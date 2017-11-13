LendingClub - Is This The Bottom?

Q3 earnings overview

LendingClub’s (NYSE:LC) stock has been punished time and again since May 10, 2016, when the company announced that its Founder & CEO was stepping down amid a scandal. The bulls have had little to celebrate since then.

At its Q3 earnings announcement after the close on Nov. 7, LC announced a revenue miss ($154M, a miss of $3.5M), and the stock fell as much as 20% intra-day from the previous close to a low of $4.35. The company lowered its guidance for Q4, offering up a range of $158M-163M in revenue vs. analyst consensus expectations of $174M.

The psychology of Q4 guidance

Let’s take a look at the psychology of lowering guidance from the perspective of Scott Sanborn (CEO) and Tom Casey (CFO). They would be sure to know that missing Q3 would result in the stock being hit hard, especially in conjunction with lower Q4 guidance. When faced with the decision of what to say about Q4, they had three options.

1) They could choose not to adjust guidance for Q4. This would have resulted in less of a hit to the stock now, so they must have taken down guidance because their internal forecasts are now predicting what would have been a miss in Q4.

2) They could take down Q4 to the level they are forecasting internally or above. Doing this is the worst of both worlds - take the hit now to the stock price and take on some risk of missing again in Q4 and taking another hit.

3) They could take down Q4 to below the level of their internal forecasts. Doing this, they still take the hit now, but they set themselves up for a beat in Q4. 2017 was another tough year for the company, and February would be a great time to announce a beat to try to generate some momentum for the stock into 2018.

We know they didn’t choose option 1, so internal forecasts must have been taken down relative to when guidance was first issued. Between options 2 and 3, it seems clear that 3 is the option they would have plumped for, which implies a high likelihood that they are setting themselves up for a positive surprise in Q4.

Strong fundamentals

It is worth noting that LendingClub’s Q3 EPS of $0.03 was in line with expectations. It has ~50% contribution margins, meaning that had it been in line on revenue, the company likely would have been able to beat on EPS. Bad weather in Q3 contributed, according to CFO Tom Casey’s comments on the earnings call, to roughly 30% of the miss. This is obviously a short-term effect. And the new credit model also hurt volume, which is potentially addressable through aligning targeting with the new model - and is also a good indicator that the company is handling credit risk prudently.

Revenues grew 34% on a year-over-year basis, even with the miss. And EBITDA margins expanded significantly, by 10 points. This kind of growth trajectory and continued margin expansion do not appear to be baked into the valuation. The chart below, from the company, shows originations finally taking off. With 4Q16 and 1Q17 originations below $2B, the stage is set for significant y-o-y growth to continue.

Catalysts and outlook

The company has a shareholder lawsuit outstanding, which it has said it is likely to settle during Q4. It is unlikely that this could be expensive enough to harm the company’s long-term valuation, but the uncertainty may be causing some overhang today. Along with the lawsuit potentially settling, a second short-term catalyst is LendingClub's Investor Day on Dec. 7, at which the company is expected to discuss initiatives to drive future growth.

Before the 2016 scandal, LendingClub traded in the $8 range, almost double its current price. It is currently trading at a similar level to the two months immediately following the crisis, when there was a genuine existential threat facing the company. With that threat firmly in the rear-view mirror, and with loan originations taking off again after four quarters essentially flat, the company has the opportunity to continue its prior growth path and keep expanding margins.

We believe that with the stock trading in the mid-$4 range, it is now oversold. With the presence of near-term catalysts, it represents a value opportunity in the 1-3 month time frame, potentially hitting $5 before the end of the year and $6.50-7.00 after Q4 earnings.

