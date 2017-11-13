Silicom Q3 In Review: Profits Up, Margins Down, The Challenges Ahead

For the last year and a half, I have been one of the very few authors covering Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) here on Seeking Alpha. I take great pride having encouraged readers to start long positions while shares soared from $30 to over $70 in the period, but as six months have passed from my last article, I feel it's the time to come up with some fresh analysis.

I submitted my last entry about Silicom for the 52-week high/low SA contest in April. Authors were required to provide an idea that was just off fresh new highs (or lows). Silicom was trading at $50 after a 20% jump. My thesis was simple: Silicom was still undervalued, and my TP for the end of 2017, based on 12m forward P/E, was $80. Silicom is now trading at around $70, a nice 40% return for those who decided it was worth a shot six months ago and. As the stock price shot up to almost hit my target, I review what happened to the business in the last months.

The market and the products

The company presented its first three quarters and, according to the management, the business outlook is as good as ever. This year alone the company announced nine new design wins. While some of these design wins were more remarkable than others (more on this later), the company is penetrating right into several of the hottest IT trends with its products. To name a few:

FPGA-based acceleration solutions used in the cloud and cybersecurity spaces;

and spaces; Encryption offload cards for the SD-WAN space;

space; Switches used for data centers.

Source: Silicom Q3 Investors presentation

Revenues were up 31% over Q3 2016 and diversified across the several IT sectors the company is serving. So far, none seems to have taken a predominant role and variations in Y-on-Y composition for most segments were negligible, as the overall pie is increasing at a 27% CAGR (2011-2017). However, the "Platform / Infrastructure" segment went from 11% of 2016 revenues to 27% in 2017, and its likely keep building up momentum.

Customers are growing

The company has been expanding its customer base quarter after quarter, and the most recent presentation put the number at 150 customers (up from 130 at the end of 2016, an impressive 15% increase. Silicom products have long sales cycles, and once the company wins a design, revenues are quite sticky (96% repeat revenues) over a period of around 24 months. Moreover, as often reminded in calls and press releases, it is from the starting of new relationships that Silicom acquires status and expertise to reach customers with incremental wins which build up additional revenues.

Source: Silicom Q3 Investors presentation (author's notes)

In the last quarter, Silicom has added cybersecurity players Imperva (NASDAQ: IMPV) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) while might have lost struggling Allot Communications (NASDAQ: ALLT). There are two customers over 10%; the first accounts for 20% of total revenues and the second 13%, so concentration is not an overly critical issue as of now.

Overall, I think there are good reasons for continued optimism. Both customers and design wins are increasing at a sustained rate, and the additional projects pipeline across the diverse IT segments, according to management, is also robust:

"Our past investments have been clearly executed into the right areas, and it is clear that we maintain a continued ability to correctly anticipate and position ourselves for upcoming and future market trends. Beyond the very impressive success we have already had in 2017, our pipeline represents very significant revenue potential for us, and we are working hard to convert those opportunities into design wins." (CEO Shaike Orbach, Q3 earnings call)

The proverbial cherry on top of the cake is a huge design win the company announced last March, projecting $30 million sales. The company recently revised up estimates by a 2.5x factor.

Silicom's design win in the cloud space and issues going forward

Source: Silicom Q3 Investors presentation

The October 19th press release already included some of these details. As the slide indirectly points out, a $75 million DW for a company whose entire sales in FY2016 just crossed the $100 million mark is indeed a milestone. Management's excitement evidently passed on to some of the analysts following the call, as Robert Sussman of Bentley Capital straightforwardly asked Mr. Orbach if SILC was to cross the $50million/quarter mark anytime soon. I find the passage quite telling, so I summarize the main points with some additional personal commentary:

Management conservatively warned that it wouldn't be a target likely achievable in mid-2018. It makes sense, as this new DW is expected to reach full run-rate only in 2019. While the company has expanded in the last few quarters at an impressive CAGR, it has driven for a ~30% increase also for Q4 2017. Maintaining such trajectory, indeed the first quarter hitting the $50 million mark might be Q4 2018. The new project still requires overcoming scalability challenges. "Plans are clear in front of us (…) we have a general plan as to how to address this scalability issue which is mostly by working more and more with turnkey contract manufacturers, and I feel confident. I'm not saying there wouldn't be any challenges. Whenever you get a new huge project, there are challenges. But I think we are thinking ahead about these things, and we are ready."

Last March the company indicated to have orders at-hand for $17 million (and the total estimated revenues from the DW to be at $30 million). But in the October's update, Silicom announced to have received $10 million in POs, out of an increased DW potential of $75 million. It is not easy to reconcile the figures. The $17 million might have been an FY17 estimate, but the reduction can also indicate a road bump was hit. While the specific issue might have been customer's related, it does suggest some slight deployment problems. Nonetheless, management has always been quite outspoken about the matter and tried to provide additional color to analysts during the call. The ultimate outlook remains bright, and it remains a "when" rather than an "if" problem.

"While our customer may experience delays in meeting the GA date, I think does not yet have a full handle on the exact demands that will be placed on the infrastructure. The expectations of the customer (…) are huge. In fact, the customer is describing potential scenarios which reach even our current estimations are conservative."

In the Q&A session, Management disclosed a second source supplier is also working on the same card. Silicom expects however to receive at least half of the total POs, and therefore revenues are estimated according to a 50/50 source distribution. Management indicated Silicom seems to be at an advantage over this other supplier both regarding product's time-to-market and pricing, so any upside from a potentially different orders distribution (60/40, 70/30) is yet to be accounted.

Financials: solid margins, despite guidance worries

Source: Silicom Q3 Investors presentation (author's notes)

There was one bad news in the call: it was management's warning that margins will keep sliding down. Gross profit for Q3 2017 was $11.8 million or 36.4% of revenues, compared with $9.7 million or 39.3% of revenues in the third quarter of 2016. However, the margin decline is set to continue, and Silicom is expecting gross margin range of 32% to 36% going forward, down from the current management guidance of 35% to 40%.

The pressure on margins is not unexpected as SILC looks to scale up the magnitude of its revenues. However, the downward revision is becoming a worrisome routine of the earnings calls. Gross margins were firmly over 40% as late as 2015, but in the last two years increasing sacrifices were deemed necessary to grow revenues and meet customers' demands. The choice comes with an impact on the bottom line, ultimately affecting the company's valuation.

The good news is that operating leverage is increasing and therefore reversing some of the adverse changes in the cost structure. Operating costs in Q3 2017 were $5.2 million or 16.1% of revenues, compared with $5 million or 20.2% of revenues last year. The company projects an OpEx reduction that would compensate for the new gross margins and maintains a target of 20% net operating income for 2019 and a 15% tax rate. I am therefore modeling the company financials based on these data.

I am estimating EPS of $ 3.35 - $3.45 for Silicom looking at FY2018. What's left is to find SILC a right fwd P/E multiple for such earnings.

To determine the right multiple, instead of looking at peers, I am going to rely on the Absolute P/E methodology as suggested in V. Katsenelson's book "Active Value Investing." The idea of an absolute P/E builds on contributions directly from Ben Graham who initially assigned a fair P/E of 8 to a hypothetical company with zero growth. While Silicom currently trades at a P/E close to 34, which undoubtedly factors in high growth for SILC, I suggest a fair P/E of 25.3 as the appropriate multiple for Silicom.

V. Katsenelson absolute P/E methodology, image retrieved from here

In the financial model I presented above, Silicom EPS are growing for the period 2016-2018 at a CAGR of 39%. It is a very high value, but not an entirely unreasonable one, since Silicom operating income has increased by an impressive 37% CAGR over the past years. To stay on the safe side, while maintaining my EPS estimates, I will use the slightly lower 37% historical figure for the absolute P/E calculation. The second step is to revise the fair P/E value (29.2x) for some correction factors, namely business risks, financial risks and earnings predictability.

I decided to stay on the safe side and revise down the P/E with a correction factor of 0.75 for the business risks, a decision which is however mostly industry and market cap motivated. Silicom has no debt and a strong cash position; it is hard not to assign a low financial risk to the company. Finally, I suggest a small premium also for earnings visibility. The company can forecast with reasonable accuracy the revenue trends. As discussed in the article, it has a long sale cycle and repetitive revenues. It might not be as good as a subscription model, but it is also much better than retail earnings.

Using the methodology, I am revising my target price for Silicom to $86 (~20% upside potential over the next 12 months) and lowering my recommendation from STRONG BUY to BUY. The reason for the lower rating is related to the erosion of margin of safety since my last article, as the market has become increasingly aware of the company's potential and bid the price up. I find Silicom only slightly undervalued, but still one of the best growth companies around in the tech space today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.