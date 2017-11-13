Buy This Muni Closed-End Fund

The Municipal Bond sector has been rather chaotic over the last few months, but we think that there is some upside potential.

Our approach is mostly based on simple statistics, so feel free to step back if you are not a fan.

There has been no clear trend in municipal bonds over the last few months, and it's only as of late that we saw some coordinated selling. Given the market's expectations in terms of rake hikes, it made perfect sense that investors are cautious and attempt to front run the mayhem that could occur if the 10-year Treasury finally paved its way above the 2.40 level. Additionally, most closed-end funds have undergone dividend cuts -- or have one knocking on their door -- and this provides the fundamental explanation for the downward movement.

Even with all of the above being taken into consideration, the moment to pick the best oversold Municipal Bond CEFs might have come. And there really is no other way for us to test our opinion, than to back it up with the respective positions.

The Fund

Our fund of choice is Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF). It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade, tax-exempt securities, namely, municipal bonds. Let's start by taking a look at the credit quality of the portfolio as of 09/30/2017:

Source: Fund Sponsor's website.

The portfolio's rating is definitely not going to be a concern for us while establishing a position. As you will notice, the emphasis is on the fund's performance and distributions.

In July 2017 the fund cut its dividend from $0.07 per share to $0.06, and in October the investors experienced another cut to $0.0525 per share. Regarding the practice in the overall sector, we expect the dividend to remain at this level to the end of the year, but we suggest keeping an eye on the next month's distribution announcements due to the fact that some special dividends are not completely out of question.

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the performance field, it is worth saying that the overall trend in the U.S. treasuries, combined with the Fed policy for normalizing the interest rate environment put pressure both on the price and the NAV of most municipal bond closed-end funds. But the price of every fund should be bound to its NAV and its benchmark, which in this case is the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: MUB).

Let's take a glimpse at the former's performance before checking KTF itself:

Source: Barchart.com - MUB Daily Chart (9/1/2016 until now)

That is a pretty nice uptrend, which is clearly lacking in the next chart:

Source: Barchart.com - KTF Daily Chart (9/1/2016 until now)

One can clearly see the relationship between the divergence and the dividend cuts that the fund has undergone. But even if it seems that simple, we cannot ignore KTF's portfolio performance -- which is not entirely reflected in the market price lately:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The divergence might as well be an overreaction triggered by the reduced distribution.

Simple Statistics

As our followers know by now, with our software we try to detect discrepancies such as the one above. In this case, KTF has not traded on a 6% discount since July 2015. Additionally, now, the net asset value is performing relatively well.

The current correlation with MUB is also weaker than the 800-day statistical pattern suggests. As you can see, the profit/loss of the theoretical portfolio is around four standard deviations, which gives us a clear buy signal, according to our model:

Source: Author's software

For an additional layer of conviction, and to prove that we have chosen the right benchmark, let's look at KTF vs. MUB:

Source: Author's software

The Trade

Our assumption is that the decline is fundamentally driven to some extent by the dividend cut and the overall bearish sentiment, exacerbated by technical selling, but the statistical analysis provides us with a strong indication that KTF is presenting us with a buying opportunity. The question here is how long this kind of deviation will last. If you are a long-term investor, it might be the moment to grab a decent yield. For short-term traders, it will be nice to play the eventual upward spike when everyone realizes this bargain from a statistical point of view.

To express this in numbers:

Long: KTF - 100 shares

Short: MUB - 21 shares

Comment: For every 100 shares of KTF purchased, we will be using 21 shares of MUB as a hedge (short)

Newcomers will notice that these numbers are provided by the software.

Conclusion

It's not an easy task to propose a fixed-income security in a changing interest rate environment. Our goal, however, is finding and sharing a strong statistical reasoning, based on long-term models, which give us confidence to trade a stock due to its deviation from its portfolio and benchmark. Moreover, such statistical outliers probably correspond to the bottom.

Trade With Beta

At "Trade With Beta" we pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kind of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kind of trades. For a formal introduction to our service, check out "Trade With Beta The Beginning" on YouTube.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short MUB.