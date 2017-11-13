Life After Herbalife

The USA is a country of lawyers, not of laws.

Gore Vidal

The Herbalife (HLF) short saga is full of powerful lessons that will take years to digest. For one thing, the role of Carl Icahn (IEP) remains very interesting, and more so than ever in light of a current investigation of his role as a Trump advisor in "deregulation," in which he appears to have had a beneficial interest at stake. Reportedly, subpoena's have been issued in the matter. Unspoken, but equally relevant, Icahn and other Herbalife longs would have once been emboldened by the "de-regulatory" agenda of the current administration, which does not bode well for the FTC's ability to enforce the Herbalife settlement, which the company is clearly violating. Presently it would seem the outlook for political support is diminished.

The current state of play

The Herbalife matter was not remotely interesting until Icahn charged into the ring with his $700 million long position to oppose Bill Ackman's $1 bn short against the company. The only rational argument for taking that position was that it was a revenge bet by Icahn, motivated by an old slight he perceived from a time when Ackman had won a settlement against him.

Given that 3Q17 was the first quarter in which the provisions of the settlement were fully in effect for the first time, the analysis has shifted to mainly three things:

Thing One: The financial deterioration of the company resulting from the new rules, and the degree to which the company is simply bleeding out.

Thing Two: The possible new exposure of the management because of the stock manipulation suggested by the recent reverse-Dutch auction stock buy-back, along with the very dubious reporting of some mysterious attempt to take the company private, which very likely referred to Icahn's position, as Sunil Shah argued.

Thing Three: The degree to which the company is or is not in compliance with the FTC settlement, and the likelihood of any enforcement actions resulting from any such non-compliance.

Thing One: Bleeding out

Evidently, Herbalife management chose a "strategy" of flagrantly re-interpreting the settlement as not being a material change at all, as the FTC proposed, but a mere fine-tuning of their operations. For better or for worse that continued the long tradition of deception of their members and the investing public that is innate in all MLM/pyramid schemes, because of their constitutional illegality with a direct sales front company hiding the illegal pyramid scheme back-end.

The bleeding out scenario seems pretty obvious, as results are deteriorating all around and a series of highly insightful analyses have resulted, including here, where Sunil Shaw argued the impact of the settlement on operations, here, where Gary Milne previewed the third quarter reports and the likely impact, and here, where Robert Laughlin introduced the interesting topic of covenant violations resulting from the financial deterioration that directly results from buying back shares at levels far above any intrinsic value of the company. This latter is truly a self-inflicted wound, which could heal only if there stock could conceivably go up, but, to the extent that this is unlikely, the expected deterioration will only expose this stratagem for what it is: a blatant attempt at stock manipulation.

This part of the story has ended for now with Bill Ackman repositioning Pershing Square in long-dated puts and exiting his equity short. His reasoning clearly being: "you won't have Bill Ackman to kick around anymore." In other words, what remains is a scenario in which the company is likely to slowly bleed out.

Thing Two: valuing the debt-fueled share buyback program

Share buybacks arguably are value-accretive if indeed the intrinsic value of the company proves greater than the share price, but in a terminal decline it hastens the deterioration, so which is it in this case? Evidently, Robert Laughlin and others are laying out the latter case, as in here. He also adds to Sunil Shah's analysis and puts paid to the phony privatization obfuscations by Herbalife management. Ideally, the SEC should be interested in pointing these truths out to the management.

The bottom line is that the company is trading above its intrinsic value by any reasonable analysis, even more so now that Carl Icahn is under investigation for his apparently self-serving deregulatory advice to the Trump administration on RIN's as relating to his investment in CVR (CVRR). See here for a summary of what happened next. Very evidently, Icahn does not need any more regulatory trouble than he is in already with his evident support of a company that was emphatically never ruled not to be a pyramid scheme. Double negatives can befuddle some people but former FTC chair Edith Ramirez was quite clear and by laying it on the line like she did, she created the conditions where violations of the settlement almost automatically expose the company to a risk of a shutdown exactly for being a pyramid scheme.

Icahn, more so than ever, is in the position of being the elephant in the bathtub and now he no longer has Bill Ackman to kick around anymore. He previously failed in an attempt to sell out at $51.50 and it is difficult now how he can get out for the very share buyback that was used to squeeze Pershing Square now comes back to bite him, since it will magnify the effect of an exit by Icahn, or any of the other institutional blocks of share holdings. Right now Icahn remains hoist on his own petard (as I have argued for four years) and severely limited in his movements when the regulatory/law enforcement spotlight is already on him.

Thing Three: Possible violations of the FTC settlement

Christine Richard has been in the lead on arguing that Herbalife is violating the settlement, as in here. This line of argument is made even stronger by the Rodgers et al. vs. Herbalife class-action lawsuit that is currently pending, which could potentially produce damages as high as $1bn. That would be significant enough, even in the likely event of a settlement. It all adds up to the proverbial death from a thousand cuts.

Where do we go from here?

The financial deterioration is now the steady background, for even the best obfuscations of Herbalife's ever creative reporting cannot really get around the facts any longer. Absent the energy that kept the shares high, namely the threat of a short squeeze, the buyback program is increasingly exposed for what it is, since management cannot present a credible growth scenario. Therefore, presently it is up to specific events that would trigger a rapid deterioration. Mass member defections are less likely these days since the leaders are all tainted from the point of view of the MLM industry. Herbalife is even opposing the currently circulating bill HR3409, which would legalize MLM/pyramid schemes, because Herbalife itself would be specifically prohibited from doing what the bill proposes to legalize.

Clearly, even if the corruption of the body politic by the MLM industry may be sufficient to see HR 3409 pass, that would still not settle the argument. At the end of the day, the issue is not the regulation, or law enforcement, which has been quite ineffective for decades already. If MLM in all its forms becomes legalized, that simply means it will rapidly cause that much more financial devastation, and the eventual backlash would be all the stronger.

The economic facts remain that under perfect competition profits go to zero, and the unlimited recruiting at the base of all MLM is the guarantee that perfect competition will wipe out the retailers, and therefore the recruiters always win the MLM wars. The greasy pole at the carnival is relatively harmless, the cost being a quarter and a set of dirty clothes, but the greasy pole of MLM in which 99.9% of people lose money is much more devastating because many participants play with money they don't have in the first place and people get financially devastated in the process.

The banana republic

Regulatory uncertainty is always a great source of political funding, which all too easily becomes outright bribery. The history of MLM/pyramid schemes is a perfect example of that. My own credentials in understanding how these political situation work go back to one time when I was on the board of a joint-venture in Venezuela and ended up recommending to my board that it be shut down, since it was unable to operate legally under Venezuelan law and was therefore constantly being blackmailed by local politicians. My logic was simple: we never had made any money in the venture, and there was no future where we could ever make enough money, since it would always be siphoned off by blackmail and bribery. My advice was ignored initially, except two years later the venture was shut down, using my arguments almost verbatim. In short, I understand how it works.

In the current environment a long list of people in government including Betsy de Vos, the president himself, and Ben Carson, and many others have all made money in MLM, and clearly the lobbying dollars keep flowing enough for yet another attempt at legalization of this scam in the form of the Molenaar amendment. Evidently, the legal and criminal justice framework has become so compromised that it is ineffective but eventually the economic facts will prevail. In a brave new world where MLM is legal, the country will end up learning the hard way. The half-hearted regulatory attempts of the past forty years actually preserved a certain homeostasis which protected the industry. Once that goes by the wayside the learning will be quick and painful.

The failure of criminal prosecution

When Prof. G. Robert Blakey submitted his expert testimony in the P&G vs. Amway case, his conclusion was that this industry was a form of white collar crime that should be cleaned up with a RICO prosecution. Here was the father of RICO arguing the proper application of the law on which he was the prime expert, but his advice was not heeded. Between the FTC's beginners mistakes in the Amway '79 ruling and the failure of the country to listen to Prof. Blakey, a river of political donations from MLM companies kept the industry going, but as nearly 10 million YouTube views of the John Oliver show on the topic showed, consumers are learning, if ever so slowly.

The criminal approach to MLM would have been easy and relatively straightforward in the early eighties when the P&G case played out, but it seems the moment has passed. It reminds me of the slow legalization of prostitution in Holland, where it had been nominally illegal under the republic that existed from 1570-1809. In 1811 under French occupation, Napoleon made it legal out of concern for the loyalty of his troops, but since 1888 it became increasingly prohibited locally and in 1911 it once again became illegal nationally. Since the 1980 it gradually evolved to full legalization and regulation in 2000 and 2002. Generally speaking, during the periods of nominal illegality the Dutch criminal justice system used the leverage that situation provided as a convenient way to justify arrests when they were pursuing other crimes and very seldom prosecuted prostitution per se. A game of cat and mouse.

MLM has won its game of cat and mouse with the American criminal justice system. Regulation has been lame throughout, regardless of heroic efforts like the settlement under Edith Ramirez's FTC. The future will make it ever clearer how countries fare where MLM is strictly outlawed. The USA will simply not play any significant role in that. Throughout the SEC has remained sound asleep, even though the MLM/Pyramid scheme racket as a whole is many times larger than the Madoff scandal. Still, until this day, it seems there is no one home at the SEC.

Conclusion

While defections of top leaders in Herbalife are unlikely, deterioration at the bottom is likely to continue. Gary Milne already pointed out that Herbalife overstated North American distributor growth by 257% in Q3. While the battles rage, it remains hard to predict how long the company can last, but for the time being the continued deterioration of its business is the dominant theme, and the erosion of the share price is more likely than the alternative.

The smart people who rode it from $80 to $65 already have included Pershing Square and many others. Even if management can pull a rabbit out of a hat, the intrinsic value is a fraction of its current valuation. The whole weight loss segment is becoming dubious because of newer nutritional insights, as I have recently argued here. In short, even if it never goes to zero, the best alternative seems to be that the company could squeak through and barely survive, any robust growth scenario is unlikely at this point and the ride from $80 to possibly $20 eventually should offer ample short opportunities. Zero remains a distinct possibility as the balance sheet becomes ever more risky.

Meanwhile, the waiting now is for the first report from the monitor of the FTC/Herbalife agreement.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.