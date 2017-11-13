Hartstreet: EOG King Of The 'Super Hog' Story

EOG's results are not just in the northern Delaware as the core Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk have been exceptional as well.

Enhanced completions continue to push the unconventional oil narrative and its effect on world oil prices. OPEC has underestimated how productive newer well designs can be, and more importantly how quickly improvements can be implemented. Lower oil prices have not been good for US E&Ps, but it could be argued that it has increased the speed at which engineering changes have been made. As marginal producers, US E&Ps will help set the price of oil. More importantly it will have longer term effect on WTI and the US Oil ETF (USO).

Source: EOG Resources

IHS Markit recently defined a "Super Hog" as wells completed since January of 2016 with a peak month oil production above 1,600 Bopd. This is impressive, as a 30-day month would equate to 48,000 bbls. Although there are a number of operators on the list, EOG Resources (EOG) stands out. Concho (CXO), Devon (DVN), Marathon (MRO), Newfield (NFX), WPX Energy (WPX), Conoco (COP), and Occidental (OXY) top the list of other E&Ps with a number of Super Hogs.

QEP (QEP), Parsley (PE), and SM Energy (SM) have all had a number of good wells in the Midland Basin. Resolute (REN) is notable in the Delaware Wolfcamp. Chesapeake (CHK) has done well in the Eagle Ford. EOG is the only operator with a large number of excellent results across several plays. With 37% of all Super Hog locations, it is far and away the best operator in the US.

We have covered EOG well results in the Delaware in a number of recent articles. This includes it's Rattlesnake pad, 30 wells in the northern Delaware, and a comparison with Concho. Although there is significant talk about the Delaware, trends in the Eagle Ford core are also intriguing.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Since January 2016, EOG has 39 locations that have produced 120 KBO in the first three months of well life. Many think its success in the Delaware would be the pinnacle of its US leasehold, but results provide a different story.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The largest number of its best oil producers were in Karnes and more total locations were in the Eagle Ford as a whole.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The best oil type curve places McMullen, Karnes, and Gonzales in the top three counties. EOG's best wells are not located in West Texas, but in the Eagle Ford. Many of these wells are EOG's best to date.

We pulled all horizontal locations with the same production variables, a total of 74 qualified. EOG has a large percentage when the total unconventional horizontals are realized.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The above graph provides EOG locations and the addition of other operators.

Name Well Count CUM Gas ((NYSEMKT:MCF)) CUM Oil ((NYSE:BBL)) EOG RES 39 24,567,636 15,084,400 CONCHO 7 4,403,368 2,163,853 ENCANA 6 7,139,469 2,457,697 PIONEER 6 1,244,574 1,799,682 DEVON 5 4,557,716 1,802,635 MATADOR 2 1,260,122 595,027 OXY 2 764,690 455,636 RESOLUTE 2 2,281,483 794,948 Apache 1 1,121,310 326,069 CALLON 1 331,388 332,533 CIMAREX 1 1,380,433 254,438 MEWBOURNE OIL CO 1 219,820 207,865 SM ENERGY 1 254,374 319,918 TOTAL 74 49,526,383 26,594,701

Source: Welldatabase.com

Concho, Encana, Pioneer and Devon have number of "Super Hogs" over this time frame. EOG has more than all others combined in New Mexico and Texas.

Source: Welldatabase.com

If we breakdown the oil type curve by operator, EOG leads. It is followed by Resolute, Devon and Encana. The type curve rank changes when we look at BOE.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Operators working gassier areas or intervals will see a differing resource mix. The BOE type curve places REN, DVN, ECA, EOG, and XEC as the top five.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In New Mexico and Texas, there are 17 locations that produced 250 KBO in the first 6 months. Eleven were drilled and completed by EOG. Encana, Pioneer, Matador, and Resolute are also on the list of best wells. Ten locations are located in the Eagle Ford. Four locations are in the Delaware Basin. Three are located in the Midland Basin. Karnes accounts for 6 wells. Although praises have been sung for the Permian, there is something to say for the Eagle Ford core.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Oil: 461.67 Mbbl Gas: 765.64 MMcf Water: 206.49 Mbbl BOE: 589.28 MBOE

This article focuses on "Super Hogs", and these results should not be thought of as typical. It is important to watch specific EOG results as it tends to set the production curve going forward. Operators like Concho, Devon, and Matador are just a few names that have improved well design by mimicking EOG's approach. The bigger question is what it means for the overall industry. EOG is setting new production records in areas with inferior geology and current producers on the pad. EOG may be setting the pace, but operators have been able to reproduce those results six to twelve months after. EOG production per foot continues. It is reasonable to believe this will continue, at least until it doesn't.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG, CXO, XEC, MTDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

