NovoCure: Increasing Validation Of TTFields Indicative Of Future Upside

Top-line data from the STELLAR study in mesothelioma could come by the middle of next year, a significant catalyst considering it could lead to the filing of an HDE application to obtain approval.

There were several encouraging developments in third quarter earnings, and I go into more detail on these below.

Shares of Novocure (NVCR) have decreased by around 12% since my latest update piece titled ¨Acceleration In Active Optune Patients And Additional Indications For TTFields Point To Upside¨.

In the article I argued that even though shares had doubled since my prior update in April, second quarter earnings and other developments suggested that Optune was only the first step in realizing the full potential of TTFields in oncology. In May the firm announced the opening of two pilot trials to recruit pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas and also that they´d received humanitarian use device designation (HUD) from the FDA for treating pleural mesothelioma. That would mean that if final data from the phase 2 STELLAR study in 2018 is positive, the company could file an HDE application and obtain approval much sooner than would be possible via executing a pivotal phase 3 study.

Figure 2: Current metrics for STELLAR study and developments to date encouraging (source: Rodman and Renshaw presentation)

In June they announced that the first patient was enrolled in the RTOG Foundation's phase 2 pilot study evaluating Optune in combination with bevacizumab for patients with bevacizumab-refractory recurrent glioblastoma. I also highlighted second quarter results, which revealed a 59% increase in active patients on Optune (16% increase over the prior quarter) with revenues growing 167% to $34.9 million. Our hypothesis was coming true, that as the customer mix shifted to newly diagnosed GBM cases patients would stay longer periods of time on Optune. International growth was red hot, with Germany and EMEA markets revealing 238% growth in active patients.

Updates

Recent share price weakness probably is puzzling, considering that management appears to be executing and the fundamental thesis strengthening.

Novocure announced a record 28 presentations from externally led clinical research on Tumor Treating Fields at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) November 16th through the 19th. A whopping 60 abstracts on Tumor Treating Fields will be presented at SNO, the most important of which are two oral presentations. The increasing interest in the company´s technology in various indications bodes well for future business development and progression of the pipeline.

Third quarter results were very encouraging, as revenues grew 131% to $50.1 million (31% growth versus the second quarter of 2017). I view this acceleration as highly positive- active patients on Optune grew 71% to 1,683 (15% more than the prior quarter). Solid execution led to the company achieving its first quarter with positive cash flow from operations ($2.5 million). Prescriptions grew 56% to 1,076.

Figure 3: Revenue growth (source: Q3 Slides)

As for international markets, active patients in Germany and EMA segment grew 122% to 448. Prescriptions grew 125% to 270 in this segment, much faster than the 41% growth in the United States. In Japan there was one active patient on Optune as of September 30th.

Trends in payer coverage continued to go in the right direction, with over 210 million lives covered and 5.3 million added since June 30th. In August all 18 Austrian insurance funds participated in a contract with the Federation of Austrian Social Insurance Institutions.

As for other specifics, I was encouraged that collection rates improved significantly as seen in net revenues as a percent of gross billings growing to 49% from 38% (transition to accrual-based revenue recognition was a factor as well). Research and development expenses fell slightly to $9.3 million, while sales and marketing expenses were kept in check to $16.4 million (slight increase of $0.5 million). The company reported cash and equivalents of $186.6 million, comparing favorably to the narrowing net loss of $11.5 million.

As for near to medium term catalysts, there are a few:

Pivotal study initiations in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (Q4) and also in recurrent ovarian cancer (2018)

Top-line data from the STELLAR study in mesothelioma could come by the middle of next year, for which I again point out that positive results could result in the filing of an HDE application to obtain approval much sooner than would be possible via the traditional route to market.

Positive news regarding Japan reimbursement would be quite welcome (CMS reimbursement as well).

Presentation of 5 year data for the EF-14 Phase III pivotal trial in newly diagnosed GBM, with five year survival rates of 13% for Optune versus 5% for temozolomide alone (should continue to aid with sales growth and adoption).

Figure 4: EF-14 5-year data (source: Rodman and Renshaw presentation)

Novocure is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. For those looking to add to their stakes, a ¨buy the dips¨ strategy is suggested as long as the thesis remains intact. For readers who have considerable gains on their positions due to share price appreciation over the past year, I suggest taking partial profits and retaining shares for continued upside.

There appears to be a lower risk of dilution in the near to medium term, thanks to the company´s solid cash position and narrowing quarterly losses. A slowing of revenue growth would result in substantial downside, while reimbursement decisions or setbacks with ongoing studies would also weigh on shares. Disappointing results from the STELLAR study as well as with other trials farther out is also a concern.

