Saudi Arabian Game Of Thrones: Opportunities

Oil prices should continue to benefit, as with US defence names. Already, Saudi Arabia buys the most military weaponry from the US, and this looks likely to continue.

This "Game of Thrones" drama led to higher oil prices due to political instability in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia made bold moves by acting to purge corruption in the country, and was perceived to have played a part in the resignation of Lebanon's prime minister.

Saudi Arabian crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, shocked the world by rounding up many members of the elite - including princes, ministers, and business owners - with the aim of investigating them for corrupt dealings.

With respect to the markets, the direct implication was higher oil prices, with WTI Crude making fresh 52-week highs. Already in my previous article, I had mentioned oil prices were bubbling under the radar, with price action itching to break out.

By clamping down on corruption, the markets viewed Mohammed bin Salman as being more successful in consolidating his power going forward. As he had been a vocal supporter of extending OPEC output cuts in the past, the markets saw the event as oil-positive.

In addition, political uncertainty in Saudi Arabia and in the Middle East has previously translated to higher oil prices. Saudi Arabia not only launched an anti-corruption purge, but was involved in the resignation of Lebanon's prime minister which occurred during the same week itself.

Ex-prime minister Saad Hariri, from a televised broadcast in Saudi Arabia strangely, blamed Iran and Hezbollah for his decision, and mentioned an assassination plot against him. Doing so, he further stoked sectarian flames in the Middle East between the Sunnis (Saudi Arabia) and Shi'a (Iran, Hezbollah). Higher oil prices could have been a result of what the market perceived as further tensions in the Middle East going forward.

The first opportunity stemming from this Saudi Arabian "Game of Thrones" play would be higher oil prices going forward, with sectarian lines looking likely to be further stressed in the Middle East.

WTI Crude has already breached past resistance levels at $55/bbl, with the next resistance coming in at $60/bbl, as seen from the weekly chart below.

Investors can consider taking up a spot position in WTI Crude via a futures or CFD platform, with a take profit target at $60/bbl coupled with a stop loss below $52/bbl.

For more traditional investors, I would suggest buying an ETF that would provide a broad, diversified exposure to various oil names. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) provides an approximate 3% dividend yield, and should have a positive correlation with oil prices.

The second opportunity would be defence stocks. Shortly after the resignation of Lebanon prime minister Saad Hariri, a missile was launched towards Saudi Arabia's airport, but was intercepted by Saudi Arabia's defence. According to the US Air Force, the missile was launched by Iran.

If so, then Saudi Arabia's rivals in the region might have been riled up by the sudden resignation of Saad Hariri - perhaps perceived as influenced by Saudi Arabia, especially due to his interview being screened in Riyadh. Hariri's words have also gone far to stoke tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Further conflict in the region might prove a boon for defence names. Saudi Arabia and the United States have enjoyed good diplomatic relations. Both countries, especially now with Trump in power, have seen eye to eye with their hardline stances against Iran. Recently, during Trump's visit to the Middle East, Saudi Arabia inked defence and commercial deals with Boeing.

Growing tensions in the Middle East will likely lead to increased spending by Saudi Arabia on its military. At the moment, the country is already one of the largest arms importers in the world, and this looks set to continue.

Saudi Arabia and the United States sharing a parallel vision on where they stand in the Middle East will also likely lead to US military names enjoying a significant portion of Saudi Arabia military spending. Currently, the country that spends the most on American arms and weapons systems is, well...Saudi Arabia.

Investors can consider buying Boeing (BA), a maker of commercial aircraft, as well as a wide range of military and aerospace equipment. It is currently trading at 23.5x forward P/E (Source: Yahoo Finance), and pays about 2% dividend yield. I would not consider the stock as expensive given that the S&P 500 currently trades around 23.3x P/E, and this is a sound, defensive name with a low beta of 1.3.

The stock is on a very resilient uptrend, as seen from the chart below, and will likely benefit from increased military spending by Saudi Arabia, more so should sectarian tensions rise in the Middle East.

