackRock expects a 3.40% return on a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio next year. In contrast, about half of individual investors are expecting 10% annual returns over the next five years and another 21% of them foresee returns of 20% or more.

All of the above is based on a recent survey by an international fund manager, and serves as the background to Adam’s own argument, which I endorse heartily. The financial advisor and CFA argues that it is imprudent to make plans based on unrealistic expectations. To his credit, he fortifies this bit of wisdom with logic based on game theory. Here’s how he puts it:

Our investor needs to amass a portfolio of $1,000,000 in 25 years. If the investor assumes a "High Return" of 10% for the portfolio, this will require saving ~$750 per month or ~$9,000 per year to reach a million dollar portfolio…Most investors have…two possible actions for reaching the portfolio objective: more risk or more savings…Examining a game theory payoff matrix to evaluate the merits of increasing savings versus maintaining the same amount, we conclude that saving more is the dominant strategy.”

It is worth your while to read the whole article for the additional arguments and for the matrix. But in a nutshell, he’s saying that if you save more and returns are low, like the professionals expect, you have nevertheless succeeded in reaching your $1 million goal. If returns turn out high, you now have even more money – you’ll figure out what to do with it. But if you instead rely on high return expectations and thus save less (and consume more), than you reach your $1 million goal only if your high expectations were accurate; if returns come in low, then you’re going to have to make unpleasant lifestyle adjustments in your final decades in order to make ends meet.

Surveys repeatedly attest to the fact that Americans’ retirement savings are inadequate and, further, that most Americans live paycheck to paycheck, without reserves to handle an emergency repair. Thus, when liquidity-lacking working-age Americans get squeezed, they need to take out high-rate loans, whether from a subprime lender or a credit card company that charges high monthly interest. That’s not good. But how much worse is it to get squeezed in retirement? Social Security is not going to give you a pay raise for your 70th, 80th and 90th birthdays.

Investing is all about the trade-off between risk and reward. In making that call, it makes sense to ask “What if I want to take as little risk as possible?” You can dial up the risk, as your personal situation warrants, but as Adam points out, risk considerations are the starting point. Hope - be it for a celebrity date or celebrity loan - is not a plan.

