Ford Outperforms Competitors In October

Ford (F) announced October 2017 U.S. vehicle sales of just over 200K, up 6.2% from the same month in 2016. This mid-single-digit increase exceeded the 3.9% increase estimate from Kelley Blue Book. For the year, Ford has sold approximately 2.13 million vehicles, which is a 2% decline compared to 2016. These metrics are largely consistent with the overall auto industry that is expecting a full-year decrease of 2% to 4%, which was helped by the slight increase in October. Ford’s better than expected increase in October sales was largely fueled by increases in truck and SUV sales at increases of 11.4% and 5.3%, respectively. Both of these increases were partially offset by a decrease in car sales of 2.4% that has become a 2017 trend. Overall, retail increased 3.5% which was slightly higher than recent months, while fleet saw a large increase of 14.6% largely due to the timing of orders.

The shift from cars to SUVs and trucks is a continued positive trend for Ford largely due to the success of the F-Series trucks (up 11.1% YTD) and increasing popularity of SUVs - Explorer (up 6.2% YTD), Edge (up 4.2% YTD), and Flex (up 3.6% YTD). It is continuing to sell the right mix of vehicles in the U.S. which continues to push up the average transaction price. This shows that Ford isn’t just taking advantage of cars being loaded with more safety features and connectivity options, but it is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the consumer shift away from cars to larger vehicles. The key to Ford’s success is being able to continue selling these high margin vehicles led by the F-Series trucks. For example, the high series Super Duty increased its transaction pricing to $55,200, which is up $1,600 or nearly 3% from a year ago. With a new higher level trim limited edition being released this winter, I expect the success to continue. Additionally, the Ford Explorer and Edge continued to fuel an impressive year-to-date through October for the SUV segment which is also adding to the average transaction price gains.

Despite the impressive sales gain, it must be noted Fleet sales increased 14.6% compared to October 2016 as sales totaled 52,331 vehicles following a 25.1% increase in September. While Ford notes that the increase is due to order timing and there isn’t anything special to note, it is certainly something to keep an eye on. Looking back, Fleet sales were down 0.2% in August and 26.4% in July, which backs management’s case that it may just be evening out. Fleet sales are important to watch because they are usually sold for less profit and lower trim models, which could offset the average transaction price gains being added by the F-Series and SUV segments. This will certainly be a metric I’m looking at in November and December to see if the Fleet sales return to a normal growth rate.

Ford’s vehicle inventory finished October at 636,907 vehicles, or 79 days supply, which is a slight increase on a per vehicle basis from 619,191 vehicles, or 72 days, in September. Despite this increase, it is important to note that the largest driver of this increase is the truck segment, which is the company’s best-selling segment. Ford’s inventory levels were slightly lower than their largest domestic competitor, General Motors (GM). GM finished October with 80 days supply compared to Ford’s 79 days. While GM has the highest market share on the US retail market at 17%, Ford is trying to replicate their own success in China where Ford announced a 5% decrease in October sales in China. While this is a much smaller number of Ford vehicles at 106K being sold in China compared to 200K in the US. Despite another strong month from the strong Lincoln brand month which has increased 85% year-to-date, the company has only increased sales by 5% or nearly 47K vehicles compared to year-to-date sales through October 2016.

Aside from monthly sales, Ford gave an update on their strategy on October 4th. The two main takeaways from the announcement were Ford’s cost reduction initiative and an enhanced focus on smart vehicles. Both of these are positive takeaways. From a cost standpoint, it’s easy for a corporation to increase costs due to increased profitability; however, it’s important for corporations to remain lean and agile to respond to external factors. This is something most of the automakers failed with during the Great Recession. While Ford has made great strides in factory automation, they recently announced a new initiative to introduce new mechanical exoskeletons for their factory workers in an effort increase productivity and reduce the physical damage of repetitive tasks over many years. If successful, this will help reduce costs in the future which is an important part of their future strategy.

After another busy month, the stock saw significant appreciation in September to nearly $12 per share and remained consistent through mid-November. At this level, PE ratio of approximately 10.9 (both figures as of 11/11/17); it appears to be undervalued compared to the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 22.3 and the industry average of 14. Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield around 5%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are clearly peaking, Ford is perfectly positioned to increase its average transaction price with its larger vehicle offering including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer. Additionally, the stock should see some favorability as Houston recovers from Hurricane Harvey where it has a strong market share. With this low valuation and this favorability, I expect Ford to finish out 2017 ahead of competitors which is exactly what they did in October (only trailing Nissan and Volkswagen).

Given this low valuation and the long-term optimism with Ford, I'm extremely encouraged by the U.S. sales results. I'm excited about the company's future. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors an above-5% dividend yield to own the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.