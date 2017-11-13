Simon Says Time To Buy

Investment Thesis

Based on current trading levels, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) appears to be undervalued. I have been watching Simon Property Group for a while now, as they own and operate class A malls and Premium Outlet centers. Negative news around retail has put SPG shares under pressure in 2017, yet the company still continues to provide solid results. Shares at current levels offer a favorable opportunity for investors looking to initiate a position.

Company Profile

Simon Property Group is the largest real estate investment trust in the market and invests in retail properties such as class A malls and Premium Outlet centers. SPG was founded in 1993 by brothers Melvin and Herbert Simon. By December of 1993 the company’s initial public offering closed and began trading on the NYSE as a publicly traded REIT. The company owns, develops and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations around the world. As of Q3 2017 (September 30), the company has an income producing portfolio that consisted of 235 properties making up 192 million square feet of retail space within the United States, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Malaysia, and Mexico. As you can see in the charts below, the company has a diverse portfolio amongst various regions across the globe.

Source: SPG Investor Relations

SPG has been the largest Mall REIT for some time now and has rewarded shareholders nicely over the years through rising dividends and capital appreciation. However, the stock is currently trading 17% below their 52-week high presenting a possible buying opportunity for those looking to initiate a position. As you can see in the chart above, the company has a decent size international footing that continues to grow, which lessens some of the dependence on the U.S. portfolio.

Recent Earnings Performance

The company recently reported Q3 earnings that beat analysts’ estimates on an FFO per share basis, while revenues were reported in-line with analysts’ expectations. Even with the tragic events that took place in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, which saw 45 company centers closed for a total of 412 days during the period, and two centers in Puerto Rico still closed, the company still reported a 3% increase in revenues. Another key point I took from the call was when Richard Sokolov, SPG COO, responding to an analysts’ question, enlightened listeners to the fact that traffic in the malls were stable, but that their outlet centers have seen a continued increase in foot traffic. This obviously bodes well for the likes of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), whom I recently wrote an article about my purchase of the stock, due to the fact they own primarily outlet centers. SPG has continued to grow their Premium Outlets property count, as they have increased their outlet properties from 60 in 2012 to 68 today, with two more outlets under development. The outlet center business model is much more immune to the e-commerce threat that lingers, as it relates to retail, as it is lower cost option for retailers themselves, offering larger margin opportunity, and also presents low cost options for consumers to purchase name brand items. The numerous comments on the SPG call about the strength of outlets were commented on numerous times, as it is a definite focus for the company.

Below is information on their US operations for the most recent quarterly release.

As of Q3, occupancy levels have decreased 100 basis points from the same period in 2016 which is concerning, as this would be there lowest occupancy level since the 2012 year end. In order to mitigate risk in an ever evolving retail industry, SPG management has continued to reduce their portfolio exposure to underperforming properties, and this is evident based on the decrease in square footage. On a positive note, the company does maintain a very strong credit rating from some of the largest credit agencies as seen below. These ratings will put the company in a favorable position to continue growing, as they will be able to borrow funds at favorable rates compared to competitors with lower ratings.

Another area that does concern me with SPG is their involvement with the large “Big Box” anchor tenants, such as JC Penny (JCP) and Sears (SHLD), who have both been in the news recently regarding their struggling performance and potential for future store closings. Looking at the company’s exposure to anchor tenants from the earnings slide below, 350+ stores are leased to struggling retailers that have either closed stores or may be closing stores in the future due to declining revenues.

Sears and JC Penny make up about 12% of total square feet within the U.S. portfolio, yet they do only make up less than 1% of total base minimum rent for the portfolio.

Even with the headwinds currently facing much of the retail industry, you might think SPG may be performing poorly; however, that simply is not the case. Sales per square foot, a commonly used metric for retail REITs, grew to its highest level in 2017, 3% higher than the same period in 2016. The company also saw base rent per square foot increase over 3% during the period. The struggling anchor tenants are definitely a concern, however, Simon has still managed to grow NOI on a same property level, which is very positive. As of Q3 2017, the company reported same property NOI growth of 2.5%, with a 3.9% increase in NOI over the entire portfolio. When looking over the past few years, SPG has been able to continue this growth trend which would go against all the negative news in the media regarding the death of retail and specifically malls.

In addition to growth in NOI of 3.9%, the company also posted FFO growth of 6% during the quarter as well. Continued growth in these two areas point to a different story for this company than what is being portrayed through the media. Morale of the story, Simon is in a different group than your average retail REIT, and must be commended for this. Their management team has numerous years of experience and are capable of performing in different types of environments.

Management’s Focus On Shareholder Returns

A major positive for the company, from an investor point of view, has been their ability to consistently return shareholder capital through their share repurchase program and focus on dividend growth. The company currently has a share repurchase plan of $2 billion that is good through March 2019. As mentioned earlier, the stock is trading closer to their 52-week low, which has allowed management to repurchase $400 million worth of stock at an average price of $165. With the stock price still below their average repurchase price, I would expect to see even more share repurchases in the near future.

In addition to the stock buybacks as a way to return capital, the company announced an increase to its quarterly dividend rate to $1.85 in their most recent earnings release, an increase from their most recent payment of $1.80. This is the company’s third dividend increase over the past year. Based on the most recent increase, the company has now raised the dividend 12.1% from prior year, currently yielding 4.6%. Looking back over the course of the past five years, Simon Property Group has increased the dividend at an average annual rate of 11%. This has been a major plus for shareholders and a main focus for company management. Not only does the increase in the dividend boost the yield, but it also shows the confidence company management has in their portfolio performance going forward. One way to determine the strength of the dividend going forward is to look at the company’s payout ratio. SPG has a current payout ratio of just 66% of the company's expected 2017 FFO, which is low in relation to the REIT sector. This marks considerable room for management to continue growing the dividend at a healthy rate, which is something CEO David Simon alluded to on the earnings conference call.

Valuation

Let’s take a look at how Simon’s valuation compares to some of their closest competitors in the mall REIT sector. As of writing, SPG currently trades at a price of $161.26. Below is the year to date returns for SPG and some of its competitors, such as: GGP, MAC, SKT, TCO, WPG, and CBL.

As you can see from the chart above, mall and outlet REITs have been under intense pressure during the course of 2017, but SPG has been able to whether the storm. The poor performance in the sector has been due to the negativity surrounding retail in general and investors’ concerns around rising interest rates. However, not all mall and outlet REITs are similar. SPG and their class A malls have fared the best, which is a testament to management and their gold standard portfolio. Due to the pullbacks over the course of the year, this has peaked my interest even more when you look at it from Warren Buffet’s perspective, “Be greedy when others are fearful.” As long as the fundamentals are in tact and the future growth story makes sense, pullbacks like these offer great risk/reward opportunities for long term shareholders.

Let’s see how SPG stacks up when looking at the P/FFO multiple:

SPG is up near the top in this group, but is trading below their five year P/FFO average of 16.4x, good for a slight discount. Here is how SPG compares in terms of dividend yield:

As you can see in the dividend chart above, SPG is sitting around mid-pack in the group, but management’s goal is to continue to drive dividend growth going forward. On the recent earnings call CEO David Simon was quoted saying:

“I just love raising this dividend 10% per year because the cost to carry on that is increasing. And I think that's more meaningful to long-term investors than episodic buybacks here and there. But it's in our arsenal. It's in our capital toolbox. We'll take it a step at a time. But we've got some really big mixed use opportunities and I just love having a powerful balance sheet. I just can't tell you how it excites me every morning.”

Final Thoughts

Overall, the company has been a staple in the REIT sector for years, and they are managed by a group of individuals who have been through various economic cycles over the years. In fact, on their recent conference call, management stated that they perform the best during times of slowing growth in the overall economy.

Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph above, based on recent history, the company presents plenty of value for those looking to invest long term. Through continued FFO growth, NOI growth, and rising dividends, Simon Property Group continues to perform positively while others, who do not have premium properties, are struggling to keep up. As their portfolio continues to grow, and new developments, specifically the outlet centers, come online, look for SPG to continue reporting positive results.

SPG continues to perform well in contrary to the narrative that retail is dead, with increasing financial metrics, increases in tenant sales per square foot, and a high occupancy rate. This continues to bode well for the company going forward and is just a couple of reasons why SPG commands a premium over others in the space, yet they still appear to be undervalued.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.