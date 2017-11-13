Quick Thoughts On UTG's Concluded Rights Offering, Part 1: Impact On Fund

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

From the press last Friday:

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE American: UTG) is pleased to announce preliminary results of its rights offering (“Rights Offering”). The Fund anticipates that it will issue a total of 14,314,706 new common shares on or about October 10, 2017 as a result of the Rights Offering which closed on October 4, 2017 (the “Expiration Date”). Due to high investor demand (estimated shares requested total between 14.8 million and 16.0 million depending on the receipt of “delivery-guaranteed” subscriptions), the Board of Directors of the Fund elected to exercise the Fund’s over-subscription privilege (as described in the Fund’s Prospectus dated August 28, 2017) thereby increasing the shares available for subscription by 25% over the initial offering. The additional shares issued as part of the over-subscription will be allocated only among record date shareholders who submitted over-subscription requests. Secondary over-subscription shares will be allocated pro rata among those fully exercising Record Date shareholders who over-subscribe based on the number of Rights originally issued to them by the Fund. The total anticipated new common shares to be issued will therefore consist of 11,451,765 shares issued related to the Fund’s primary subscription of shares and an additional 2,862,941 shares issued related to the Fund’s secondary over-subscription of shares. The foregoing numbers are estimates only. The Fund will announce the final results of the Rights Offering in a press release on or about October 10, 2017. The subscription price of $29.93 per share was established on the Expiration Date, which represented 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

In Part 1 of this article, we will look at the details of the recently completed rights offering or the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) and the impact of the offering on shareholders. Part 2 will examine the outlook of UTG towards the future.

The demand

UTG's rights offering was oversubscribed! With 34.3 million common shares of UTG, the maximum expansion (sans oversubscription) would have been an additional 11.5 million shares based on the 3-for-1 rights offering. However, because sufficient existing holders subscribed and submitted oversubscription requests, the offering became "oversubscribed" and UTG decided to exercise its oversubscription privilege and increase the new share amount by the maximum of 25%, adding 2.9 million new shares to the total. The total number of new UTG shares is therefore 14.3 million (which is still apparently less than the 14.8 to 16.0 million shares requested by all investors combined).

UTG's common shares outstanding will therefore increase from 34.3 million to 48.6 million, expanding the fund's share count by about 41.7%.

How does this compare with the 2015 and 2015 rights offerings? In 2015, the rights offering was not fully subscribed, and the fund's share count increased by only 18.3% (from 29.0 million to 34.3 million). In fact, only about 53% of the rights were exercised, with the remaining presumably expiring worthless.

Similarly, in 2012, the rights offering was also not fully subscribed. The 2012 offering was slightly better received than in 2015, with about 77% of the rights being exercised. The fund's share count increased by 25.5% (from 23.1 million to 29.0 million).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Reaves Utility Income Fund)

The dilution

As explained in Primer: What Is A CEF Rights Offering? (+UTG Case Study), a rights offering can be dilutive in two ways. The first is in terms of ownership percentage, in other words, an existing UTG holder who does not exercise their shares will have their ownership stake in the fund diluted. The second, and in my opinion the more important aspect, is whether the new shares are being sold for below NAV (dilutive offering) or above NAV (accretive offering).

In the case of this year's rights offering, unfortunately it is highly dilutive. This is a combination of the fund trading at a wide discount in the days prior to expiration, and the large number of new shares that are issued.

We can do a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation here. The subscription price of $29.93 represents a whopping -14.31% discount from the NAV of the fund, $34.93, on expiration day. To put this into perspective, the last time the discount exceeded this level was during the depths of the financial crisis (which is also why I considered the rights offering to be a great entry price for the fund).

Assuming that the fund will go out and buy the same portfolio for the new shares as the existing shares, it will have to use some of its earnings to "make up" the 14.31% shortfall for the 14.3 million new shares issued (which if you remember represented a 41.7% increase of the share count). This works out to be a -4.2% hit to the NAV -ouch!

This also means that the nominal discount of -8.42% on expiration day is actually only -4.39% once the discount is adjusted for the impact of dilution.

How does this compare with the 2015 and 2015 rights offering? We can see that the NAV hit of -4.2% this year is by far the worst of the three rights offerings. Note that the dilution was greater this year than in 2015, even though 2015 had the wider discount at expiration, because of the oversubscription of rights this year (whereas only 54% of rights were exercised in 2015).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Reaves Utility Income Fund)

Look out for this entry in the financial highlights of this year's financial report (to be released). In 2015, the NAV hit in dollar terms was -$0.67 per share, while in 2012, it was -$0.43 per share. For this year's offering, I estimate that the NAV hit will be about -$1.50 per share. Again, ouch! (Source: 2016 Annual Report for UTG)

Summary

There's no two ways about it: the -4.2% hit to NAV for UTG shareholders is terrible, and is the worst in history of rights offerings for the fund. This was due to a combination of the widening discount of the fund towards expiration, as well as the full exercise of the fund's oversubscription allotment.

The MIN portfolio took the full brunt of the damage, as noted in last month's report, though fortunately gains in the other CEFs made up for the -10% loss in UTG that month and the portfolio still narrowly made new monthly highs. For the Cambridge Income Laboratory portfolio, we picked up rights and exercised them, affording us an excellent entry point into the fund.

Stay tuned for Part 2, where we consider the outlook of UTG towards the future.

[Update: Since this article was initially released, UTG's new shares have been released to the market. Between 10/9 and 10/10, UTG's NAV declined by -$1.27, or -3.7%. As the benchmark ETF (Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)) increased by +1.3% on the day, the UTG's NAV loss due to the rights offering may be closer to -5.0%. We will know the exact loss attributable to the offering when the next report for UTG comes out].

Cambridge Income Laboratory

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund [CEF] and exchange-traded fund [ETF] portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas.

We currently have a limited-time only free trial running, please see: 5,000 Followers Celebration And Invitation To Join The Cambridge Income Laboratory On A Free Trial.

To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.