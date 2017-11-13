Obsidian Energy: Solid Returns

Obsidian Energy (OBE) is the successor to Penn West and is now on a growth trajectory living entirely within internally generated cash flow. Oil & gas investors should include this stock in their portfolios.

The operating data referenced herein are from Obsidian's November 2017 financial disclosure and are in Canadian funds. Obsidian expects to produce 31,000 to 32,000 barrels and day for 2018. With operating expenses of $14 per barrel and G&A costs under $2.50, netbacks in 2018 should meet or exceed the $18.70 the company has displayed so far in 2017.

Source: Obsidian Energy

At that netback and production level, 2018 cash flows of $180 million are likely which is enough to fund the $125 million capital program; pay $10 million of decommissioning costs; and, reduce debt by $40 million or so. The current balance sheet has total debt (excluding the effect of working capital) of about $364 million or roughly twice cash flow.

Obsidian has a strong hedge book with 12,000 barrels a day of liquids hedged at over $50 per barrel WTI and about half of natural gas output hedged at $3.00 per Mcf or better.

In US dollars, Obsidian trades at $1.20 per share somewhere close to 5 times cash flow. This is cheap for a producer growing at 5% from internally generated cash, and the company has reasonable leverage to higher commodity prices with good downside protection from its hedge book.

I see Obsidian at $2.00 US per share in 2018. I am long the stock and adding to my position on the strength of its recent operational performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.