Canadian Rails - Strong Moat For A High Price

12 years ago, I had started my career working for an ocean container shipping company. This company owned a fleet of various sized ships that carried 20’ and 40’ steel containers around the world. While I worked in this role, I learned a lot about the economics of the transportation industry which led me to buy Canadian National Railway (CNI) as one of my first stocks in 2006. My job at this shipping company was to prepare sales quotes for customers and because this company was based in Hong Kong it was naturally focused on servicing Chinese ports. In order for a shipper in the Toronto region to get their product to China, you first need to get it to a west coast port over what is called a “land Bridge”, which is essentially the rail portion of the shipment. When you want to ship something to a port on the west coast all the way from Toronto, you essentially have 2 options with who to use, CNI or Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and each one calls to different ports which can even further limit competition because some ports are better to ship from than others for various reasons such as, port congestion, port depth, contracts etc. With only 2 suppliers available to choose from to get across this “land Bridge” it became obvious to me at the time that the railways possessed very strong pricing power. Even if a shipper wanted to consider a different mode of transport to get around this duopoly, they would be deterred by the substantial cost difference of shipping cargo by truck or air compared to rail. This competitive advantage over a shippers next available option is quite significant and allows both CNI and CP to easily pass on inflationary increases and fuel charges without a threat of losing business.

Here are the following reasons I think CNI and CP will continue to be great businesses going forward, but perhaps not at their current prices:

Demand for Shipping Goods will Continue to Grow

Over the course of the last century living standards have grown significantly (Real GDP Growth) which has translated to an increase in demand for various raw materials, manufactured goods, chemicals and hydrocarbon products. As long as rail continues to be the cheapest form of transport for these products (Freight Costs), this increase in demand for goods will translate to additional shipping volume for both CNI and CP. Today both rail networks are “right sized” to handle existing shipping demand and as the economy grows there is very little risk that either company will overbuild beyond what is required to handle the incremental long-term growth. So, with that being said, a shareholder can expect to get at least a 2-3% earnings growth with the stock.

Railways will Continue to have a Cost Advantage and Few Competitors

Rail currently has a very large competitive advantage over almost all other modes of transport when you benchmark using $/tonne (Freight Costs). Pipelines are the one mode where it would be cheaper to ship certain products, but that is only feasible for certain hydrocarbon products where it has been increasingly difficult to gain additional capacity recently. This wide moat will provide an enormous buffer to losing business to other modes and along with the enormous costs associated with setting up a continental wide rail network, it is very unlikely that any new competitors will invest and try and compete with CP or CNI to attack their attractive margins.

Better Opportunities for the Value Investor right now

CNI and CP have a lengthy history in Canada with lots of ups and downs and wrapped with a lot of politics. After about a century of consolidation, privation, cost cutting and technology improvements they both have become a very profitable business for investors with a very strong moat that will carry on for the foreseeable future. However, at today’s prices you are paying about 20x their current EPS, or about 30x their FCF (Google Finance). If you assume 2-3% growth in their FCF over the next 10 years from economic GDP, along with a modest growth in earnings of another 3-4% from new business and perhaps 1-2% gain from productivity gains (higher Revenue/tonne/mile) you would still expect that this stock should be trading at much lower multiples. With many people anticipating interest rates being low for the long term, many investors have justified paying these high multiples for these types of companies with predictable EPS growth.

I will admit that CNI is the second biggest holding in my portfolio but I wouldn’t suggest starting a new position in this stock at this time. There are still opportunities out there where you can pay 13x-14x FCF for a business that is growing EPS 9%-10%. If I am going to buy a business who is going to return the same amount over the next 10 years, I would much rather pay a smaller multiple to avoid any downside risk if interest rates go up.

