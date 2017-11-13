Seven Stars Cloud Group's (SSC) CEO Bruno Wu on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC)

Welcome to the Seven Stars Cloud Group’s Third Quarter 2017 Investor Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Jason Finkelstein, Vice President of Investor Relations at Seven Stars Cloud Group. Please go ahead.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you, operator. And welcome to the Seven Stars Cloud Group’s Q3 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Bruno Wu, Chairman and CEO, Robert Benya, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Simon Wang, CFO and Jason Wu, Director of Finance.

For simply the sake of clarity and communication fluidity, on the financial portion of this call, Jason will be reading prepared remarks regarding our financials on behalf of our CFO, Simon Wang. A webcast of today’s call will also be archived and available in the Events and Presentations section of the SSC corporate website for a minimum of 30 days.

Before we begin, I’ll read our Safe Harbor statement. We may make certain statements today, November 13, 2017 that are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. In addition, we are subject to a number of risks that may significantly impact our business and financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time-to-time in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis section of our corporate filings, copies of which can be obtained from the SEC or via our newly redesigned website www.sevenstarscloud.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Bruno Wu for opening remarks. Thank you.

Bruno Wu

Thank you, Jason. And thanks to everyone for joining our call.

Our transformation has steadily continued in Q3 as we have remained focused on business fundamentals; that is, operational integrity, controlling costs, disciplined investment, and a steady stream of strategic partnerships, all with the objective of increasing revenues and growing value and getting full position -- and build the formation of [technical difficulty] for 2018. With that in mind, year-to-date revenue for Seven Stars Cloud, a company aiming to become a global leader in providing the next-generation Artificial-Intelligent & Fintech Powered, Supply Chain and Digital Finance Solutions, was approximately $107 million. This is up a remarkably 23 times over the same period year-to-year in 2016, which totaled just $4.3 million. Q3 2017 revenue were US$30.72, an increase of over US$28.6 million or [17.6 million] sic (17.6 times) over the same Q3 period in 2016.

Further, as the business continues to scale, as we continue towards our optimal goal of net profitability, year-to-date gross profit was approximately US$5.8 million, or a 230% increase over the same year-to-date period in 2016.

As indicated in our 10-Q filed today, revenue for Q3 2017 decreased as compared to the prior Q2 quarters. There are two main reasons for that. One reason, the first is seasonality [Technical Difficulty] based on the electronic and ICT vertical that drove -- that’s only vertical that’s driven the year-to-date numbers. Enterprises business consumer purchases -- did not -- were very common transaction at downturn [ph] as typically seen in this product segment. Secondly, we anticipated a far more time-consuming and far reaching regulatory banking, financing, infrastructural [ph] hurdles that delayed that would otherwise have been anticipated Q3 and Q4 -- Q3 revenues that were of the [technical difficulty] revenue guidance provided at our onset of 2017.

In the midst of the fast [technical difficulty] transitional and transformational period, the Company has been operating through this year, it became more and more apparent that when a public listed and [technical difficulty] company specifically attempts to initially establish [technical difficulty] markets with [technical difficulty] regulatory banking authorities [technical difficulty]establishments, the process involves [technical difficulty] and that is by no means due to the lack effort on the product management employees of Sven Stars Cloud but rather simply a [ph] frustrating fact, [technical difficulty] in a extraordinary robust amount [technical difficulty]. However, we have known from our experiences and we will take these learnings with us and apply them to very deep and eminent pipeline of deals we have moving forward.

These obstacles really only surface during the very initial phases of partnership and business commencement and quickly dissolve once approval has been granted and allows business operational. Therefore, any missed revenue in Q3 have not evaporated but rather have simply been delayed to Q4 and particularly the new joint ventures will be core sectors, or energy and commodities that we have been trying to build out. So far, revenue this year has been focused on the electronic and ICT vertical only. Therefore, we will be iterating our 2017 $300 million guidance.

As far as the management team is concerned, I would like to introduce everyone to Mr. Robert Benya who has been brought on board in the newly established and critical position of President and Chief Revenue Officer. Bob is a highly distinguished media executive with over 35 years of experiences who has pioneered numerous businesses and product innovations in U.S. and the Scandinavian cable and television industries. He served as a Chief Revenue Officer on Road Runner High Speed Internet; Senior VP of AOL, Time Warner Interactive Video; and Senior Vice President of Time Warner Cable New York who helped to lead the transformation of the flattering cable business into multibillion dollar enterprise. From 2009 to 2017, he was the President and CEO of IN DEMAND, the pioneer and world leader in providing transactional entertainment through TV’s most innovative technologies with over $1 billion annual revenues, track record with M&A, product development, revenue-driven project management, experiences and leadership experiences will be instrumental in pairing out formation our into quarter four and 2018’s crucial growth phase and excitement begins.

On that note, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Bob Benya.

Robert Benya

Thank you, Bruno, and thank you for the kind introduction. Let me get right to it. When Bruno first approached me, I listened over dinner as he recounted the history of this company before he arrived and his transformational and broad designs for what he was attempting to construct. [Indiscernible] but most importantly, his thoughtfulness and comprehensive vision on finding ways to unlock for global businesses was something that I knew I wanted to be a part of.

By figuring out ways in which to apply the escalating and unwavering significance of AI, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing and big data all in effort to [technical difficulty] supply chain and digital finance capabilities of businesses and enterprises looking to expand operational and profit margins was something that I decisively knew I wanted to be a part of and help lead. Why and why now? One, because of the innovative model helping businesses enhance and unlock operational and capital value from both the supply chain and real assets; and two, the scalability that existed across new vertical industrial sectors through strategic partnerships ; and three quite frankly, a current valuation offering of very compelling opportunity to all stakeholders involved.

So, where does the company currently stand and where do I stand? Personally, I’m tasked with adding more vertical industries and revenue opportunities to be the and running supply chain management segment of this business, then guiding and supporting the formation and growth of the digital finance and derivative trading platform businesses.

I’ve outlined in the recently distributed investor and corporate presentations, which by the way can be found out on our website, our company is segmented into three parts, the brain and two hearts. The brain being the digital finance derivatives trading platform with a focus on leveraging the BBD brand with artificial intelligence driven financial data services as well as transactional platforms, index futures and derivative trading for both global commodities and energy clients. BBD is Asia’s leader in AI, artificial intelligence based big data solutions. Left heart consists of Intelligent Supply Chain Management and Supply Chain Finance, which is designed to ease operational and financing burdens and difficulties that exist for today’s businesses while at the same time bridging the gaps that exist between buyers and sellers by eliminating margin tremor [indiscernible]. And finally, the right heart of the business or Intelligent Digital Finance, which will allow clients from the left heart to take real assets and by leveraging our partnerships with the DBOT, Delaware Board of Trade and NextGen allow issuance and exchange of coins of real asset-backed securitize tokens and coins.

The way we can quickly expand the footprint of all three of these business segments is through our ability to partner with trade organizations and consortiums, government entities and other public and private companies just as we’ve done so far.

So, let me sum up this way before we review the financials. 2017 was both the transitional and transformational year. A transition away from the legacy business of the company and the transformation towards being a global leader in providing next-generation artificial intelligent and fintech powered supply chain and digital finance solutions.

Remarkably to this transitional and transformational build-out year, the company did something quite remarkable. It produced and continues to produce exponential growth on the revenue side. That’s almost unheard of for a company to do while simultaneously going through such a complete and thorough change. And finally and a big reason why I wanted to be a part of this company is the deep pipeline in future activity and deals that will take this company to the next level.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jason Wu, who will discuss the year-to-date and Q3 financials on behalf of our CFO, Simon Wang. So, I’m turning it over to you, Jason.

Jason Wu

Thank you, Bob. And now, the financials on behalf of our CFO, Simon Wang. All numbers are in U.S. dollars.

So, revenue for Q3 2017 was $30.2 million as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $28.6 million or 17.6 times. The increase was mainly due to our new business line acquired in January 2017. All revenues from January to the end of September of this year consisted primarily of our supply chain management business, in both the consumer electronic and information & communications technology verticals.

This increase was partially offset by a decrease of our legacy YOD business in the amount of $1.6 million, as the legacy YOD business shifts to a new exclusive distribution agreement with Zhejiang Yanhua Culture Media Co., Ltd. which was announced in Q4 2016. As revenue generated by Yanhua did not exceed the revenue sharing threshold, no additional revenue was recorded in Q3 2017. Year-to-date revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was approximately $106.7 million, as compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2016, which is 23.4 times increase.

Cost of revenues was approximately $28.3 million for Q3 2017 as compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2016. Our cost of revenues increased by $27.4 million, which is in line with increases in revenues. Our cost of revenues is primarily comprised of cost to purchase consumer electronics products from suppliers.

Gross profit ratio for Q3 2017 decreased by 38.61% from 45.06% to 6.45%, as the Wecast Services business, which currently is engaged mostly in lower margin consumer electronics, is still in its relative infancy and the business service offerings as well as profit sharing arrangements with a growing range of suppliers, are in transition.

Selling, general and administrative expense for Q3 2017 was $3.6 million as compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $1.3 million or 56%. The majority of the increase was due to; one, the increase of our sales and marketing expenses to introduce and promote our business models to various potential investors and business partners as well as promote Wecast Services, which was acquired in January 2017; and two, financial advisory expenses that were paid to independent professional companies to assist us being able to contact and negotiate with more business partners. The Company is also continuing to focus on more cost saving activities to reduce daily operating expenses.

Professional fees for Q3 2017 were $0.8 million as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $0.5 million. The increase in professional fees was mainly caused by the legal, valuation, auditing services incurred in Q3 2017 in relation to the acquisitions in January 2017 and increased audit service fees charged by our external auditor for the opening audit due to our auditor change in 2017.

Loss per share for Q3 was $0.05 as compared to loss per share of $0.05 for the same period in 2016. Year-to-date 2017 loss per share was $0.08 as compared to loss per share of $0.18 in the same period in 2016.

So that concludes management’s prepared remarks. I would now like to turn the call back to Jason Finkelstein for investors’ questions and management’s answers.

A - Jason Finkelstein

Thank you, Jason. So, at this point of call, I will ask questions to management that were e-mailed by investors prior to, and in some cases, during the call. Question number one. What do we expect to be the biggest growth drivers for 2018?

Bruno Wu

I’ll answer this question Jason. We have three growth engines [ph] that are now getting up to the speed. Number one is the smart supply chain. So, with the smart supply chain, we -- even that we only have one very small vertical going right now which is ICT and electronic component vertical which because of factor that we just secured -- we just managed to move over the supply chain finance after a five, six months long effort, since the time that we took over management control in May. That part of the business will grow, but the ICT and electronic component, smart supply chain business is relatively small compared to the energy and commodities vertical in the same supply [technical difficulty].

We also expect the profit margin will grow after we -- by the end of this quarter, beginning of next quarter that we supply the traditional and VPaaS system to it -- TPaaS [ph] and VPaaS system to it. So that’s growth engine number one with the supply chain management. We anticipate for this to have dramatic growth in revenue and top line into [technical difficulty]. But there two other engines we’re bidding out. One is, of course, the digital financing fintech based derivative -- index and derivatives platform as the issuance and tokenization platform. In that, we anticipate the revenue to start quarter one of next year and we have a pipeline of our products that will be released throughout the year and that will be a huge growth engine for the company. And on top of that a very unique ABST platform, which is asset-backed securitizing and otkenization platforms will also start to operate in Q1 to generate revenue in Q1 2018. So, these are three big growth [technical difficulty].

So, the first two engines or first one engine, the supply chain will mainly drive the top line -- well, it will drive the top line [technical difficulty] bottom line [technical difficulty] as we apply more and more [technical difficulty]supply technology to it when VPaaS and TPaas become operational. However, the other two engines, the ABST engine and financial -- digital financial derivative engine will drive -- mainly drive, not only the top line but with a relative -- a much higher bottom line. So, they will be mainly bottom line drivers.

Jason Finkelstein

Great. Can you walk us through briefly an example of a client, now or in the future, using SSC service from front to end, and how SSC provides value and basically how does SSC earn revenues?

Bruno Wu

Okay. If I take energy client as an example, our engine number one which is the supply chain, generates, for example, for argument [ph] sake, $600 million a year in revenue, because the fact that once [indiscernible] supply chain revenue, say $100 million of it is always in transition, assuming that the shipment is on two-month cycle. So that $100 million amount with many other sources assets become asset that we could do asset-backed securitization and tokenization, ABST. So, therefore, we have the asset-backed securitization benefits for the client [technical difficulties] supply chain management. So on top of that, we could also get our client to participate in the index. For example, if they’re trading between Middle East and -- mainly between Middle East and East Asian countries, particularly China, getting involved with index trading is crucial for them because that hedges against their risk. So, you see that’s how in one client’s incident, all the three engines for ecosystem but its own servicing the need, that one particular client.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. Can you briefly describe the company’s biggest challenges here and what in your mind was its biggest accomplishment?

Bruno Wu

Well, the biggest challenge, biggest challenge, as I said earlier was first of all the red tape, it takes longer. We have the clients, we have the partners but it always takes longer to get a venture set up, which is frustrating. For example to move over an old relationship of supply chain financing from a bank, and then ownership now takes about five to six months cycle. To set up just a bank account in Hong Kong takes two to three months for corporate. To set up in bank account and to get corporate setup with a bank account in Singapore takes one to two months; in China, three months. And also, there is a foreign currency control, which negatively impacts our ability to drive-up revenue. But however, I mean -- and also finding the right people for every vertical, find the right management team for every vertical, find the right partner, the best partner is also a challenge.

But, I think, we are -- we find the ways to overcome, we’re going through the curve, in a very, in effective attractive way as possible. But I’m very encouraged by the fact the company is in line [technical difficulty] I always internally describe the company as [technical difficulty] Oracle [ph] plus Palantir a 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, as you want. That would really put us in a very good position relative to our competitors now and three years from now. Because not only we are in the -- like Oracle and SAP Ariba, we’re in the supply chain area but we are really transforming the supply chain from a SaaS model toward selling software-as-a-service. So, you take a license fee and SaaS [technical difficulty] into a transitional SaaS model. Whereas, we operate platform-as-a-service, so we take a cut of the transactions and that’s revolutionary.

So, [technical difficulty] Oracle plus Palantir. So, Palantir is a company which we admire. And compared to Palantir, I think our model is also a step towards a different direction. We are both building our models based upon the core technology of dynamic ontology, which is [technical difficulty] platform [technical difficulty] and all these together. But however, again as Palantir is mainly doing a SaaS model, sales-as-a-service software services, we apply the Dynamic Ontology into verticals -- into business verticals to make a profit for the company. In this case, we have initially selected amongst other things, energy and commodity, which is two biggest verticals where the Dynamic Ontology model would make the sense. So I think in that sense, the challenge we were faced, the biggest challenge how do we find a model that makes us evergreen, make us a total winner in the big data AI era, how do we differentiate ourselves from other companies to find a monetization model in fintech rather than -- I mean, fintech with significant market dominance, with significant revenue and profit potential. I think we are extremely pleased that within last year that -- last few months really, we have been able to transfer and transform a lot of know-how that the Group has into Seven Stars Cloud. So, I think overall, we had challenges, we have overcome them; we are overcoming them; we are confident we will overcome them. So, we are extremely pleased that we are now sitting on a solid foundation of a good model into the future.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. The Company has previously announced the $437 million holding company that we used to fund the growth of the company and by shares in the open market, did it open, did the buyback shares ever occur, can you just update us specifically?

Bruno Wu

Yes. the $437 million worth of R&D was a fund setup with my holding group and the government of Guiyang, I mean it’s a parity of Guiyang. Now that fund has been set up. We can call upon this any time. The reason we didn’t -- we couldn’t move on to buying shares in the open market in the U.S. is because the Chinese government imposed foreign currency controls, as you know that has lasted for the last nine, ten months. So, it’s still there. So, the foreign direct investment approval in China for the purpose of buying stock is not getting approvals. And anything over US$5 million of sending R&D into investments into buying, making foreign investment takes a three, four, six-month approval process.

So, we anticipate for that to be relaxed over the next few months, but however, this has no -- zero negative impact upon us because the pure share price increase due to the fact -- only the light upon the fact that we’re buying shares that wouldn’t last. We are more focused on bringing the fundamentals of the company and good value for shareholders rather than a technical maneuver of buying shares; of course, we’d like to do that too. So, mean time, it has no negative impact upon that the funding of the business in China as most of the business is now truly global business. As you see the revenue that we have so far is almost about 80%, 90% from Hong Kong and ex-China as related to China. So, in summary, the $437 million is available; we can call upon that. There is a little bit of fixed interest payable back to the limited partners. So, it’s a little costly than on the normal front, but it’s available to us.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. In 2017, there were several private raises for the Company. Do you anticipate the need for further dilution via private raises in 2018?

Bruno Wu

Well, in 2017 there have been two raises. One is the pure insiders, management; and second raise is with the strategic partner. You’ll see the outcome of this that will result in a big revenue increase for the company in the weeks to come. So, it’s purely strategic. And in 2018 -- we like to avoid dilutions, but we are also going to be needing capital for expansion -- extract this, we are -- we have really taken a golden opportunity and a very, very position. So, we will balance that. I think one of the options is probably doing some convertible bonds rather than immediate dilution. And also, once we deliver the numbers because the per share performance going to improve and the top line also going to improve so dramatically. So, it’d be a balanced mark going forward. We will -- are not ruling [ph] this out, further private placements of particularly convertible bonds will keep the future open. But we’ll try to avoid dilution and make sure that per share value continues to go up.

Jason Finkelstein

Great. As far 2018 guidance, when do you expect to be able to provide that if at all?

Bruno Wu

We will try to do this in December. I think December and this January, we would have a very good picture and we will issue that guidance.

Jason Finkelstein

Okay. Next question? You’d mentioned in a press release that SuperApp is launching in Q4. With all the mentioned features that will be present at the launch -- will all the mentioned features be present at launch or should we expect the smaller version to start-off with? Is the lunch still on track?

Bruno Wu

Well, SuperApp is [technical difficult]. The prototype and beta tests are fully done and much ahead of the schedule. The question is we will use this, we will not launch this. I mean, SuperApp is sustain the state-of-the-art. Now, I want to say a few things. Number one is, we will not launch this as a standalone to seek -- or to consumer application. This will be launched as integral part of a PaaS system. In other words, it will be a way for our buyers and sellers on a supply chain to communicate with each other, rather than a business -- so it’s a business-to-business application as product -- persistent, rather than a standalone launch. So, it not only is on track, it’s already done.

The second very important thing I want to talk about is that the SuperApp is a very small part of the entire technical platform, technical IP that now company has. Let me give you some examples. We previously mentioned the PaaS system with both video PaaS and transactional PaaS. The transactional PaaS is targeting at commodities and energies and component, the stuff, they don’t have to see a visual presentation on it. But, consumer product and extra bit clients that we will use video PaaS, because that gives you ability to really seeing the product and giving the ability of negotiating whenever you are point-to-point or many points to many points, you can have a video conference up to 2,000 people [technical difficulty]. So, that’s all PaaS ,the VPaaS and TPaaS.

But we’re mostly proud of is the dynamic ontology system, which is really -- I think people in the world have not come to realization what dynamic ontology means. If they do, they will understand that this is the core of how you -- the core technology of how you translate the big data and make this into -- take this to a monetization model. So, ontology -- dynamic ontology is the bridge between the wealth of big data and the monetization in different industry sectors. So, that we’re particularly of proud; I think we’re particularly proud of, because I think we are using great companies as Palantir, inspired by it, and try to close the technical gap in certain niches. And I think we are way ahead in the application of the dynamic ontology. And on top of that we also have asset-backed securitization and tokenization platform and we are also in a business of -- we are also in the process of filing patents over another -- a lot of these technologies and a number of [technical difficulty] So that’s a question from the SuperApp.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. Back in June, you put out a press release regarding joint venture with He Ying Private Equity Fund. They were responsible, He Ying, for raising RMB50 billion or about $7.4 billion from investment partners such as government entities, banks and insurance companies at that point over the next 18 months. Can management advice, what the stage the agreement is at and maybe briefly elaborate how the money will be raised by them and how the churn of that fund can affect Seven Stars Cloud revenue?

Bruno Wu

Okay. This is a great question. Now, when we first did the deal to raise the He Ying Private Equity Fund, we were anticipating for that fund to be used as a supply chain finance fund. Later on, we found an alternative for the supply chain finance fund which is COSCO, world’s biggest logistic company. COSCO has $200 billion -- RMB 200 billion logistic and supply chain finance put already in place. So, COSCO has signed agreement with us, so they have replaced He Ying in the role of supply chain with identical $7.5 billion. We are now with COSCO fund in the supply chain talking to close fund to utilize that fund to establish regular supply chain deals. So, that’s on our supply chain side.

On He Ying side, they’re continuing with the $50 billion raise. I think they have 20% to 25% of this already raised. So, what we are doing now on He Ying fund, if we get He Ying fund to focus rather than supply chain finance on to ABST asset-based securitization fund, so He Ying is in the [technical difficult] business of buying assets, they will -- we will key up with some of the leading security houses and bankers, where the bankers do the regular ABS, we [indiscernible] and tokenization part of it. So, the He Ying fund, first of all, has changed its focus from supply chain finance, now we have COSCO. So, with the $7.4 billion we raise, we just try to finalize all the deals but we move it to -- so, we have a first engine, we have the supply chain at COSCO that’s more than enough. So, we are moving the He Ying one; we have already moved the He Ying one into a second engine which is ABST, asset-backed securitization and tokenization.

So, He Ying and us and the multiple banks will play a triangular partnership together where they will be buying the assets, the banks will be doing the asset-backed securitizations, where we will manage the whole process and do the tokenization, digitization part of it, which honestly has the highest margin, which we share with our partners. So, that’s the state of the He Ying fund right now.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. What is the reason behind the head quarter move to the U.S. and what is its process?

Bruno Wu

Well, the progress is going very, very well. We are now in the State of Connecticut where we’re now looking at building out a [technical difficulty] existing [technical difficulty] facility to build for and building a campus out of there, building out headquarter over there. So, there are multiple reasons for why moving the headquarters to the U.S.

Well, first of all, we are a world-wide company anyway. So, we anticipate in the years to come, this company will lead worldwide in the fintech space, in the AI space associated with fintech, AI space associated with blockchain and also we will be a leader in the dynamic ontology, particularly in the vertical -- I mean, the application and into various industry scenarios. And we see a lot of Chinese companies, we see lot of American companies, our clients that needed to modernize and digitize their way of doing business. So, we want to move to where our clients are, where our businesses are. And secondly is we also as part of our core business, we also are in the middle of -- we already can use it but we’re in the middle of acquiring a fully SSC [technical difficulty] license issuing securities -- digital securities issuing and trading platform and that’s U.S. license. That’s why we are to be fully positioned in the U.S. marketplace. And thirdly, I mean, thirdly as we see lot of talent base on East Coast, not just on the West Coast, the fintech, you see great talent base, lot of places on the East Coast that we see great management pools because this is now beyond Silicon Valley. This is now more into operational, more into real business scenarios rather than R&D-focused. So that’s why -- and also on top of that, if the U.S. tech [technical difficulty]that’s going to benefit us, but either way we have -- we’re going through a tax planning to make sure that the corporate the headquarter move will be a big thing, will be a positive thing for the company. Honestly, up until we got involved with the company, the company never had a real headquarter. It just was a very small setup, both in China and the U.S. Now, we are all positioned to become -- to build out a world class Company.

Jason Finkelstein

Next question, branding and specifically consistent branding is important for any company. Do you foresee any further changes to the company name moving forward?

Bruno Wu

I think the umbrella brand for the company is good. That’s going to stay for a long, long time, Seven Stars Cloud. We love the name, we love the logo. For various services, the company will be launching, [ph] for example, its issuance and the tokenization platform for security distribution, digital security distribution and trading, it will be probably under the next generation, NextGen X, so it’s NextGen Exchange. And for example, our dynamic ontology brand or core or brand will probably be -- will be branded at BBD, BBD Finance, because BBD is already the leader in AI, fintech AI in Asia, number one. So, we will -- there will be sub-brand, but Umbrella brand is not likely to change.

Jason Finkelstein

Next question. To what extent is the Chinese government, either municipal or federal play a direct or indirect role in your business?

Bruno Wu

Currently zero to very little. We have no -- early days in Guiyang, we try to set up -- we set up our fund, but far we have not applied that fund into any of the business verticals, because we find out that firstly, we don’t need it; secondly, we are high flying, we don’t need the unnecessary – more red tapes than we already have. So, but, they are available; if we need them, we’ll have them, particularly in a funding space. As far as to the business, particularly in the supply chain, we are talking to a lot of the companies; a lot of them are SOEs government owned companies. But they are acting on the business describing government derivatives -- directing. So, we are -- so our involvement with the government in China is limited at the current time to working with SOEs that is State Owned Enterprises.

Jason Finkelstein

Next question. Around middle of last year or end of this year, you had put out a press release regarding Red Coin and then there was a further press release regarding licensing the Red Coin platform. How does the Red Coin platform works exactly, how do you monetize that?

Bruno Wu

Well, as I said early on we are -- we have close to 10 core technologies, of course the most valuable one is dynamic ontology. We have Paas, we have ABST, we have ICO platforms, SuperApp and so on and so forth. Red Coin, but all these technologies, we will have two ways of monetizing them. One is, we will utilize it internally to benefit us, that’s what we are doing. Monetization way number two is we will use it -- we will of license it, we’ll customize and license it and sale to other people to make a profit. But, we’re also in the IP licensing and sell [ph]. So we can always customize and license to other people. So, that’s our way of [indiscernible]. So, we do have the business lines like Oracle and SAP and Microsoft has. So, this is -- Red Coin platform is a customized platform from ABST platform. So, it’s ABST -- our own core ABST platform customized and re-branded as Red Coin platform, as you see in the press release. That will be focusing -- the Red Coin platform will be focusing primarily on to REIT space R-E-I-T-S, which is the real estate asset-backed securitization business. So, this particular Hong Kong listco is transforming its business in blockchain [ph] and its number one business [indiscernible] because the owners real estate guys in this REIT, and they have done a $600 million REIT deal already. So now we’ll just make much more efficient and lucrative for them using our Red Coin platform.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you. The final question is just about headcount. What is the approximate current headcount and do you foresee this number changing in 2018?

Bruno Wu

The current headcount is exactly 49. We don’t see this number fluctuate too much because what we would like to do is we will like to form joint ventures and let the joint ventures from other cost with its legacy businesses, because when we form joint ventures we like to stay [indiscernible] you will see the announcement today where we see a joint venture -- former joint venture with Ocasia. In Ocasia, we get Ocasia to commit $0.5 billion and their revenue to it. And that revenue already pays for the joint venture personnel. So, we like to keep a linear mix headquarters and we like to the fixed cost as lower as possible. We will also be looking at how to mitigate and minimize some of the professional costs, which is pretty high, given the U.S. company, being NASDAQ listco. The headcount will grow as the business will grow exponentially. As Bob rightfully put it, we are in a transitional, transformational period with a great pathway of business and with exponential growth potentials. So the headcount will inevitably grow but will continue at a very modest pace.

Jason Finkelstein

Great. Thank you. So, I just want to thank Bruno, Bob, Simon and Jason. This concludes the Q&A portion of the SSC Q3 2017 Investor Call. To be alerted to news, events in a timely manner, the company recommends following us on Twitter with the handle @sevenstarscloud, signing up for SEC alerts at secfilings.com, exploring our newly launched website at www.sevenstarscloud.com or setting up Google or Yahoo alert with the keyword Seven Stars Cloud or NASDAQ ticker symbol SSC.

Thank you everyone participating and listening to the call today.

Bruno Wu

Thank you.

