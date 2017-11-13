Bitcoin Lunacy: The Latest Iteration Of A Market Bubble

Bitcoin has no tangible or intrinsic value and its value is driven by sentiment.

The value of Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) as well as other major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash have grown at an exponential rate since the start of 2017. This triggered considerable debate as to whether Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general are in the midst of a massive speculative bubble.

Bitcoin's value has soared almost seven-fold since the start of 2017 to now be worth $6,581.72, giving it a $109 billion market-cap which is roughly a fifth of online retailing giant Amazon's (AMZN) market-cap.

GBTC data by YCharts

The explosion in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies now sees them worth over $194 billion or more than six times greater at the start of the year.

This tremendous explosion in value has led to considerable debate as to whether Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are caught in a market bubble of epic proportions that will end badly for investors.

Criticism of Bitcoin is considerable

Considerable criticism of Bitcoin continues to emerge from a who's who in the world of investing, finance and banking. Way back in 2014 Warren Buffett stated:

(Bitcoin) Stay away from it. It's a mirage basically," and went on to say "The idea that it [Bitcoin] has some huge intrinsic value is just a joke in my view,

Since making that assertion Bitcoin's value has multiplied 11-fold.

JPMorgan CEO Jaime Dimon has attracted considerable ire from Bitcoin fans when he called it a fraud that was worse than tulip bulbs alluding to the Dutch tulip bubble when speculation drove the value of tulip bulbs to extremes. Not long after that statement he went to say:

Right now these crypto things are kind of a novelty. People think they're kind of neat. But the bigger they get, the more governments are going to close them down,

Nevertheless, Bitcoin has almost doubled in value since Dimon's statement.

Then there is Ray Dalio the founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates who asserted:

It's not an effective storehold of wealth because it has volatility to it, unlike gold. Bitcoin is a highly speculative market. Bitcoin is a bubble.

After that statement Bitcoin has shot up by a staggering 76% in less than two months.

It appears that even some of the greatest investors and financial minds of our time have failed to grasp what Bitcoin is and what it is truly worth, or that it is caught in massive speculative bubble that makes the dotcom bubble look like a mere historical blip.

I know way back in early 2015 when a friend bought some Bitcoin as an investment that scoffed at his choice of investment. That friend using some pocket change bought three bitcoins for $843, proclaiming that it was the currency of the future, and that investment is now worth a staggering $19,389 or a monumental 2,200% gain in just over 2.5 years.

Such sudden spikes in value and almost instant wealth for investors is reminiscent of many of the major market bubbles witnessed throughout history.

Finding Bitcoin's true value

It is easy to jump on the bandwagon and claim that Bitcoin is in the midst of an epic bubble but even the views of some of the world's most authoritative investors has failed to arrest its upward trajectory. This in part is because Bitcoin and the blockchain technology behind it has the capability to revolutionize the payments industry and how transactions are conducted. The digital currency possesses a range of key attributes that have the potential to make it a highly desirable currency.

Among them are its ability to simplify and reduce the costs associated with conducting a considerable array of transactions, especially cross-border payments and financing because it allows them to remain secure, easily recorded, incorruptible, traceable and effortlessly verifiable. Its characteristics endow it with the ability to revolutionize how transactions and payments are made. This has generated considerable mainstream interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology from a wide array of industries.

That is part of the reason for the massive run-up in its price with investors betting that Bitcoin will become a widely accepted means of payment. It is here where the nexus between intrinsic value and extrinsic value arises.

You see, despite the considerable hype surrounding Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies they are virtually impossible to value. While they certainly have extrinsic value, which is essentially the value created by the function of supply and demand they have no calculable intrinsic value. This is because they lack utility.

A currencies utility is derived from its acceptance as a medium of exchange. Bitcoin like other cryptocurrencies and tokens is not widely accepted as a currency or medium of exchange in the sense of fiat currencies or even gold and silver.

While there have been considerable proclamations as to the utility of Bitcoin and its benefits the reality is that its use is extremely limited. Retailers have been extremely skeptical about accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and the latest rally coupled with the threat of a fork which was canceled keeps fueling that skepticism.

According to an article from Bloomberg Bitcoin is only accepted by three of the top 500 inline retailers highlighting that it is not a currency that can be readily used as a medium of exchange. This reluctance to accept Bitcoin also arises from the fact that it can be costly and difficult to use further reducing the likelihood of its universal acceptance.

After reviewing a recently compiled list of businesses that accept Bitcoin it became clear that there were less than 100 entities accepting it as a medium of exchange at this time. Even online retailing giant Amazon doesn't accept Bitcoin and there is no evidence that it will consider doing so any time soon. Recent rumors that Amazon would be accepting Bitcoin were shown to be false and nothing more than what is commonly known as fake news.

That lack of intrinsic value makes Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies difficult if not impossible to value. As a result Bitcoin lacks an appreciable utility, essentially meaning that it has no value. It should also be considered that Bitcoin is neither a cash generating business nor a commodity that is consumed, further highlighting its distinct lack of utility.

For these reasons the rapid and steep surge in its value is more than likely because of rapidly growing speculation as to its acceptance, rather than any widespread tangible recognition as a currency.

The Bitcoin bubble is emerging

is speculation has reached the point of becoming a self-perpetuating feeding frenzy fueling the creation of a market bubble. Noble prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz reasoned that a bubble exists when the reason that the price is high today is only because investors believe that the selling price will be higher tomorrow.

This certainly appears to be the point which Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have reached. Upon examining a series of charts mapping the rising value and popularity of Bitcoin then compare those with previous asset bubbles it is possible to see some significant similarities.

If take the value of Bitcoin its recent spike gives it a curve with a scary similarity to the tech laden NASDAQ Composite Index (ONEQ) in the run up to the dotcom bubble which peaked on 10 March 2000. As the chart shows as the volume of speculative activity and IPOs intensified the index entered a steep upward trajectory from mid-1998.

NDAQ data by YCharts

That indicates there is a considerable similarity to the shape of the price curve for Bitcoin from May 2017 as the chart shows.

Source: coinmarketap.com

That becomes even more apparent when viewing the market-cap of cryptocurrencies with a similar trend emerging over the same period which can be attributed to Bitcoin's dominance.

Source: coinmarketap.com

This triggered an insatiable demand for cryptocurrencies and tokens which has seen initial coin offerings or ICOs grow at a meteoric rate. Between the end of 2016 and 31st October 2017 cumulative ICO funding grew 11- fold to $3.3 billion and will keep growing as the speculative fervor surrounding cryptocurrencies grows as the graphic illustrates.

Source: Coin Desk.

That appears considerable similarity to the substantial increase in Tech IPOs between 1997 and 2000 as shown below.

Source: mattermark.

An interesting observation from the chart above is that as tech company IPOs exploded in volume the ratio of revenue to expenses plummeted. This highlight that those companies launching IPOs weren't profitable enterprises and that speculative fervor was driving the soaring volume of IPOs, much like what is happening now with ICOs.

Investing in ICOs is somewhat akin to visiting a casino, investors are gambling on whether the next coin or token to launched will appreciate at a stratospheric rate because of speculation as to whether it will become the dominant medium of exchange among cryptocurrencies.

A bubble with no end in sight

It is clear that Stiglitz's definition of a bubble applies in the case of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Essentially people are investing on the assumption that prices will surge ever higher as demand grows despite no tangible asset or product existing.

It reminds me of the surge in tech company IPOs in 1999 where many were never capable of generating cash flow or producing a marketable scalable product that would be profitable. That hype saw even fraudulent enterprises IPO which were nothing more than shells camouflaged by glib marketing, an imaginative idea, the words dotcom in their name and the blindness which infects people during bubbles.

You see, ever rising asset prices create a psychological effect where people believe contrary to the evidence available that because prices are rising they will keep rising indefinitely. That means that more and more people, who would normally never invest in the asset, enter the market creating euphoria and manic which creates a loop ultimately giving the bubble a momentum of its own.

Bitcoin has reached the point where euphoria and a get rich quick mentality is fueling further buying as its price soars to new heights despite its lack of tangible value. The fact that Bitcoin's price is driven by sentiment and hype makes it extremely difficult to predict what direction it will take next or when the bubble will burst but based on the comparison with the dotcom bubble there is quite a way to go yet.

The fervor surrounding new coin and token launches has yet to reach a fever pitch just as many of the risks posed to Bitcoin have yet to materialize. When this is considered in conjunction with the fact that the manic buying and hype surrounding cryptocurrencies has yet to peek makes it is entirely feasible that Bitcoin's value will keep rising and that it could double yet again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.