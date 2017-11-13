Transports Weekly Snapshot - Transports Pause Turns To A Major Slide

Demand trends remain highly positive, capacity in the U.S. is expected to lead to further freight rate increases.

The XTN transports index is now up 7.5 percent; whereas the SPY is up 15.5 percent.

As we closed the week on November 10th, transports saw a pause in performance since late-September turn into a major slide. The tax reform policies that have been working their ways through U.S. Congress have had a more dramatic impact on transports than broader markets.

This has not yet created broad-based substantial buying opportunities as stronger peers have not been impacted as much. Continued choppiness will lead to potential opportunities for the remainder of 2017. With the degree of volatility between transports and broader markets, I am not throwing in the towel just yet for parity.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 12.6 percent, as highlighted in green. Volatility in transports has intensified, leading to stronger underperformance. The anomaly continues to be the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 14.6 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 25.4 and 28.6 percent; technology has been a very strong performer for the year.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 14.9 to 18.5 percent. Mid and small cap indices remain slightly lower. Transports indices continue to lag broader markets.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 44th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased substantially with the SPY up by 8 percentage points. The SPY declined by 10 basis points (bps) to 15.5 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 330 bps to 7.5 percent for 2017.

Transports have displayed greater volatility than broader indices all throughout the year. The recent sell-off was an example of this as the market was negatively impacted by the unfolding of tax reform policies at both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate bills.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mixed with leaders including Canadian National (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP) and Genesee & Wyoming (GWR). Rail operators were not a major weight on weaker transports performance this past week. With a month and a half remaining, performance may stay near current levels by year-end.

Week forty-four of 2017 witnessed the ninth consecutive YoY growth trend from week 35’s negative result (only the second negative result for the year). The rate of improvement declined from the previous week. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mostly down for the week, with exceptions being Trinity Industries (TRN) and GATX Corporation (GATX). Based on where performance has been for the year, Trinity and Greenbrier Companies (GBX) leading this group remains a likely outcome.

I continue to see distinct opinions on this group from analysts and Seeking Alpha contributors. The key moving forward will be whether or not the market can get back to growth in railcar deliveries and orders.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were largely down for the second consecutive week, with exceptions being P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) and USA Truck (USAK) once again. I view smaller peers as much riskier investment options and do not see a good risk/reward balance at today’s levels. I recognize that momentum could still carry them further, but will continue to focus on larger peers as the more optimal investments.

I think that investors should continue to look at this industry closely over the next few quarters. Investors really need to set expectations based upon investment objectives for truckload companies.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers were all down for the week as well, following truckload peers. Who would have thought that Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) would have eventually caught up with Saia (SAIA)? My selling of Old Dominion a little while back was prudent in reducing some truck exposure, but in hindsight, was a bad move. I am not going to chase the company for potentially higher returns next, but rather will look to the next down-cycle opportunity.

Both Old Dominion and Saia are the best options during any pullbacks. This means prices somewhere around $105 to $55 per share for those looking for a solid entry level.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were al down for the week, led by strong declines for air cargo lessors. Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) continues to see pressure from debt offerings and most recently, missed earnings expectations. Despite the inconsistencies during 2017, the company offers much more upside potential than its peer, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG).

The package and delivery company rally seems to have lost a bit of steam, which even sent shares of Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) down for the week. Recent upgrades have been coming in and I remain positive on the group.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mixed for the week with CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Expeditors International (EXPD) all up. Most all peers in this group witnessed strong run-ups post third quarter earnings beats and larger peers remain poised for solid performance.

I view smaller peers in this group similarly as within the trucking industry. Investors really need to have discipline and focus on their investment strategies to decide whether smaller companies are a good fit.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, last week’s performance was mixed for the second week across different peers. The most notable positive results were Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) and Danaos Corporation (DAC). Textainer’s earnings result propelled the stock price to greater than 210 percent from last year’s close. Will the company catch CAI International (CAI)? Who knows.

Matson’s (MATX) momentum has faded as the company was unsuccessful in breaking through the $30 per share level. For charter owners and managers, most peers were down, while select companies were positive. I remain cautious on charter peers as they have clearly not witnessed similar progression as container lessors.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was once again mostly negative. Bright spots were marginal at best, and included Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and United Continental Holdings (UAL). There is a myriad of events that have negatively impacted the industry, as well as specific companies. American Airlines Group (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) have now dipped into negative territory leaving only Southwest Airlines (LUV) as the sole positive performer for the year.

My focus within this group remains on Alaska Air Group (ALK). There is a lot of negative sentiment as the stock has been beaten up badly. The company has garnered a lot of negative focus, especially since its history over the past decade has been so strong. Alaska Air is still in an attractive investment position for the long-term.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the forty-fourth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.4 percent with carload traffic up 4 percent, down 10-bps - and intermodal traffic up 4.9 percent, flat. Week forty-four performance declined from the previous week.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 4.9 percent for the first forty-four weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.5 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.1 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 1 percent, as improvement remains in positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.8 percent, down 10 bps. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have increased very strongly during the month of October. Average pricing is up double digits for both directions from last year. Fuel surcharges are looking better as a solid contributor with oil prices remaining higher.

Week forty-four witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 107,000 carloads carried. This reflected a -7.8 percent decline versus last year, the eighth consecutive decline. Grain performance was down, at -16.6 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the eleventh consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -9.7 percent versus last year - the seventeenth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 2.3 percent, petroleum products were up 1.9 percent, the fifth consecutive week of positive performance, and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 24.8 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: DAT Solutions, DAT Trendlines

As stated above, trucking stocks have mostly been down of late with the primary exceptions being smaller peers. This result lends itself more to the political impacts that have been effecting markets lately. With new tax reform policies largely expected to become reality, markets are gauging to what degree there will be positive impacts. The recent delay prospects of reform sent a blow to transports, notably to trucking peers.

Diesel prices increased and were up 16.7 percent versus last year as of November 6 th, a 3-percentage-point increase from the previous week. Spot market pricing remained up strongly. For the week through November 4 th, spot market loads remained up over 110 percent YoY, while capacity was up a percent. Dry van, flatbed and reefer rates were all up over 20 percent from last year.

Air Cargo

Despite the recent sell-off for Atlas Air, the company did provide highly positive remarks for the upcoming quarter and into 2018. The company sited growth in Asia and the expansion of the global middle class as core drivers for further growth over the near-term. Aside from leverage raises and earnings misses, the company has been working through union labor issues as well. Like other airlines, pilot retainage has been declining.

There is no indication that air cargo is going to decline for 2017, and the near-term remains strongly optimistic. Despite rosy prospects, as evident from Atlas Air, not all is a straight line to profits. Investors should continue to monitor challenges outside of demand trends in order to maximize their investments.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). As we head to November, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

YoY, Trans-Pacific freight rates have remained down greater than 20 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. Recent improvement momentum has once again turned negative. Asia to Europe rates have declined by greater than double-digits for North Europe and the Mediterranean. Trans-Atlantic rates have turned modestly positive.

As heard on Matson’s call, the continued focus for global container shippers is whether a race for increasing capacity will once again lead to a supply glut, crimping freight rates. Investors will need to see global container shipping companies exercise better discipline to instill confidence in the near-term.

North America Seaports

There are indications that the new Panama Canal locks, which opened in late-June 2016, have led to increasing demand for East and Gulf coast seaports along the U.S. However, this has not led to a decline in West Coast shipping volumes, as 2017 has been a very solid year for container growth in North America. As an example, Los Angeles has witnessed its container growth rise to new records pushing through 9 million on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis.

Competitive dynamics reach beyond U.S. borders as both Canada and Mexico look to increase container volumes. This necessitates the perpetual increase in investments by seaports to compete. A clear example of this is Oakland’s foray to build the largest logistics hub within the boundaries of a U.S. seaport. This type of development is expected to reduce cost by providing transload capacity within the terminal for distribution. The most recent monthly North America seaport TEU report is located here.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by 90 bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 13.1 percent for the year versus the 12.1 percent result for the Canadian index, which reflected an 80-bps increase.

There has been a significant weakening for the Mexico index leading into another round of North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) discussion and dare I say, negotiation. Ironically, the Canadian index continues to push higher. With President Trump’s successful Asia trip regarding trade, it is looking like markets are getting very leery regarding how the U.S. and Mexico’s relationship will pan out.

Summary

Performance for transports dropped precipitously this past week. I attribute this movement based upon disappointment from the potential delay of tax reform policies. Broader markets did show some weakness, but the degree was nowhere near the downturn that transports witnessed.

Investors need to recognize two things. First demand trends and pricing continue to be favorable near-term tailwinds for transports in general. Second, the market is more focused today on how tax reform policies will eventually become law. This creates a disconnect to a degree for some companies within transports. Overall, transports are not largely discounted (airline industry as an exception), but there are select buying opportunities for the near-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, CNI, DPSGY, FDX, GBX, HUBG, JBHT, KSU, MATX, SNDR, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.