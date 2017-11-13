Aramco IPO: The Right Company At The Wrong Time

Saudi Arabia’s deliberate inflammatory spat with Iran is misdirection from their internal political shakeup that is simultaneously ‘goosing’ oil prices to their benefit.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s internal crackdown consolidates his power and gives him an open road to his ascendency as Saudi king before the November 30th OPEC meeting.

Saudi Arabia is at the cusp of deciding when, and if, they will go forward with the much anticipated Aramco IPO. Several options have been considered as to how the Aramco IPO will come about. A brief overview and my perspectives on these options are as follows:

New York and/or London Listing

The challenge for Aramco is to conform to US and British financial and accounting standards. Because of its high dependence, regardless of the financial and accounting disentanglement from the state and other wizardry for IPO compliance, Saudi Arabia is Aramco and Aramco is Saudi Arabia.

London's feverish almost desperate attempt to woe an Aramco IPO is the British government's $2 billion credit line as per The Financial Times article dated 10 November 2017 entitled "UK Offers $2bn Credit Line Amid Battle for Saudi Aramco Listing."

Domestic Listing

A two-stage approach with an initial IPO listing in Riyadh's Tadawul exchange and a possible international IPO in the future. The Tadawul exchange is a minor exchange unlikely to successfully handle such a gigantic IPO.

Private Placement

A private placement with China mentioned most notably as the prospective purchaser is intriguing. The Saudi's market share with China is tenuous because of China's increasing purchases of price competitive US shale oil. The terms & conditions in the private placement with the Chinese could guarantee quantity and price stipulations that would undercut American shale oil sales to China and provide a steady & reliable cash flow to Saudi Arabia. The Saudis may prefer this type of financing arrangement which would secure funds, though less than an IPO, because it would not surrender sovereignty of their corporate crown jewel in Aramco, a political and nationalistic trip-wire.

Aramco is profitable. Aramco is exceptionally well-managed. Aramco works. According to The Economist, Aramco's efficiency is the envy of the world. It has concessions for 12 times more oil & gas than Exxon Mobil and 27 times more than Shell.

Investors are salivating over the possibility of the largest IPO ever and may succumb to FOMO (fear of missing out) despite the risks. But despite Aramco's management acumen and sterling track record, even if they successfully overcome overseas stock market compliance challenges, the IPO's success is at the mercy and whim of the global economic conditions. Because timing is key, bad things can happen to good companies. In my opinion, Aramco is an excellent company in the wrong place at the wrong time for an IPO.

For this reason I've come to the conclusion that an Aramco IPO is unlikely in 2018 because of global oil prices and US shale oil production.

Global Oil Prices

OPEC and other non-OPEC oil producers are locked into a narrow price band which they refer to as the "US oil shale band". If oil prices exceed $60/bbl the risk of triggering shale oil increases output dramatically which would increase global inventory and push prices back down. Interestingly the $60/bbl benchmark is the unofficial minimum price that Aramco requires to have a modestly successful IPO.

US Shale Oil Production

US shale oil producers are critical fixture in the global oil market. The Saudis' push for the IPO, at least publicly, is driven so as to maintain their relevance, perhaps even survival, as a declining oil swing producer with rapidly diminishing influence on non-OPEC producers, specifically Russia and US who have aggressively encroached on their market share, particularly Asia, and are forced to share the oil market hegemony.

Whether this new financial infusion comes from an Aramco IPO or private placement, the urgency for economic diversification under Vision 2030 requiring significant foreign investment is palpable. The Saudis are in competition with other Mideast producing countries for a shrinking pie of international debt as other gulf states are keen on international borrowings immediately to close their increasing large budget gaps due to continued low oil prices. Their earlier borrowings were in bonds but now they've sought financing through the equity markets.

The Wall Street Journal article dated 23 August 2017 "Aramco Triggers Rush for Mideast IPOs", clearly articulates these trends including geopolitical tensions and economics headwinds that would discourage an Aramco IPO.

This urgency for large investments based on weakness not strength is underlined by The Economist dated 25 April 2017 in the article entitled "The Smell of Burnt Rubber":

Estimated Saudi Arabia's 2017 projected budget shortfall of $86 billion or 12% of GDP Growth 1% - lowest in 4 years Money is leaving the Kingdom Increase in second passport acquisition

Additionally Saudi military expenses are off the charts in proportion to the size of their armies. The Saudis have two armies: The Royal Saudi Land Forces (army) has 200,000 troops and the National Guard, formed in the 1950s as a counter-coup outfit to protect the royal family, has 100,000 troops. According to the Al-Monitor 5 November 2017 on-line article entitled "High Stakes as Saudi Crown Prince Tries to Remove Opponents" the 2015 estimated Saudi military budget is $87 billion which interestingly matches their 2017 projected budget shortfall.

To put this in perspective, this amount is the third highest military expenditure in the world which is greater than any NATO partner or Russia, despite having a population of only 20 million Saudi nationals.

Finally, as indicated in my previous article The Big Petro-Short - Bracing for the Price Abyss dated 5 September 2017, the Saudis' operational military expenditures in Yemen is $700 million monthly.

The Aramco IPO is strongly linked to oil prices because it determines cash flow. Their objective to diversify economy under Vision 2030, even partially, will be exceptionally difficult to achieve within the stated time frame. Oman, with a population of only 4 million vs. Saudi Arabia's 20 million nationals, had a similar plan called Vision 2020 in 1995 and have subsequently renamed it Vision 2030.

From the political and nationalistic perspective, there are still powerful elements within Saudi Arabia who have a vested interest in scuttling the IPO for the purposes of insuring total national sovereignty over their precious resource.

For this reason the timing of the pre-emptive tactic by purging his opponents including family, friends, businesspeople, clergy and academics who may challenge his policies was designed to be executed prior to the November 30 OPEC meeting. This prevents his opponents the opportunity to confer and counter the crown prince's projects. Saudi Arabia is in dire economic straits and can't afford to wait any longer.

The recent purges is a similar parallel to Germany's "Night of the Long Knives" in 1934 which all internal dissent was crushed enabling the "corporal with the funny mustache" to consolidate power. In the case of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MbS) opponents have the good fortune of being under house arrest or "guests" at the 5-star Ritz Carlton, prisoners in a gilded cage, a dungeon with a view. The downside for MbS is that politically he's now "all in".

As a supplement to obtaining securing funding from the international debt market, MbS is moving to not only freeze their assets but possibly confiscate them under the premise of corruption charges. A clever maneuver for the purposes of assuaging current and potential investors, these seizures apply only to the individuals' assets, not their business assets. The corruption charges are a political pretext because financial accountability is non-existent with the privileged class taking what it wants. Mbs' accusation is like Vichy Inspector Louis Renault in Casablanca who claims he's "shocked, shocked" that there's corruption going on.

Investor concern over Saudi Arabia's opaque business practices is baseless since western companies have known the risks through their business dealings in Saudi Arabia for decades under the same conditions. The difference is the sudden vs. glacial changes. And again business assets have not been targeted because MbS needs their investments and for this reason is portraying these changes as internal matters for greater efficiency.

Saudi Arabia's decision making has dramatically shifted from group consensual agreement to one-man autocratic. Ironically, beyond the immediate term, Mbs' political daring has lowered risk because it has considerably reduced challenging dissent to decision-making providing the Saudi Arabia government, at least the perception of, greater stability, a united front in all governmental, business and religious sectors on the same page.

In my opinion Mbs' swift and ruthless consolidation of power, particularly in securing loyalists in the security apparatus, provides him an unopposed open road to his ascendency as the new Saudi king before the November 30th OPEC meeting.

