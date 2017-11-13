Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

What is the decay?

Most of the time a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 11/10/2017 market closing



Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 1.35% 0.00% 0.00% 21.39% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 3.71% -0.34% -0.11% 70.45% 6.28% 2.09% -3 SPXU -3.70% 0.35% 0.12% -44.11% 20.06% 6.69% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT -0.47% 0.00% 0.00% 3.72% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF -1.66% -0.25% -0.08% 5.48% -5.68% -1.89% -3 TMV 1.16% -0.25% -0.08% -14.92% -3.76% -1.25% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 4.00% 0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 11.75% -0.25% -0.08% 125.62% 23.32% 7.77% -3 SQQQ -11.53% 0.47% 0.16% -60.33% 41.97% 13.99% DJ 30 1 DIA 2.75% 0.00% 0.00% 27.47% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 7.91% -0.34% -0.11% 97.18% 14.77% 4.92% -3 SDOW -7.71% 0.54% 0.18% -51.83% 30.58% 10.19% Russell 2000 1 IWM -2.05% 0.00% 0.00% 19.35% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -6.34% -0.19% -0.06% 57.85% -0.20% -0.07% -3 TZA 6.12% -0.03% -0.01% -46.17% 11.88% 3.96% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 2.17% 0.00% 0.00% 1.58% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 6.17% -0.34% -0.11% -5.23% -9.97% -3.32% -3 ERY -6.52% -0.01% 0.00% -15.06% -10.32% -3.44% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 0.43% 0.00% 0.00% 14.11% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 0.80% -0.49% -0.16% 37.45% -4.88% -1.63% -3 DRV -1.22% 0.07% 0.02% -37.12% 5.21% 1.74% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -5.06% 0.00% 0.00% -0.72% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -16.75% -1.57% -0.52% -33.84% -31.68% -10.56% -3 DUST 15.97% 0.79% 0.26% -39.63% -41.79% -13.93% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 0.11% 0.00% 0.00% 33.55% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -0.26% -0.59% -0.20% 119.24% 18.59% 6.20% -3 EDZ -0.79% -0.46% -0.15% -61.63% 39.02% 13.01% Gold spot 1 GLD -1.43% 0.00% 0.00% 1.15% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -4.87% -0.58% -0.19% -4.78% -8.23% -2.74% -3 DGLD 4.25% -0.04% -0.01% -7.67% -4.22% -1.41% Silver spot 1 SLV -1.91% 0.00% 0.00% -9.17% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -7.21% -1.48% -0.49% -38.54% -11.03% -3.68% -3 DSLV 4.57% -1.16% -0.39% 9.68% -17.83% -5.94% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS -2.34% 0.00% 0.00% 4.70% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL -6.00% -1.32% -0.66% 8.49% -0.91% -0.46% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 26.13% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -15.52% 0.02% 0.01% 65.89% -12.50% -4.17% -3 LABD 14.96% -0.58% -0.19% -65.62% 12.77% 4.26% VIX Short Term Fut. 1 VXX -3.25% 0.00% 0.00% -72.95% 0.00% 0.00% 2 UVXY -7.49% -0.99% -0.50% -94.34% 51.56% 25.78%

BDCL is an Exchange-Traded Note. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The largest decay is in leveraged gold miners ((NYSEARCA:NUGT)). VIX futures ((NYSEARCA:UVXY)), silver ((NASDAQ:USLV)) and Business Development Companies ((NYSEARCA:BDCL)) are not far behind. All these decays are moderate (about -0.5% in Trade Drift, which is the drift normalized at 1x the underlying index exposure).

The highest positive drift was in inverse leveraged miners ((NYSEARCA:DUST)). It is also moderate (about 0.3% in Trade Drift).

In 1 year:

The two worst decays have been in leveraged gold miners, long (NUGT) and short (DUST). Both are in loss by more than 30%, whereas the underlying ((NYSEARCA:GDX)) is close to breakeven. Repeated swings in the index have resulted in a high beta-slippage on both sides.

The highest positive drift in 1 year is for the leveraged VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in an asymptotic loss. Then come the 3x inverse leveraged Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones.

Due to volatility, both long and short leveraged ETFs have decayed for bonds, energy and precious metals.

Due to a bullish trend with little volatility, both long and short leveraged ETFs based on the large cap indexes Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have a positive drift.

As a result, the inverse leveraged stock index ETFs were cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings. The real performance of hedging depends on the dates when the hedging position size is rebalanced. Past performance is not a guarantee for the future. When volatility comes back, leveraged stock index ETFs will suffer a negative drift.

Note of caution: The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here (sharing this link with traders and investors you know may save them a lot of money).

Click “follow” at the top to be notified of my dashboard monthly updates.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ,SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.