Verizon: Rating Update

Verizon Communications' (VZ) stock price recently declined to near five-year lows below $45 per share, significantly underperforming the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices:



In the last five-year period, the company has underperformed the major indices by a wide margin:

3Q17 Earnings



Verizon announced its most recent quarterly earnings on October 19:

Quarterly net income was essentially flat year-over-year, but operating income jumped by 10% primarily due to the increase in operating revenues, partially offset by increases in cost of services as well as depreciation and amortization expense. The following graph shows that Verizon's operating margin is near all-time highs:

The company expects 2017 revenues, on an organic basis, to be flat from 2016 and capital spending for 2017 to be at the lower end of the range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion, which is in-line with its ten-year history:

Protected Dividend Yield of 5.3%

Verizon enjoys a steady revenue stream with relatively low level of seasonality and cyclicality. Even though the company's stock price has fluctuated in the last two decades, its revenue has exhibited a fairly steady upward trend:



In addition, Verizon's debt to asset ratio is at manageable levels for a company with relatively stable revenue stream, even though the debt level jumped in early 2014 with the company's $130 billion purchase of the remaining 45% stake of the Verizon Wireless venture from Vodafone:

As the above graph illustrates, the company's debt to asset ratio was below 50% as of the most recent quarter-end. This is in stark contrast to other companies that are leveraging their balance sheets in order to satisfy their shareholders' expectation of ever-increasing dividends, while increasing risk, with one example being Philip Morris (PM):

As the above graph illustrates, Philip Morris had to significantly scale back annual dividend growth as its debt to asset ratio approached 100%, but this is not the case for Verizon. I discussed this issue in detail in Why Did Philip Morris Really Sink?

Bottom Line

With the 10% decline in Verizon's stock price in just six weeks, long-term investors are presented with a solid buying opportunity.

I will monitor the company's debt to asset ratio as well as its profit margins for any red flags that may emerge in the future. Having said that, I rate Verizon BUY.

