Don't Forget That Valuation Still Matters, So Avoid These DGI Names For Now

Here are three stocks to be wary of. They are trading at valuations that far exceed their normal range, making it likely they disappoint investors over the next several years.

The dividends are safe. But at what cost? Those who are not careful could be signing up for long term P/E compression that hurts capital gains, negating the dividend benefits.

However, the valuations for these stocks are now - in many cases - demand share prices that far exceed their historical norms.

Dividend growth investing is a fantastic investment strategy that can build incredible wealth when investors get valuations right, and hold for the long term. Every investor has different circumstances, goals, and time horizons - and I have decided that dividend growth investing is my "way to go". However, dividend growth investing has gotten a lot of attention in the low interest rate environment since the recession. This investing strategy is still a brilliant investing method, but investors should be extra cautious these days. The list of household dividend names is littered with stocks that have been inflated to silly valuations. With valuations this high, the benefits of dividend growth investing can be negated as P/E compression is likely for various dividend champions over the coming years.

There have been two "rising tide" like forces pushing shares of dividend growth stocks higher. The first is a low interest rate environment, and the second is a rising market. Thanks to the QE policy of the US during the years following the recession, Treasury yields had begun to decline with the past 5-6 year stretch bearing very little return on Treasuries:

This negatively impacted the options for a portion of the investor base that A) sought safety after seeing the market implode a few years earlier, and B) needed an income generating security as the low yield Treasuries were no longer sufficient. The safe income of dividend "champions" - those that have increased dividends for 25+ consecutive years, and added capital appreciation (naturally present with a stock) attracted a lot of these investors.

In addition, the market has long since recovered from the crash almost a decade ago, and is now at all time high levels. We currently remain in an epic bull market that is beginning to seem a bit long in the tooth.

The market has run rampant since the recession, with only a small "breather" period taking place from 2015-2016. The market is in a seemingly endless bull market driven by factors ranging from the effects of QE, to the presidential election result, to speculation about corporate tax reform, to positive economic developments. It seems like its been a musical chairs of reasons to buy stocks. The market has had a tough time losing over the past five years! The current bull market we are in is actually the second longest in history without at least one 20% correction during its trajectory. The problem is that earnings haven't kept pace and now market wide valuations have become very stretched. Source

The S&P 500 is trading now at almost 26X earnings, which is at its highest level (ignoring the blip in 2009) since the days of the dot com bubble. Over time, dividend paying stocks have been pushed higher along with the rest of the market. The higher stock prices have pushed down the yields of dividend champions considerably. Five years ago, the collective dividend yield of "dividend champions" was 2.93% as an average. Today, that has sunk to 2.31%. That is more than a 26% drop in yield!

Obviously, the yield dropping means that share price appreciation has outpaced the growth of the dividends paid out by these companies. A drop in dividend yield in itself is not the red flag. It is a beacon for further investigation. The takeaway from this is that investors should be very careful these days of where they invest new capital. The following names are a collection of household companies that will not live up to their lofty reputations.



The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)

Coca-Cola is one of the most cherished names among dividend growth investors, and famous for its place as a staple in Warren Buffett's portfolio. However, the valuation as crept higher over time, and now resides in silly territory.

Despite a nosebleed valuation, Coca-Cola's earnings and revenue growth have been retracting over the past decade due to some restructuring (re-franchising bottling operations that has impacted revenues in exchange for higher margins), and market headwinds thanks to more social awareness towards obesity.

The dividend has continued to climb, but so have debt levels. With more than $45B in long term debt, Coca-Cola will have to pay the piper at some point. When it does, the stock will reflect these pains. With its current P/E ratio more than double that of its average of 21X over the past decade, Coca-Cola is an obvious candidate for long term P/E contraction. It is hard to see a path to satisfaction for new money flowing into Coca-Cola stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)

Procter & Gamble at first glance checks off a lot of the boxes when looking for a great long term investment. It is a dividend champion with an impressive 61 consecutive dividend increases. It boasts a basket full of brands under its portfolio with more than $1B in annual sales, making it a market leader throughout the consumer products industry. My investing style looks towards macro trends in the future, and the pole position on products that a growing population will always need - certainly has value. However when you look deeper, you will find that Procter & Gamble has gotten "too big" for its own good. Revenues and earnings have struggled:

PG Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Procter & Gamble began to address this in 2016 by divesting various brands in order to "slim down" and put itself in a position to achieve growth. It is too early to know the results of this initiative, especially when the company is being pulled in different directions. As the company tries to find harmony and traction in change, the dividend growth has suffered with a meager 1.5% raise last year, and 3% raise this year. A company that is trying to find itself while pacing its dividend with inflation, should not be trading at more than 23X earnings. Over the past decade, shares have hovered a bit lower in the 19X earnings neighborhood. At this valuation, P&G is an inflation hedge over the next several years - not a wealth creator.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)

Sherwin-Williams is one of the best examples of high quality stocks running rampant within the list of dividend champions. And unlike the two cases above, Sherwin-Williams is growing wonderfully. Both revenues and earnings have marched higher throughout the decade.

How has Sherwin-Williams managed this growth? It helps when your business model is making cans of paint for a very low input cost compared to what you sell it for.

Sherwin-Williams is a titan in the paints and coatings industry, and has incredible market share after its block buster acquisition of Valspar last year. A truly high quality company such as this has not gone unnoticed by investors. Shares have seen massive appreciation, and valuations have jumped off of the page as a result.

Now, the stock is trading at more than 34X earnings despite its 10 year range averaging just under 23X earnings. Even a wonderful company can perform poorly as an investment if you grossly over pay for shares.

What is the point? These very well known companies are considered "blue chips", and are commonly found in the portfolios of dividend growth investors. Yet, they are trading at valuations that are significantly higher than the norms they have traded at in the past. When you significantly over pay, you are going to get hurt when those valuations eventually begin to revert to the mean and correct themselves.

This is not a call to sell these names, or avoid them forever. I am actually long Sherwin-Williams, but I bought at a valuation that is much more reasonable than what it currently is, and I bought those shares within the past year and a half. Again, it is important to stay disciplined when it comes to value. The current state of the stock market is like a feeding frenzy, but the music will eventually stop. Value will matter again. It always does eventually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.