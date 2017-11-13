Ford Motor: Textbook Value?

There may be some - perhaps valid - cause for skepticism towards the future of Ford.

I was recently reading through Buffett's "Berkshire - Past, Present and Future" letter - great read, by the way - when, perhaps serendipitously, Ford Motor Company (F) showed up in a screener I've been using lately to help me find possible value stocks.

I was thinking of how Buffett credits Munger with changing his way of thinking:

The blueprint he gave me was simple: Forget what you know about buying fair businesses at wonderful prices; instead, buy wonderful businesses at fair prices.

Now, I'm not entirely sure if Ford is a fair business at a wonderful price or a wonderful business at a fair price. But it sure seems like a bargain to me right now...

The Balance Sheet

The first draft of this article was far more bullish than the article I now bring you: I had made a simple error in reading the chart below when I failed to acknowledge the second scale referencing the orange line for the tangible book value.

F data by YCharts

Upon realizing the error of my ways, I double checked how many shares are currently outstanding:

F Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

This information has led me to an article which, hopefully, will be far more useful to you, dear reader, and far less the appearance of me eating a hat as I wipe egg from my face. After all, a book value per share of about $35 (the number one gets to if they fail to read the second scale) is far greater than a tangible book value per share of $8.37 - the number I came up with I divided $33.24B by 3.972B outstanding shares.

Using that much more reasonable number, if we check with the possible creator of Mr. Market himself, one Mr. Graham, using his "Rule of 22", we derive a valuation point of $14.45. Still, something there for a value investor to be happy about, just not the ridiculous exuberance of a value investor looking to spend $12 to get $35 of value.

Concerns - Real Value

Whenever I find a "value" such as Ford appears to be, I find myself questioning assumptions on the balance sheet. Upon review of the September 30 numbers, there are some things I like. For example, the hard to define quantities like Intangibles and Goodwill are not accounted for. Additionally, I believe not assigning a value to Property/Plant/Equipment is prudent; of course, these assets do have value. However, circumstances in which Ford would find itself divesting itself of these assets is likely the same circumstance in which Ford finds itself no longer being... Ford. At least as we know it.

However, there may be some question as to the value of inventory on hand. SA contributor Max Greve has written a handful of articles explaining how companies like Uber and Lyft are making life particularly hard on traditional automakers like General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford.

However, inventory value on the current balance sheet amounts to around 1/5th the total value of assets. Even to the extreme of pessimism and assuming only 1/2 of that will sell, it's still fairly at that point the asset side of the balance sheet suffers by 10%. Even with the compelling nature of the above-mentioned articles from Mr. Greve, I think there may still be a little time before things change so substantially that 1/2 the existing inventory simply stops selling.

What does seem more likely is the rules of supply and demand kick in, Ford (GM, Honda, Toyota, etc.) reduces prices and sales increase (to the detriment and benefit of Uber, Lift, et. al. - not a bad model to be in... more cars sell and fewer riders right now, however, when the pendulum swings the other direction, more drivers available with affordable cars to ferry those who didn't buy and now don't want to buy...).

And concerns about the changing marketplace seem to be in the visibility of Ford's management: in his 2016 letter to shareholders, President and CEO Mark Fields addresses changes, specifically general market movement away from ownership to ownership of access to a shared vehicle. Time will tell how their efforts pay off, but the effort seems to be underway.

At any rate, some reduction in value assessed for inventory may be warranted in accordance with one's own pessimism or risk adversity... I use a 1/2 reduction because I feel it is overkill regarding any immediate term issues.

Analysis Summary

As I've expressed in my summary above, I'm optimistic about Ford. However, detractors do make some good points. Future technological change and regulatory consequences could be strong detriments to the future performance of the company. Also, for those of us in the bullish camp, we could be waiting a while for CEO Hackett's plans to create desired effects. However, his ambitions with electric propulsion and connected platforms may mitigate some of the possible deleterious effects of ridesharing and regulatory concerns. Progress, particularly progress with ambitious plans, can take time though.

While I'm reluctant to make any price projections for the stock, given current valuations, I'm comfortable assuming an eventual price per share of $15 per unit. In fact, Morgan Stanley just set an annual price target of $25. Still lagging current valuations, but if you place weight on the associated analysis, a purchase could make sense.

I'm not as optimistic as the folks at Morgan Stanley, thus my figure of $15. This is not due to skepticism on my part regarding their analysis; rather, I lack the knowledge and sophistication regarding finance to fully understand it. And, I'm more comfortable with a more conservative analysis which leaves less space to be wrong - $15 was the result of my own analysis, followed by placing a "buffer" which felt right. I do believe the $25 figure is a good ceiling for more aggressive analysis though.

Buy, Buy, Buy! But use a stop too!

While Ford definitely looks like a buy to me given how undervalued it appears to be, I do wonder what Mr. Market is seeing that I am not. A stop may be appropriate to limit losses in an unexpected change. For me, this has been a 10% trailing stop and there could be out of the money covered calls in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.