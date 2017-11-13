Ameresco: ROE Surge A New Trend

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) still offers a sound investment prospectus, and it is a good stock for a growth-oriented portfolio.

The company

AMRC is up 58% YTD, mainly outperforming the stock market indexes. The stock had been declining consistently since 2011 until mid-2016 when the trend reversed. One of the reasons that could have induced the reversal is the positive change in the ROE.

The return-on-equity is a powerful indicator that tells investors how efficient is a company using the investors' equity to generate net income. However, I like to go further and perform the DuPont ROE analysis because you have a multistep illustration of the ROE, and it is easier to spot the reasons for ROE changes over time and opportunities for improvement.

I constructed the DuPont ROE analysis using the FY data available from 2008 to 2016. From 2008 to 2013, ROE fell substantially from 24.6% to 0.9%. Between 2013 and 2015, the ROE remained stable close to 0%, and it was even negative for 2015. However, the ROE surged to positive territory once again in 2016. I believe that this is the start of a new trend considering how well AMRC has performed in 2017.

One of the key improvements in 2016 was the operating margin, standing at 4.6% in 2016, compared to 0.96% in 2013. In other words, the operating margin grew at an annualized rate of 1.18%. As the conditions improved from 2015 to 2016, AMRC has increased the financial leverage from 2.36 to 2.58. I believe that this is the right move from management to take advantage of the high construction demand. Also, the financial leverage in 2016 was below the 10-year average of 2.74.

What I would like to see in the future

In my opinion, the company should focus on improving the asset turnover. This ratio describes how efficiently the company generates a dollar of revenue per dollar of asset. As of 3Q2017, the company had revenues of $505.9 million. For 4Q2017, I expect sales for $190.4 million based on the performance from the previous two years. If my projection is in the ballpark, the company should report sales for $700 million. However, total assets are likely to be close to $920 million. The asset turnover for FY2017 would be 0.82. I expect that the company will focus efforts on improving the asset turnover in 2018 to boost the ROE.

Price target

As of October 31, 2017, analysts from Canaccord Genuity, Oppenheimer, and Roth Capital partners believe that AMRC will trade between $9.50 and $10.00, representing a target return of 13%.

In brief

I think that AMRC offers an excellent investment prospectus. The company has managed to turn around the ROE in 2016, and there are no foreseeable events that will break the new bullish trend. Also, analysts are confident about AMRC trading at higher prices within twelve months. If AMRC meets your investment objectives and risk tolerance, it is a good stock to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.