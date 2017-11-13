Big Four US Airlines Flex Their Muscle

The latest airline earnings season was particularly volatile even by airline industry standards. Several stocks including United (NYSE:UAL), Hawaiian (NYSE:HA), and Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) had double digit declines in value on the day of their third quarter earnings release in October 2017. Analyst expectations going into the earnings season were for significant revenue reductions due to the active hurricane season as well as growing cost pressures due to fuel and labor. All of those factors were heard on multiple earnings calls but other factors clearly influenced results for some US airlines and will continue to impact future performance because of the structural nature of the challenges. With several airlines, investors disliked guidance and comments regarding management’s ability to address problems rather than performance in the last quarter. While airline stocks have often moved together because financial performance for one airline often provides indications of performance at other airlines, there significant divergences in performance among US airlines. Many airline industry investors were caught off guard by the rapid and large movements in some US airline stock prices while many analysts changed their valuations only after investors had lost significant amounts of money.

During the month of October 2017, Delta (NYSE:DAL), JBLU (NYSE:JBLU), Spirit (NASDAQ:SAVE) and Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) all rose. UAL ended lower for the month but regained a portion of the value it lost earlier in the month. Southwest (NYSE:LUV) lost value during the month but at a much smaller rate than ALK which saw more than 13% of its value erased. Unlike in many airline earnings seasons, there were a mix of gainers and losers from the three categories of US airlines – legacy/global, low cost, and ultra low cost. Beyond the short-term explanations that analysts and management used to explain performance, several key strategic changes that are taking place in the industry help airline industry investors wisely avoid potential future losses while profiting based on the ability of some carriers to harness these changes for their stockholders. At the root of each of these strategic changes is the reality that the big four US airlines - American, Delta, Southwest, and United – are flexing their muscles and making it harder for smaller airlines, especially mid-sized airlines like Alaska, Hawaiian, and Jet Blue, to excel in the marketplace as they once did.

Revenue Generation

One of the key challenges facing several US airlines and which particularly impacted medium sized airlines was revenue generation. At least four airlines missed analyst estimates for revenue including Alaska, Hawaiian, and JetBlue. Although Alaska is technically a legacy carrier, its business model and cost structure more appropriately line up with other low cost carriers. Hawaiian operates more as a niche legacy carrier with flights to Asia and the mainland US on widebody aircraft, making their model a scaled down version of the big three US global carriers – American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta and United. While analyst models on revenue expectations might not have been as accurate for these four carriers as they were for the big three carriers – all of which beat or were in-line for revenue expectations - the revenue misses and comments in the analyst conference call indicates other factors are involved beyond weather impacts.

In the quarter that just ended, DAL reported the best unit revenue performance with a 2.7% increase in total revenue per available seat mile and a 2-4% forecast increase for the 4th quarter; AAL shares a similar 4th quarter outlook but had a 1.1% increase for the 3rd quarter. Much of the industry saw slightly lower RASM in the 3rd quarter and also trail AAL and DAL’s outlook for the 4th quarter. AAL and DAL have both benefited from restrained capacity growth and the ability to shift existing capacity as necessary to maximize unit revenues. In contrast, low cost carriers which generally embrace high growth strategies are much more pressured to deliver capacity growth which makes unit revenue growth much more difficult in the current highly competitive revenue environment. Legacy airlines tend to have the advantage in lower growth environments based on their business model of catering to higher value business traffic.

Underlying the reality that two of the three global airlines had some of the strongest unit revenue growth and expect it to continue is a reshaping of the industry away from the ability to succeed with high growth strategies at legacy and low cost carriers. For now, ultra low cost carriers can get by with higher growth rates. Among low cost carriers, Southwest is slowing its growth rate in the 4th quarter and perhaps further into 2018 to avoid the unit revenue challenges that so many airlines with high growth strategies are facing. Conversely, despite weak unit revenue growth, United seems committed to growth that exceeds GDP levels and above that of the other big four airlines.

Difficulties in growing capacity and maintaining unit revenue growth was highlighted in the actual performance for 3Q2017 or guidance for 4Q2017 by several airlines. The US airline industry is not only mature but much of the growth is taking place in some of the same highly competitive markets where one or more carriers are already larger than others, making it difficult for an additional carrier to significantly and rapidly grow its presence in that market. In the years after domestic deregulation of the airline industry in 1978, low cost airlines added service in scores of large industry markets and were able to stimulate significant amounts of new traffic through lower fares. While legacy carriers embraced hub and spoke networks in order to connect passengers from multiple destinations, including many small and medium sized cities which often have higher yields than large markets, low cost carriers built their networks around the industry’s largest markets. With the 40th anniversary of US domestic airline deregulation on tap for next year, there are few large US domestic markets left that do not already have at least one low cost carrier. Further, low cost carriers are increasingly changing their route systems into hub and spoke systems just like the legacy carriers have operated in order to create network efficiencies. Southwest, which pioneered the low cost model with point to point service, now carries as many connecting passengers through its smaller “hubs” as legacy carriers do through theirs.

At the same time, flush with profits, legacy carriers are increasingly focusing their attention on reclaiming the largest markets which they lost market share to low cost carriers post 9/11. During the years following 9/11, legacy carriers fought for their very existence while low cost carriers aggressively expanded using their lower costs to adapt to the much lower average fares that came with the collapse of air travel demand. JBLU began operations just before 9/11 while LUV used fuel hedges to keep its costs down even as fuel costs soared and legacy carriers had to drop their own hedges due to strained balance sheets. Nearly a decade after Delta and Northwest initiated the megamerger bandwagon and three years after the American/USAirways merged ended the trend among the big four, CEOs at the big four are proclaiming that the business has fundamentally changed and they expect to be consistently profitable. The unspoken subtext is that legacy carriers are not giving up share to low cost carriers any longer and have the financial resources and size to claw back into major markets. Regaining market share will increasingly led to messy turf wars not just between legacy and low cost carriers but also between carriers regardless of their cost profile.

United has been very public in stating that it is regaining its “natural share” in markets where it, or pre-merger partner Continental, pulled back. United has also proclaimed that it would defend its hub markets against ultra low cost carriers; having the lowest market share in their hubs compared to American and Delta forces them to be more aggressive in defending its key markets. American’s higher RASM growth has come as it has replaced mainline domestic flying with two cabin regional jets and reduced system capacity after years of defending its network against low cost carriers, particularly Southwest’s growth in N. Texas after restrictions on long-haul domestic flying was dropped from Dallas Love Field which is a short distance from American’s largest hub and headquarters.

Delta has maintained its share in its hub markets better than American or Delta and has also developed hubs in markets where low cost carriers are strong, building a new hub in Seattle over the past five years and growing to be the largest airline in New York City where JBLU is headquartered. In order to grow its revenue in high growth markets, Delta is adding service in focus cities such as Austin and Raleigh-Durham; at those airports, Delta adds flights based on the local market with connecting traffic a side benefit. A former American Airlines hub, Raleigh-Durham is not dominated by any airline while Delta believes that its full-service global model allows it to compete successfully even in markets where low cost carriers are strong.

Boston Logan Airport, Source: TripAdvisor

Cities like Boston are representative of the growing market incursions that are taking place between the big four airlines and medium-sized carriers. Delta has also said that it intends to reclaim all of the gates at its terminal Boston, JetBlue’s second largest hub which it characterizes as its most profitable. Delta signed a lease for a new terminal at Boston just weeks before 9/11 and had to give up gates in the 20 gate terminal due to financial stresses post 9/11. Delta provides the only transoceanic international service by US carriers from Boston although JBLU has said it is carefully studying using new technology aircraft to fly to Europe. JetBlue and Delta continue to grow their presence at Boston but, by regaining all of the gates in its terminal, Delta should have more room for growth than JetBlue. JetBlue’s growth in S. Florida to Latin America has continued even though Southwest, Spirit, and JetBlue are all using Ft. Lauderdale as a primary base for flights to Latin America.

San Francisco International Airport, source: Airline Reporter

The East coast has been relatively tranquil in US airline turf wars compared to the west coast; while the east coast has medium and long-term implications, the competitive environment in the western US is at high levels at limited airport space and strategic necessities for a larger west coast presence are pushing multiple carriers into each other’s strength markets. Alaska and JetBlue both bid for Virgin America with ALK delivering the winning bid. Alaska’s merger with Virgin America was based on growing its presence in California, a much larger market than ALK’s Pacific Northwest home and also where Delta’s growth has slowed Alaska’s ability to grow due to airport facility constraints. ALK has aggressively expanded Virgin America’s #2 position at San Francisco with new flights, most of which are to markets which United flies. ALK’s growth has also challenged Southwest’s position as the largest carrier by passenger boardings in California. UAL and LUV have each added as many or more seats from the Bay Area than ALK with the three accounting for most of the 10,000 additional seats per day (nearly 10%) with ultra low cost carriers actually reducing their capacity. It is noteworthy that ALK, which has one of the lowest unit costs among large jet US carriers, highlighted the fare pressure that it is seeing on the west coast. The Bay Area is clearly a key part of Alaska’s strategic plans and yet Southwest and United show no indications that they are going to cede any market share to Alaska or that the negative financial impact to ALK in order to achieve its strategic goals will end soon.

Long-term market positioning in California is important because terminal and runway space is reaching saturation levels and that reality is playing out in S. California as well. At Orange County where airport capacity is limited, Alaska and Delta continue to grow at the expense of Southwest. At Long Beach, JetBlue’s attempts to build a mini-hub including international flights was dealt a setback by the city’s decision to not build an international arrivals facility and now Southwest is adding flights in a market where JetBlue has been the dominant carrier for years.

To add to the competitive western US airline turf wars, Hawaiian (NYSE:HA)’s stock took a double digit hit with Southwest’s announcement that it was pursuing FAA authority to operate on the long overwater segments between the US west coast and Hawaii as well as to perhaps operate flights within Hawaii, a market which Hawaiian dominates. Hawaii is a major market segment for Alaska Airlines as well.

JetBlue's Mint cabin, source: JetBlue

A key advantage which JBLU has had in growing its revenues is its Mint lie-flat premium cabin product. Mint has accounted for the majority of JBLU’s revenue growth and has allowed it to move from well below average fares in me of the largest transcontinental US markets to industry average. Since the Mint product essentially takes up the extra space on some of their A321 aircraft compared to their A320 aircraft, JBLU is maintaining a similarly sized coach cabin to its A320s and gaining the premium cabin revenue with minimal additional costs. JBLU’s Mint cabin also has taken significant revenue share from Virgin America which built its business model around a premium transcon product with a significant discount to legacy carrier prices. It is also noteworthy that ALK management has made the decision to not upgrade the premium cabins of the Virgin America aircraft to a lie flat product and also will not have the in-flight entertainment systems at all systems, both of which are now standard offering in many of the largest US transcon markets. It is doubtful that ALK can obtain the higher quality revenue that other carriers have in their premium cabin offerings on transcon flights. While JBLU faces significant competition, it is using its premium cabin service to gain market share and increase its average fares. Changes in the ability of medium-sized US airlines to grow their revenue in markets dominated by the big four and alongside the presence of more disruptive ultra low cost carriers have significant implications for the future value of airlines including Alaska, Hawaiian, and JetBlue.

Costs

Revenue is not the only challenge that JBLU and ALK will face. The big 4 US airlines agreed to new contracts for their pilots over the past year to year but most other US airlines including ALK and JBLU have not. Many analysts have tracked the CASM increases at the big 4 airlines due to their increased labor costs for pilot and non-pilot workgroups but it was a given that other carriers would be forced to increase their pilot salaries as well. JBLU pilots voted for union representation but are still negotiating their first contract. ALK pilots agreed to arbitration on certain contract items while other items still require negotiation. ALK is also trying to correct staffing levels at its wholly owned regional carrier in order to eliminate operational disruptions which have targeted the airline over the summer and fall. Even without a new pilot contract, JBLU’s labor cost increases per seat mile grew faster than their revenue growth meaning that labor cost increases will reduce profitability.

Further, the big 4 all agreed to labor cost increases at lower fuel prices but ALK and JBLU are just two of the smaller US airlines that will have to increase labor costs at the same time that fuel costs are increasing and as it will be necessary to push through fare increases just to cover increased fuel costs. Given their higher percentage of leisure traffic than the big 4 carriers, ALK and JBLU also face the possibility of diminished traffic with higher fares.

Service

In yet one more area where legacy carriers are regaining ground is service. For years, low cost carriers were considered to provide better service than legacy carriers. Even today, legacy carriers are rated lower than low cost carriers in many consumer studies but a breakdown of the data shows that value for the money or price has a disproportionately negative influence on legacy carrier scores. Simply put, consumers have a fairly high tolerance for service failures if the price is right; the growth of low cost carriers seems to confirm that reality.





Recently, however, legacy carriers are beating their low cost carrier competitors in the DOT performance metrics that business travelers say matters most to them according to legacy carriers which carry higher percentages of high value traffic: on-time flights, fewest cancellations, and least amount of misplaced luggage. Reduced operational metrics limit the ability of low cost carriers to win higher value corporate traffic. Alaska and JetBlue have both seen their operational performance metrics fall relative to their legacy carrier competitors. JetBlue management said that they are addressing their on-time performance which they say is related to construction and bad weather esp. at New York JFK airport. However, JBLU’s on-time performance and cancellation rates at both airports was significantly lower than its competitors according to DOT data, often by double digit percentages. Alaska Airlines has long prided itself on running a reliable operation and yet its on-time ratio has fallen from its historic position as the best mainland carrier. Further, Virgin America’s on-time percentage has long been below its legacy competitors because such a high percentage of its system operations are to/from San Francisco, a highly delay-prone airport. As Virgin America’s on-time performance is incorporated into Alaska’s data as part of the merger process, Alaska’s on-time and cancellation rates are certain to fall considerably. In San Francisco where Alaska is focusing considerable strategic energy, United has higher on-time rates. Reviewing DOT on-time data shows that low cost carriers like Alaska and JetBlue have nearly twice as many delays due to “late arriving aircraft” as some legacy carriers; legacy carriers have the size and resources to overcome operational difficulties in delay-prone airports. Having operational spares is costly so that low cost carriers would lose part of their cost advantage if they maintained the spare aircraft and crews to help recover from operational disruptions as some legacy carriers do. Beyond on-time, Delta month after month has had the lowest rate of cancellations among US airlines; higher on-time leads to fewer cancellations since delays often lead to cancellations as crews run out of time and as it becomes impossible to recover from a series of delayed flights. Beyond on-time and cancellations, Delta has had the lowest rate of baggage mishandling despite operating a much more complex network than smaller carriers; Delta says its baggage performance is due to its use of bag tags which incorporate RFID technology. If legacy carriers are to believed, having higher operational performance leads to winning higher value customers. In contrast, carriers with lower operational performance, as some of the low cost and ultra low cost carriers have, results in a weakened ability to grow revenue.

Conclusion

Once vulnerable to low cost carrier growth, cost, and service levels, the big three global carriers plus Southwest are flexing their muscles and making it increasingly difficult for mid-sized carriers such as Alaska, Hawaiian, and JetBlue to achieve their strategic goals and grow revenue. The implications for investors are significant in a US airline industry where the big four are increasingly gaining advantages over smaller airlines. Airline investors need to carefully monitor the effectiveness of strategic and growth initiatives particularly from smaller airlines as well as the operational performance, cost and revenue data which provide insights into how well smaller carriers are achieving their goals in an environment increasingly dominated by larger airlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.