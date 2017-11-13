Overstock And TZero - The ICO Is Destined To Fail

Developments with the SEC mean that the ICO market will move off-shore and TZero will have no meaningful advantage over any other exchange.

The Overstock (OSTK) hype machine is running full steam, with the stock up over 3x since the summer and the CEO and other big name investors doing everything they can to fan the flames. The core of the hype seems to be around TZero, a distributed ledger, blockchain-based exchange for ICOs and other traditional securities that is 81% owned by Overstock. The TZero thesis is something along the lines of:

In the future, all securities trading will be done via a distributed ledger and TZero could take share of trading of traditional products like stocks and bonds

TZero can make the stock lending business more transparent and efficient. Investors like pension funds will be attracted to the market because TZero will share more of the borrow fee with them than the prime brokers, which will then attract investors who look for hard-to-borrow securities in a virtuous cycle

TZero can list ICOs, which are a trendy way to raise capital

TZero is the only "SEC compliant" exchange in the world, which will be a competitive advantage, allowing TZero to attract ICOs

It appears that the hype machine is running full steam in order to sell the company's own TZero ICO later this month. The reason why is obvious. If Overstock can manage to sell anywhere near the $500 million in ICO proceeds that they were talking about last month, it would provide sufficient capital for the company to last for many years. All without even selling any equity or incurring any debt. Can you imagine! It's basically free money - hundreds of millions of dollars of free money - and quite possibly more than the pre-hype market cap of the entire company. So, duh, the company is doing everything it can to hype up the process.

In this article, I will try to show that these points are above are either overblown or actually bogus. And as a result, the TZero ICO is likely to be a failure.

ICO Market Developments

To start, it's useful to see where we are in the world of ICOs generally.

On July 25th, the SEC issued a Section 21(A) Report confirming that issuers of distributed ledger or blockchain technology-based securities are in fact "securities" and the normal regulations apply. Here is an excerpt:

The SEC's Report of Investigation found that tokens offered and sold by a "virtual" organization known as "The DAO" were securities and therefore subject to the federal securities laws. The Report confirms that issuers of distributed ledger or blockchain technology-based securities must register offers and sales of such securities unless a valid exemption applies. Those participating in unregistered offerings also may be liable for violations of the securities laws. Additionally, securities exchanges providing for trading in these securities must register unless they are exempt.

What this means is that ICOs that constitute a "security" under the Howie test are subject to the normal US rules. It was an obvious eventual conclusion for the SEC, but I don't think the market has recognized how this will affect behavior going forward. The practical implications are:

All ICOs will have to find an exemption from SEC registration. The private placement exemption is available, but it requires that issuers do certain things: first, issuers must limit U.S. purchasers to accredited investors/qualified institutional buyers and, second, issuers must take steps to limit the general solicitation in the U.S. by, for example, blocking U.S. persons from accessing solicitation websites and not hyping the offering generally to the U.S. public (e.g. a public company not using an earnings call to hype its ICO).

using an earnings call to hype its ICO). While an exchange may be registered with the SEC, none of the securities on that exchange will be registered because all will be issued under private placements exempt from SEC registration. So, no securities on a hypothetical exchange will be "SEC approved" or even reviewed by the SEC at all. Several commenters on Seeking Alpha have argued that, because the TZero exchange is approved by the SEC, securities traded on it will be SEC approved and the same as securities traded on the NYSE and Nasdaq. This is incorrect.

Because the anti-fraud rules apply to the offering of an ICO that is a "security", the ICO issuer that allows any U.S. participation (broadly defined) will need to prepare an offering memorandum with complete financials, risk factors and other disclosures for investors. Accounts will need to be audited and bankers, if involved, will need to perform diligence. The offering will be subject to liability in the U.S.

ICOs Will Move Entirely Offshore

Does any of this really sound likely? After all, if you are able to go through the process of developing financial accounts and risk factors and are exposed to disclosure liability, why even do an ICO at all? Just raise capital using the traditional markets. ICOs are for companies that don't - or can't - get this type of documentation together.

It seems much more likely that the ICO market, to the extent that it remains active at all, moves entirely off-shore, completely excluding U.S. residents and persons (and perhaps residents and persons of other countries with developed securities laws), perhaps located in, shall we say, alternative or low-regulation jurisdictions. In that case, TZero not only has no advantage over any other ICO exchange because the exchange is SEC registered, it actually doesn't have a role at all given its location.

The TZero ICO - Where is the Offering Memorandum? And Has Overstock's Hype Machine Already Blown any Private Placement Exemption?

The TZero ICO press material in fact refers to this implicitly, saying that the terms of the tokens offered in the ICO "will be included in the offering memorandum". So where is this offering memorandum that presumably contains full disclosures regarding the TZero business, including financials, risk factors and an MD&A upon which the seller (Overstock) will take liability risk? Let's see it.

Further, has Overstock blown any possibility at using the private placement exemption by hyping its ICO on a website accessible to U.S. residents (with an actual countdown clock!) and all throughout its earnings call?

Is that the real reason the ICO has been delayed 15 days to November 30? Interestingly, their website still has a countdown clock showing that the ICO will launch in 3 days from when I am writing this. I guess management forgot to change that.

ICO SAFT Terms

I won't say anything around the terms of the tokens other than to say, we are really in a serious crypto bubble if a company like this can raise $500 million while offering only a discount on exchange fees and a percentage of future profits. If I'm an employee, officer or lawyer involved in this, I wouldn't want to be associated with the offering memorandum selling these securities with a 10 foot pole.

The Stock Lending Hype Narrative/Investor Dream

Going back to the purported advantages regarding stock lending through the TZero exchange, I will only add that large investors are already compensated by the brokers for lending their shares. Brokers that are efficient can offer good terms. If TZero can be more efficient than the other brokers and offer a higher rate to the lenders and lower rate to the borrowers, then great. But if that is the case, it will only be because they are either efficient or offer better pricing, and of course the existing brokers could implement any innovation (be it use of the blockchain or otherwise) to become just as efficient and offer a similar service or just adjust its pricing. It just doesn't stand to reason that TZero could have any sustainable advantage here over any existing player. If you are relying on any type of IP value here, you are dreaming. Name another exchange that has ever received any sustainable advantage based on IP.

Summary

In summary, I am skeptical we will see a TZero ICO launch by November 30. Even if we do, it is unlikely to be as wildly successful as Byrne has hyped. Even if Overstock perfectly rides the crypto bubble and somehow manages to raise several hundred million (for almost nothing) in an ICO, the TZero platform has very little long-term value. ICOs will increasingly exclude any U.S. participation to avoid U.S. securities liability. Therefore, the fact that TZero is the only U.S. registered exchange for ICOs is not an advantage; it is actually a disadvantage as the ICO market moves entirely off-shore. The ideas that TZero could be an exchange for traditional equity, debt securities or securities lending are just pipedreams. Existing brokers and exchanges and DTC can easily implement any blockchain solutions if they are more efficient (although I am doubtful given that traders do not want their trades public). A successful TZero ICO would, however, be a huge windfall to plaintiffs lawyers who will be suing TZero for years on the disclosure in the offering memorandum.

A final dose of reality - as far as I can tell, TZero has processed only 10 trades on its exchange in its entire history (see 10-Q), all of which have related to its own preferred stock that is listed on the exchange.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.