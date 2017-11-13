Swensen Six Review: 2 Approaches

Construction of the Swensen Six portfolio, as explained in David Swensen's book, Unconventional Success, is backed by logic. Basic to the portfolio is diversification and an equity orientation. Income is derived from each security. Below are the asset classes and suggested percentages that make up the Swensen Six.

U.S. Equities (VTI) (30%) While there are other ETFs or mutual funds one can use, I am providing possible examples.

Developed International Equities (VEA) (10%)

Emerging Market Equities (VWO) (10%)

Real Estate (VNQ) (20%)

U.S. Treasury Bonds (TLT) (15%)

U.S. Treasure Inflation Protected Securities (TIP) (15%)

The above asset classes provide for global diversity and there is a 70% equity orientation. Each asset class carries a percentage that will contribute to the portfolio while none completely dominate. The 50% allocation to real estate and treasuries provides protection against inflation and deflation.

The two portfolio management models explained here are: Strategic Asset Allocation Model and Tranche Momentum Model. The former is essentially a buy and hold model where the asset percentages are reviewed on a regular basis. Portfolio rebalanced might occur every quarter or once a year. To make the calculations easier for both portfolio models, I use a spreadsheet known as the Kipling, named after my pet dog.

Strategic Asset Allocation Model: Using the above six ETFs, there are two approaches one might use to manage a portfolio using these six asset classes. The first is the Strategic Asset Allocation Model and this is the one to use if following Swensen's guidance.

Main Menu of SAA Model: The important settings in the following screenshot are the Number of Offset Portfolios (1) and Max Number of Assets (6). The look-back periods and ROC weights do not apply to this model.

Strategic Asset Allocation Portfolio Recommendations: Based on current data, the Kipling recommends the investor place 15% of the portfolio in SHY instead of TLT as TLT is under-performing SHY. To invest in SHY instead of TLT is a personal decision. If following the SAA model by Swensen, the fluid 15% would go to TLT, regardless of its performance with respect to the cutoff ETF, SHY.

Other than rebalancing at least once a year, there is little to do with this portfolio. By waiting at least a year before rebalancing, one gains the tax advantage of not paying the higher tax rate on short-term gains.

Tranche Momentum Model: The Tranche Momentum Model (NYSE:TMM) is slightly more complex than the SAAM. For this model we set the Number of Offset Portfolios to 12 and the Period Between Offsets to 2. Without going into a lot of detail, this is done to minimize the impact or what one might call luck-of-review-day.

Based on a significant amount of back-testing, look-back periods of 60 and 100 trading days are used with 50% and 30% weights assigned respectively. The remaining 20% weight is allocated to volatility where low volatile securities are valued.

In the following example I selected no more than five of the six ETFs be part of the portfolio at any one time. If the portfolio is not too large, one might reduce the number to three (3) in an effort to concentrate the portfolio and invest only in the higher performing securities.

Tranche Momentum Recommendations: Based on the above settings in the Main Menu, the TMM model recommends not investing in TLT as it is under performing SHY. Even though 90 shares show up in the Required column, we would not invest in TLT at this time.

Portfolio Risk: Risk is an important component when managing any portfolio. The following Position Sizing worksheet evaluates the total portfolio to see what kind of risk is involved. What this worksheet attempts to accomplish is to measure the Current Portfolio Risk and then show what risk one might face based on changes to the existing portfolio. The worksheet also determines if the portfolio manager is over concentrating the portfolio in a particular security.

As a rule, I try to keep the portfolio risk around 5% or below. The Swensen Six actually turns out to be a rather conservative portfolio, due in large part to the holdings in TIP.

While space does not permit explanation of every nuance of the Tranche Momentum Model, one of the basic differences is that the Tranche Momentum Model provides for more downside protection vs. the Strategic Asset Allocation Model.

There will be times when the TTM recommends fewer than five securities. In deep bear markets, as we experienced in 2008 and early 2009, an investor would be entirely in cash or SHY. The SAA Model does not provide this type of down-side protection.

Due to the basic logic behind the initial selection of the Swensen Six securities, both models should serve investors quite well. For the young investor who has time to recover from bear markets and little time for portfolio management, the SAAM is the one to follow. For older investors who need down-side protection and wish to pay more attention to portfolio risk, the TMM is highly recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI,VEA,VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.