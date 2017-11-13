J2 Global: Transformation In Progress, Solid Growth Ahead

Investment thesis

Amid the continuous rally of most developed markets equity indices, shares of U.S. based internet media and services company J2 Global (JCOM) have lost almost 10 percent since the begging of the year. Looking at the company's fundamentals and their solid momentum, I believe that J2 Global presents an attractive long-run investment opportunity.

Corporate profile

J2 Global is a diversified internet company, which successfully transformed itself from a small U.S. fax company. The company has now over 3,100,000 customers and over 2,400 employees in 14 countries. The company's product portfolio includes services from internet fax and virtual phone to CRM, online backup and web-hosting solutions.

Revenue breakdown

Over the last decade, J2 Global recorded a steady revenue growth of over 20 percent. The company operates two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. In the Q3 2017, total revenue hit an all-time record of $274M, of which $146M were generated in the Cloud segment and $128M in Digital Media segment. Although Digital Media segment expanded by 91 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year and to a 1.7 percent growth of Cloud segment, EBITDA margin in Cloud segment is still significantly higher (52 percent vs. 36 percent of Digital Media).

DCF Valuation

According to my simple DCF blended model, J2 Global's shares are currently trading with more than 150 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is $202.7, assuming 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, steady annual EBIT margin of 28 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at roughly $181 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 10x.

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

Based on Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized rate of return of 29 percent, the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, J2 Global's shares seem to be currently considerably undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 15.5 percent operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2022 is forecasted to reach $187 USD, which implies approximately 20 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

The bottom line

Despite several critical reports and articles that investors should clearly take into consideration, I believe J2 Global's business transformation provides a clear value proposition. As two proven valuation techniques indicate the company's intrinsic value is much higher than the current market price, the company's shares are set for further growth. With the company's sufficiently diversified product portfolio, the subsidiaries' specific risks are minimized and the company's overall risk-return profile looks very attractive.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.