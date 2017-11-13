Teekay Corporation: Accounting And Communication Need To Improve

Back when there was a lively debate on how to improve the Teekay Offshore (TOO) situation, no one publicly knew the extent to which the situation had deteriorated at the subsidiary. This had far reaching consequences for the parent company Teekay Corporation (TK) because the parent had substantial loan guarantees of the loans made to Teekay Offshore. Without all of the information, it becomes impossible to judge the risks and future prospects accurately. So determining a future investment in Teekay becomes much more of a gamble than the investor may realize.

Source: Teekay Corporation Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, there were more than a few impairment charges taken. Teekay Offshore (TOO) reported a giant loss due to impairment charges. The parent managed to wipe away much of that loss with a deferred gain. Deferred gains are definitely allowed accounting. But there are far more direct and conservative methods available to deal with gains. This management has been playing too many allowable games with the accounting system for shareholders to figure out what is going on. Now there also are impairment charges at Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) on top of the sizable impairment charges at Teekay Offshore.

What's becoming abundantly clear is that the situation throughout the Teekay organization was becoming very tenuous. It was previously noted that Teekay had nearly exhausted the various credit lines. The subsidiary credit lines were pretty much accounted for also. Management was in the process of obtaining bids to rescue Teekay Offshore. Fortunately, the winning bidder rescued Teekay Offshore and prevented any lenders from forcing Teekay to honor its loan guarantees. But the public never realized the extent to which things deteriorated at the various subsidiaries until now.

Hundreds of millions of dollars of writeoffs do not happen overnight. They are an indication of legal but aggressive accounting. Writeoffs carry a lot of management discretion. But writeoffs of this magnitude stretch that discretion to the limits. This is something that the shareholders need to push management very hard to change in the future. Forcing writeoffs as the industry situation deteriorated probably would have forced management to act earlier and probably act differently. In all likelihood the results would have been less costly to shareholders. Clearly the need for the Brookfield cash was either conservatively stated or understated until that cash transaction was announced.

Source: Teekay Corporation Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

One of the things that has to be an all-time favorite is a free cash flow statement shown above that includes distributions that are not cash. The first footnote gets started on the non-cash items included as distributions. The individual investor can take these statements apart to figure out what's happening. But since companies are supposed to be run for the shareholders, it would help if less confusing statements are readily available.

The Brookfield transaction is going to put an end to a lot of in-kind distributions. But nothing confuses shareholders more than calling a non-cash distribution cash as shown above. The bottom line is that the free cash flow is basically negative. It is worse than shown on the statement above. The company very much needs to put a very clear parent company cash flow only statement. In fact non-consolidated parent company only statements should be shown first until the parent company can actually receive some of the subsidiary cash flows. Save the equity interests in various cash flows for another statement.

The parent company cash flow is just not all that significant at the current time. The parent company's prospects largely rely on the recovery of the subsidiaries and their ability to increase distributions to the unit holders (or shareholders). The consolidated cash flow statement is basically useless because the subsidiaries all need their cash flow for the foreseeable future. So the parent company cannot rely on any of the subsidiaries to provide cash to help pay any debt outstanding at the parent company level. For the size of the parent company, the current cash receipts from the subsidiaries are fairly small. The receipts are definitely not enough to service the parent company debt at the current time. The only thing the parent company really has of value are the holdings in the various subsidiaries that could be sold if needed.

There are projections that things are getting better in various markets. So down the road there could be a distribution increase or several distribution increases. Teekay has to get there first. Right now, the parent company has a decent cash balance from the Brookfield transaction. But shareholders will need to watch the recoveries of the subsidiaries closely to make sure the situation does not again become financially strained. Over the next nine months or so, the cash flow situation should improve markedly. If the markets served continue to improve, an investment in Teekay could be a real bonanza.

As these markets continue to improve, some of the accounting issues fade. During boom times, aggressive accounting is rarely an issue. It is during the inevitable downturn that conservative accounting provides an extra layer of safety. Management needs to make sure that the balance sheet is conservative at all times, not just during the boom times.

Management inaction and the latest writeoffs cost the parent company control of the general partnership of Teekay Offshore. One would hope that this management learns from this experience and changes its ways going forward. Indications of change always are hard to tell until the next crunch time. So some faith is necessary here. In the meantime, the markets served appear to offer the stock a bright future. The stock should be a good long-term winner. Investors need to rely on the communication of management for an accurate description of that bright future. Let's hope management does not disappoint in the future.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.