Q3 Update For The Leverage For The Average Joe Portfolios

Introduced to the SA readership at the end of February, ( here) the Leveraged Investment Portfolios, aka the Excessive Dividend Portfolios have completed another quarter and continue to provide large dividends. This is a review of the Q3 performance of those portfolio. Each portfolio consists of the three largest UBS leveraged ETNs. These are the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL), and the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL). Rules establishing purchases and continued capital input through small incremental steps can be found in the original article. Real world data (Source: Yahoo, UBS) is used in establishing dividend receipts, portfolio purchases and portfolio value. Expenses are established at $7.00 per transaction.

The following chart shows the performance and dividends of each of the three components for Q3.

ETN Q1 Close Q2 Close Q3 Close Q2-Q3 Gain/(Loss) Q3 Distributions Total Gain/(Loss) BDCL $21.65 $19.72 $18.42 ($1.30) $0.8137 ($0.4863) MORL $17.73 $18.65 $18.75 $0.10 $0.8555 $0.9555 CEFL $17.44 $18.21 $18.72 $0.51 $0.7085 $1.2185

As you can see, once again, BDCL came up the biggest loser for the quarter, losing a total of 2.47%. However that was offset by 5.12 % total gains for MORL and 6.69% total gains for CEFL. Distribution yields for the quarter were 4.13% for BDCL, 4.59% for MORL and 3.89% for CEFL.

The Excessive Dividend Portfolios

The first portfolio was started in 2012 with an investment of $500.00. New portfolios are started at the beginning of each year. Each portfolio works as a Buy and Hold, dollar cost averaging strategy. Further rules and assumptions can be found in the original article referenced above. The chart below shows the input, and the distributions received for each of the five starts.

Start Input - Q3 2017 Input - Total to date Distributions Rec'd - Q3 2017 Distribution Increase from Q2 Distributions Rec'd - Total to date 2012 $143.00 $2,754.00 $154.42 9.39% $1,712.17 2013 $117.00 $2,203.00 $108.12 12.20% $ 984.28 2014 $104.00 $1,748.00 $ 80.69 5.37% $ 685.08 2015 $ 91.00 $1,345.00 $ 65.57 18.93% $ 429.90 2016 $ 78.00 $ 994.00 $ 51.39 14.38% $ 259.43 2017 $ 65.00 $ 695.00 $ 26.25 16.82% $ 68.68

Note: The average distribution increase this quarter across all of the portfolios is 12.85, up from 11.14% last quarter.

Due to the relatively low cost of each of the ETNs, each of the annual portfolios was able to make at least one purchase during Q2. The chart below shows the notes purchased for Q3 and the total notes held at the end of the quarter for each of the yearly starts.

Start Q2 Purchase BDCL Q2 Purchase MORL Q2 Purchase CEFL Total Held BDCL Total Held MORL Total Held CEFL 2012 16 0 0 143 39 25 2013 0 8 0 79 38 24 2014 8 0 0 47 39 22 2015 0 0 4 28 28 28 2016 0 4 0 24 24 20 2017 2 2 0 13 13 11

Costs for each portfolio are comprised of the purchase of notes and the associated commissions paid acquiring those notes. As noted above, commission is factored in at $7.00 per transaction. The source of funds for each portfolio are the amount paid in (Initial investment and weekly additional investment) and the substantial distributions paid on these ETNs, providing excessive dividends to the portfolio's owners. The chart below shows the cost of acquired notes, the expenses, total cost for each portfolio, total input to date and distributions reinvested.

Start Gross costs Expenses Total Cost Total Input Distributions Reinvested 2012 $4,085.93 $252.00 $4,337.93 $2,754.00 $1,583.93 2013 $2,836.74 $217.00 $3,053.74 $2,203.00 $ 850.74 2014 $2,092.31 $189.00 $2,281.31 $1,748.00 $ 533.31 2015 $1,522.63 $168.00 $1,690.63 $1,345.00 $ 345.63 2016 $1,082.06 $119.00 $1,201.06 $ 994.00 $ 207.06 2017 $ 670.96 $ 77.00 $ 747.96 $ 695.00 $ 52.96

The chart below shows the Cash on Hand, Note Value and Total Value of each portfolio as of the end of Q3.

Start Cash Value - End of Q3 Note Value - End of Q3 Total Value - End of Q3 2012 $132.24 $3,833.31 $3,965.55 2013 $133.54 $2,616.96 $2,750.50 2014 $151.77 $2,008.83 $2,160.60 2015 $ 84.27 $1,564.92 $1,649.19 2016 $ 52.37 $1,266.48 $1,318.85 2017 $ 15.72 $ 689.13 $ 704.85

Putting these all together for a picture of Q3, the following table shows Total Value at the end of Q2, the Total Cost at the end of Q3 and the Total Value for the End of Q3. Additionally, the chart shows the Net gain/Loss (Total Value - Total Cost) and the net change in value from Q2 to Q3.

Start Total Value End of Q2 Total Cost End of Q3 Total Value End of Q3 Net Gain/Loss Net change in G/L Q2 to Q3 2012 $3,826.46 $4,337.93 $3,965.55 ($372.38) ($ 155.75) 2013 $2,613.36 $3,053.74 $2,750.50 ($303.24) ($ 13.38) 2014 $1,864.19 $2,281.31 $2,160.60 ($120.71) $ 140.61 2015 $1,521.42 $1,690.63 $1,649.19 ($ 41.44) $ 44.85 2016 $1,213.22 $1,201.06 $1,318.85 $117.79 $ 25.87 2017 $ 633.90 $ 747.96 $ 704.85 ($ 27.00) ($ 16.11)

Net losses continue in the three oldest portfolios primarily due to the overweight of BDCL which continues to struggle. Three of the six portfolios showed gains for the quarter with two others showing a less than twenty dollar loss, paring overall losses. Also, the end of Q3 value in these portfolios exceeds the values in 2 out of 6 similar portfolios that invest in strictly the 3 major broad market ETFs. The following chart shows the Q2 ending values for the Excessive Dividend portfolios and the Average Joe Broad Market Portfolio (update coming soon).

Start Excessive Dividends Portfolio Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios 2012 $3,965.55 $3,981.73 2013 $2,750.50 $3,000.33 2014 $2,160.60 $2,175.53 2015 $1,649.19 $1,603.77 2016 $1,318.65 $1,189.65 2017 $ 704.85 $ 745.81

The major difference with the Excessive Dividend portfolios and any others is, of course, the distributions from the leveraged ETNs. The chart below shows the forward and trailing twelve month yields for cost, value and input dollars of these portfolios.

Start Fwd Yld on Cost Fwd Yld on Current Value Fwd Yld on Input TTM Yld on Cost TTM Yld on Current Value TTM Yld on Input 2012 14.24% 15.58% 22.43% 12.44% 13.60% 19.59% 2013 14.16% 15.72% 19.63% 12.10% 13.44% 16.78% 2014 14.15% 14.94% 18.46% 12.53% 13.24% 16.36% 2015 15.51% 15.90% 19.50% 13.02% 13.34% 16.36% 2016 17.12% 15.59% 20.68% 14.36% 13.08% 17.36% 2017 14.04% 14.90% 15.11% N/A N/A N/A

With the current forward yields on value up .75% in just one quarter and now averaging 15.44%, the Excessive Dividends portfolios offer a methodology and cash return that allows the average Joe's to take advantage of the benefits of leveraged ETN's "ownership" of many companies. BDCL, has investments in 42 companies, MORL has investments in 25 more companies and CEFL is invested in about 30 closed-end funds. And, although the ETN as an investment vehicle does not give the note holders direct ownership in these companies, the benefits in the form of distributions come piling on. Some may say these "dividends" are excessive.

